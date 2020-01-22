Shades of Sharknado by David Middleton
Jan 21 – This isn’t something we usually forecast, but don’t be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr! #flwx #miami pic.twitter.com/rsbzNMgO01— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 21, 2020
Is this next?
3 thoughts on “Florida: National Weather Service Issues Iguanado Warning”
This should be a joke but unfortunately the things Florida has to deal with when it comes to invasive species isn’t really a joke. Maybe laughing about it will help folks be more aware.
Thanks for the laugh, David.
Regards,
Bob
I didn’t even know there were iguanas in Florida. You learn something new every time you visit wattsupwiththat. 🙂