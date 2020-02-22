Call off the supernova watch. The red supergiant star known as Betelgeuse isn’t going to explode in a supernova after all. (Though it will at sometime in the future up to 100,000 years from now.)
A couple of weeks ago we reported:
For months, astronomers have been keeping a wary eye on Betelgeuse, the bright red star in Orion’s shoulder. What’s attracting their attention? All of a sudden, Betelgeuse isn’t bright anymore. Its visible luminosity has “fallen off a cliff”–a sign that the star could be on the verge of going supernova.
…
If Betelegeuse starts to bounce back on Feb. 21st, this whole episode might just be a deeper-than-average pulsation, and perhaps the supernova watch can be called off.
New readings indicate that Betelgeuse is in fact, brightening again.
Researchers from Villanova University, who have been leading the study of Betelegeuse’s unprecedented decline, have confirmed in a new Astronomical Telegram that the star has reversed itself.
The turnaround was actually predicted, and suggests the recent dimming was an unusually deep excursion of the star’s natural 430-day periodicity.
Source: spaceweather.com
52 thoughts on “Supernova event called off- Betelgeuse won’t explode – at least not right away”
Very disappointing. Greta Thunberg will be distraught.
How dare you ! You don’t understand “the science” works. It’s just like Arctic sea ice. All you do is ignore all the years of detailed daily information you have and reduce everything to a single scalar quantity: a linear trend.
You can then claim that the decline is “continuing” even as the data shows a strong and consistent reversal. You can play this game until the trend for the entire record returns to zero, which probably gives you another 40 years of propaganda headlines before you need to invent a new analysis.
So the correct interpretation is that Betelgeuse continues to get dimmer and the expected supernova is imminent, unless we reduce our “carbon” emissions to zero in the next 12 years.
Grumpy Greta is heading for Bristol, UK, to support kids’ school strike (post-normal education) on Friday.
“(post-normal education)”
That’s a good way to put it.
It’s like predicting climate change, only in astronomy they could be a few hundred million years off.
Catastrophic global warming may be “a few hundred million years off” too. Or a few billion.
A safer prediction is Catastrophic Global Cooling (CGC) as we fall out of the current interglacial into the next glaciation.
Practically 100%. Before Greenland melts, too.
And it has already happened.
Betelgeuse is huffing and puffing, and sooner or later it will go boom. It is just a matter of time, but making a prediction about the future is tricky business. We probably don’t understand enough of these dynamics yet to accurately understand which part of the cycle it will go supernova. Perhaps as it is brightening is when it goes pop, but we haven’t seen enough of them in our galaxy close up enough to understand it completely. It is my fav part of the sky whether I am way up north or near the equator. Would sure be a treat to witness it real time. Why do the neutrino’s arrive 3 hours earlier than the visible? Is it because of gravitational lensing causing the light to take a bit longer path, and the neutrinos take a direct route?
gravitational lensing affects the path of neutrinos and photons equally. Lensing is a curvature of space-time predicted by Einstein’s theory of GR.
The delay is that photons are slowed passing though the star’s radiative zone before reaching a near vacuum space for the next 460 lyears, while neutrinos pass through all matter with very little interaction.
It won’t be real time! It’s a fair few light years away.
Real time is sort of meaningless in this regard. Wouldn’t it be real time for us as we witness the light of the supernova arrive? Time and space are wrapped up as one like a fabric and aren’t two separate things, hence called space-time. Betelgeuse is also orbiting the Milky Way so is no longer in the same location as we currently see it. It is kind of mind boggling contemplating all this as everything is a different distance away, but yet we see everything equally as it was, irrespective of distance and everything has moved on before we see it. It is all sort of a grand illusion. But you need to have had a half dozen scotch whiskey to realize this.
“Wouldn’t it be real time for us as we witness the light of the supernova arrive?”
Yes, it would be real time for us, which is all that matters. Real time for Betelgeusians ended a long, long time ago.
If space-time is actually curved, then what IS the direct route?
Jeopardy: What route would instantaneous quantum entanglement take?
High road, low road…it hardly matters.
I’ll still get to Scotland before ye!
Worst and most disappointing supernova ever….
But but unprecedented is always bad. Right?
Betelgeuse Betelgeuse Betelgeuse …….
Carminic acid (C22H20O13) is beetle juice (:-))
also known as Carmine and Cohineal or by its E number E120, is a red food colouring
Now you’ve done it!
