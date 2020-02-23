18-hour year planet on edge of destruction

Astronomers from the University of Warwick have observed an exoplanet orbiting a star in just over 18 hours, the shortest orbital period ever observed for a planet of its type.
It means that a single year for this hot Jupiter – a gas giant similar in size and composition to Jupiter in our own solar system – passes in less than a day of Earth time.
The discovery is detailed in a new paper published today (20 February) for the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society and the scientists believe that it may help to solve a mystery of whether or not such planets are in the process of spiralling towards their suns to their destruction.
The planet NGTS-10b was discovered around 1000 light years away from Earth as part of the Next-Generation Transit Survey (NGTS), an exoplanet survey based in Chile that aims to discover planets down to the size of Neptune using the transit method. This involves observing stars for a telltale dip in brightness that indicates that a planet has passed in front of it.
At any one time the survey observes 100 square degrees of sky which includes around 100,000 stars. Out of those 100,000 stars this one caught the astronomers’ eye due to the very frequent dips in the star’s light caused by the planet’s rapid orbit.
Lead author Dr James McCormac from the University of Warwick Department of Physics said: “We’re excited to announce the discovery of NGTS-10b, an extremely short period Jupiter-sized planet orbiting a star not too dissimilar from our Sun. We are also pleased that NGTS continues to push the boundaries in ground-based transiting exoplanet science through the discovery of rare classes of exoplanets.
“Although in theory hot Jupiters with short orbital periods (less than 24 hours) are the easiest to detect due to their large size and frequent transits, they have proven to be extremely rare. Of the hundreds of hot Jupiters currently known there are only seven that have an orbital period of less than one day.”
NGTS-10b orbits so rapidly because it is very close to its sun – only twice the diameter of the star which, in the context of our solar system, would locate it 27 times closer than Mercury is to our own Sun. The scientists have noted that it is perilously close to the point that tidal forces from the star would eventually tear the planet apart.
The planet is likely tidally locked so one side of the planet is constantly facing the star and constantly hot – the astronomers estimate the average temperature to be more than 1000 degrees Celsius. The star itself is around 70% the radius of our Sun and 1000 degrees cooler. NGTS-10b is also an excellent candidate for atmospheric characterisation with the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope.
Using transit photometry, the scientists know that the planet is 20% bigger than our Jupiter and just over twice the mass according to radial velocity measurements, caught at a convenient point in its lifecycle to help answer questions about the evolution of such planets.
Massive planets typically form far away from the star and then migrate either through interactions with the disc while the planet is still forming, or from interactions with additional planets much further out later in their life. The astronomers plan to apply for time to get high-precision measurements of NGTS-10b, and to continue observing it over the next decade to determine whether this planet will remain in this orbit for some time to come – or will spiral into the star to its death.
Co-author Dr David Brown adds: “It’s thought that these ultra-short planets migrate in from the outer reaches of their solar systems and are eventually consumed or disrupted by the star. We are either very lucky to catch them in this short period orbit, or the processes by which the planet migrates into the star are less efficient than we imagine, in which case it can live in this configuration for a longer period of time.”
Co-author Dr Daniel Bayliss said: “Over the next ten years, it might be possible to see this planet spiralling in. We’ll be able to use NGTS to monitor this over a decade. If we could see the orbital period start to decrease and the planet start to spiral in, that would tell us a lot about the structure of the planet that we don’t know yet.
“Everything that we know about planet formation tells us that planets and stars form at the same time. The best model that we’ve got suggests that the star is about ten billion years old and we’d assume that the planet is too. Either we are seeing it in the last stages of its life, or somehow it’s able to live here longer than it should.”
NGTS is situated at the European Southern Observatory’s Paranal Observatory in the heart of the Atacama Desert, Chile. It is a collaboration between UK Universities Warwick, Leicester, Cambridge, and Queen’s University Belfast, together with Observatoire de Genève, DLR Berlin and Universidad de Chile. In the UK, the facility and the research is supported by the Science and Technologies Facilities Council (STFC) part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).
* ‘NGTS-10b: The shortest period hot Jupiter yet discovered’ is published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, DOI: 10.1093/mnras/staa115
18 thoughts on “18-hour year planet on edge of destruction”
1,000 deg C? Jupiter is a gas giant, mostly hydrogen and helium, but probably with a rocky core. How does a gas giant retain gas this close to a star? Wouldn’t you think the solar winds would tear into it? At 1,000 deg C most rock types melt so NGTS-10B is not a good place to be for any conventional life forms, and there aren’t any politicians that can stand the heat anymore, so probably uninhabited. Have you noticed that astronomers are giddy about death watches, first Betelgeuse and now NGTS-10B?
It is assumed that the Jupiter’s core is mostly liquid metallic hydrogen and helium.
