How much electricity may produce a $1 Billion Solar Plant backed by the Obama Energy Department?

It is in the news, as expected Crescent Dunes, the world largest concentrated solar power plant featuring 10 hours of molten salt thermal energy storage, just went bust.
The electricity produced, as usual not even when needed but mostly when the sun was shining (and often not even when there was sun) is very well known, as the EIA data are also proposed by Wikipedia in a synthetic table.
Thanks to the savvy energy administrators of the Obama era, the US taxpayers have thus paid unpredictable electricity from the sun 2.38 $ per kWh.
It was expected from Crescent Dunes a production in excess of 500,000 MWh per year over 25 years, or 12,500,000 MWh, of fully dispatchable (or sort of) electricity at a cost of 0.08 $ per kWh.
Taxpayers of other countries of similarly savvy energy administrators, South Africa, Chile and Australia, were just spared the blood bath by the lack of any investor willing to contribute off his/her pockets additional money to the money the taxpayers were forced to contribute.
The way political influence and money flew around in this failed scheme makes one wonder if an investigation might be in order? I know this area near Tonopah, Nevada, and the Crescent Dunes are a very active blowing sand, silt, and dust area, which I don’t imagine is good for solar reflector mirrors. The other problem is siting these types of operations in very remote areas with long transmission lines to consumers and subsequent energy loss. Coordinated with Valerie Jerrit in the Obama Whitehouse? Some day persons are going to start to ask “What did Obama know and when did he know it?”.
Seen from an investment point of view, this is certainly bad, very bad. But, if we look at it from an experimental viewpoint, it is only bad. They could have made the experiment on a smaller scale and seen how that would workout.
The issues there may have been, were they fixable or were the issues of such a nature that any future similar designs are futile?
All that money for 0.5TWh/year of unreliable electricity. Pathetic. How could any government fall for such a scam?
If you watch the start of “Blade Runner: 2049” all these plants are hammered with rain and barely any sunlight. How do they make power? (Ok, I know it is a film).