Worse than we thought.
CO2 gets everywhere.
“Unprecedented” — no-one has noticed it before.
“Predicted” — every conceivable outcome (and one or two inconceivable ones) was predicted by someone, somewhere, so all bases are covered.
Yet another storm in a teacup.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0LW6s0_1MQ
New from Pierre-Marie Robitaille, Ph.D
Caveat lector. There are some nifty solar images in Robitaille’s video, but his explanations for them are highly speculative, much of his other work is very clearly & severely erroneous, and he’s definitely a fringe figure.
He may be wrong, but why is the sun a gas? What actual observqtional evidence is there for the sun being a gas?
Walking the dog a couple of nights back I was wondering why we weren’t seeing the supernova yet ! Thanks for the update.
The magnitude of the recent “reversal” does not seem to be statistically significant in view of the noise level in the record. Come back on 100 days and tell me what has happened. This “reversal” is just as speculative and impending supernova hype.
Unscientific click-bait.
“Come back on 100 days and tell me what has happened. This “reversal” is just as speculative and impending supernova hype.”
Good point.
Brightening again can still be a nova… lol.
The real question is color change. If it’s dust then the spectrum will change one way, if it’s Big Bada Betelboom then it will change another way.
If there’s no change then it’s Loki.
“The red supergiant star known as Betelgeuse isn’t going to explode in a supernova after all.”
Betelgeuse is 700 light years away. We really need some new tenses in English to describe things that are not going to have happened 700 years ago.
Plusquamperfekt !
I agree with you wholeheartedly! You should know the cost in learning our proper and complicated grammar that has not been taught for many years, generations even. English shares roots with Norse language and grammar, to the extent that the technical meanings of grammar predicates are familiar.
http://www.vsnrweb-publications.org.uk/NION-1.pdf
We need also to teach proper physics language to encompass time as fundamental and space as contingent and emergent. Time has existed eternally and will exist into the infinite. Do not mistake infinity.
The largest stars, when they explode, the word gravity hardy covers it.
It needs to be understood in terms of something far more dramatic…sounding.
Gravi-TAY!
https://youtu.be/80HkL3EF2tc
I’m kind of glad about that. Magnificent as a supernova would be I would miss Betelgeuse in the Night Sky. Still Aldeberan in Taurus remains its glowering redness..
If it did explode, the gamma-ray burst that happened at 700 LY distance the impending radiation would be absorbed by the Earth’s atmosphere with only a trace of isotopes eventually descending down to the ground level.
Inverse square law for a point source at 700 ly is quite small. Remember that we know the approximate magnitude of the energies of a Ty II SN.
But what if it just so happens we are directly in line with one of the poles of the star?
Unlikely yes, but I have not even seen any discussion of that scenario.
http://www.americaspace.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Understanding-the-Origin-of-Type-Ia-Supernovae-2.jpg
http://1.bp.blogspot.com/-H48KpGzuJQ0/VJuADp2VnrI/AAAAAAAAE4g/R5VsobDDgD0/s1600/Supernova%2BExplosion.jpg
We are talking biblical, man…scary chanting music and everything!
https://youtu.be/pGCjCqtS0Q0
There are lot of them about and we are still here, this animation is showing the sky position of supernovae discovered since 1885
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/a/ac/SN_Discoveries_1885-2019.gif
Really I will be quite satisfied if that familiar shoulder of Orion is there to enjoy for the rest of my life time. I would be interested to witness a Supernova sometime elsewhere in the heavens but I value my old familiar star hopping landmarks in the night sky.
Earth orbit radius at 107 Sun diameters, that is pretty far out.
And if you think Betelgeuse is big, you should see some of the other stars out there. They make Betelgeuse look small, like Betelgeuse makes our Sun look small.
The Universe is an amazing place. We are very fortunate to live in this particular time of exploration and understanding.
For my money, the Universe of the very small is even more amazing that the Universe of the very large.
I think there may be even more orders of magnitude of smallness as well.
And you can look at it all, anytime you want, no devices needed.
You just cannot see anything…but it is all right there.
Did you ever hear about how many solar neutrinos, just the solar ones, are passing through every fingernail-sized spot on your body every second?
Be funny iff4en it ‘sploded now, after they said nevermind.
It takes over 640 years for the light from Betelgeuse to reach us. So it could have went supernova years ago and we wouldn’t know it, yet.
I have never seen a supernova what a treat that would be. Not so much for anyone living near by.