Vuk, you are correct that it is presumed that Jupiter’s core is mostly liquid metallic hydrogen and helium, however, it also appears to be a common assumption that there is a iron-containing “rocky” central core. For those of you who like phrases like “zonal harmonics in gravity” and “plasma phase transition” you might check out: Understanding Jupiter’s Interior, by Militzer, et al, 2016, an excellent article that utilizes both satellite visits from Pioneer, Voyager, and Galileo projects, but also a lot of experimental data and, yes, some modelling. I don’t do modelling myself as prancing around in Calvin Klein underwear doesn’t work for me.
If there was rocky material in the cloud that the planets formed from, then there is going to be rocky material inside Jupiter.
I would think that a “gas giant” planet such as NGTS-10b is, and orbiting a star such as it is, ….. should look more like a comet with a long, long tail …… because its gravity would not be able to hold onto it gaseous atmosphere at that orbital speed.
Orbital speed has nothing to do with how well a planet holds onto it’s atmosphere.
What rips atmosphere from planets is solar wind.
A Jupiter like planet is likely to have a pretty strong magnetic field, which protects the atmosphere from the solar wind. However, at those distances the solar wind is pretty fierce as well.
I’m guessing that the unlit, ‘cold’, side would still be pretty darn hot due to very strong convection, similar to Venus. Venus is also tidally locked and has very high wind speeds which move the heat around. link Given the closeness of NGTS-10b to its sun and the resulting energy it receives, one would expect the winds to be much faster than those of Venus.
As a result of its winds, Venus is the same temperature day or night. I would expect the same of NGTS-10b.
CommieBob,
You do realise that you have just destroyed the basic premise of Climate Science >that it is daily surface rotation that distributes energy from the lit to the dark hemisphere of a planet?
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/comparative-planetology-establishing-role-meteorology-mulholland/
This is a nomenclature quibble rather than one about physics. I always thought a Hadley cell moved heat from the equator towards one of the poles. Similarly, I thought zonal flows were responsible for moving heat from the lit side to the unlit side. Am I misunderstanding what you wrote?
It seems obvious that, absent planetary rotation, an atmosphere will still move heat from the lit side to the unlit side. Given the uniformity of the temperature on Venus, it also seems obvious that the process is efficient.
CommieBob,
Interesting quibble. The problem for me is to find a way of nailing the ridiculous nonsense that solar intensity is divided by 4. On a tidally locked planet divide by 4 for the solar input is impossible, so the whole basis of the cold Sun / cold Earth concept is shown up for the fake science that it actually is.
On Venus the Hadley cell extends from the equator to the pole. Have a look at the impact of the solar zenith on the Venusian atmosphere, it is effectively a blow torch heating point and this generates a bow shock wave as the planet rotates in sequence with its annual orbit.
On Earth however the rapid daily rotation means that the equatorial traverse of the solar zenith exceeds the speed of sound. Earth’s rapid motion carries the heated air round to the night side, where the tropopause drops down due to surface radiant cooling to space through the atmospheric window, hence this is a zonal flow effect. On Venus by contrast the zonal flow spirals all the way to the poles and so it wraps around itself and does both jobs (zonal & meridional).
The impact of Coriolis is fundamental to the process of creating a latitudinal limit to the extent of a Hadley cell.
(p.s. Thanks for taking the click bait, you have pushed me up to 900 views 😉 ).
Am I right in thinking that, on a tidally locked planet, coriolis doesn’t matter?
“Am I right in thinking that, on a tidally locked planet, Coriolis doesn’t matter?”
That is the ultimate research question. I don’t know the answer. For an 18 hour year and an 18 hour day, I wonder if the Coriolis effect will be present in spades and so our original premise of a Venus atmosphere is the wrong model, and in fact the atmosphere would be banded like Jupiter on steroids.
Let that tipping point be a lesson to you all if you don’t change the climate now.
Down here at the ground level at 11 C degrees:
“The UK’s NHS is to ask patients with suspected coronavirus to drive to health centre car parks, with nurses in Hazmat gear swabbing them through a rolled-down window.
The scheme, being pioneered by a London trust, comes alongside the rollout of “home testing” for coronavirus – with nurses and doctors increasingly asked to visit patients at home to collect their samples. “
It seems like a little more thought could go into that.
Maybe if England did not relies on treating patent in what I call emergence room method they would not have this problem. Here in the US we have multi paths to see a Doctor, first is the primary care physician, next is the urgent care office, lastly the emergency room. When thing function here correctly there is never more than an handful of people in the waiting room, none are in it for more than an hour.
How do they know it’s a planet and not a sun spot?
An extreme example of the term ‘global warming’, with not a hint of ‘anthropogenic’ in sight. Doesn’t fit the narrative. Fake news.