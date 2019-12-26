Democrats Seek To Outlaw Suburban, Single-Family House Zoning, Calling It Racist And Bad For The Environment

Luke Rosiak Investigative Reporter
December 23, 2019 3:52 PM ET
Font Size:
- Virginia House Del. Ibraheem Samirah introduced a bill that would override local zoning officials to permit multi-family housing in every neighborhood, changing the character of quiet suburbs.
- Oregon passed a similar bill, following moves by cities such as Minneapolis; Austin, Texas; and Seattle.
- Proponents say urban lifestyles are better for the environment and that suburbs are bastions of racial segregation.
Democrats in Virginia may override local zoning to bring high-density housing, including public housing, to every neighborhood statewide — whether residents want it or not.
The measure could quickly transform the suburban lifestyle enjoyed by millions, permitting duplexes to be built on suburban lots in neighborhoods previously consisting of quiet streets and open green spaces. Proponents of “upzoning” say the changes are necessary because suburbs are bastions of segregation and elitism, as well as bad for the environment.
The move, which aims to provide “affordable housing,” might be fiercely opposed by local officials throughout the state, who have deliberately created and preserved neighborhoods with particular character — some dense and walkable, others semi-rural and private — to accommodate people’s various preferences.
But Democrats tout a state-level law’s ability to replace “not in my backyard” with “yes, in your backyard.”
House Delegate Ibraheem Samirah, a Democrat, introduced six housing measures Dec. 19, coinciding with Democrats’ takeover of the state legislature in November.
“Single-family housing zones would become two-zoned,” Samirah told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Areas that would be impacted most would be the suburbs that have not done their part in helping out.”
“The real issues are the areas in between very dense areas which are single-family zoned. Those are the areas that the state is having significant trouble dealing with. They’re living in a bubble,” he said.
He said suburbs were “mostly white and wealthy” and that their local officials — who have historically been in charge of zoning — were ignoring the desires of poor people, who did not have time to lobby them to increase suburban density.
In response to a question about whether people who bought homes in spacious suburbs have valid reasons, not based on discrimination, for preferring to live that way — including a love for nature and desire to preserve woods and streams — he said: “Caring about nature is very important, but the more dense a neighborhood is, the more energy efficient it is.”
He said if local officials seek to change requirements like setbacks to make it impossible to build dense housing in areas zoned to preserve a nature feel, “if they make setbacks to block duplexes, there’d have to be a lawsuit to resolve whether those zoning provisions were necessary.”
He wrote on Facebook, “Because middle housing is what’s most affordable for low-income people and people of color, banning that housing in well-off neighborhoods chalks up to modern-day redlining, locking folks out of areas with better access to schools, jobs, transit, and other services and amenities.”
“I will certainly get pushback for this. Some will call it ‘state overreach.’ Some will express anxiety about neighborhood change. Some may even say that the supply issue doesn’t exist. But the research is clear: zoning is a barrier to more housing and integrated communities,” he continued.
He tweeted Sunday that that would include public housing. “Important Q about new social/public housing programs: where are we going to put the units? Under current zoning, new low-income housing is relegated to underinvested neighborhoods, concentrating poverty more. Ending exclusionary zoning has to be part of broader housing reform,” he said.
Tim Hannigan, chairman of the Fairfax County Republican Committee — in one of the areas Samirah represents — said that urban Democrats were waging war on the suburbs. (RELATED: As School District Implements Busing Over Near-Unanimous Opposition, Immigrants From Communist Countries Fear Socialism Has Followed Them)
“This could completely change the character of suburban residential life, because of the urbanization that would develop,” he told the DCNF. “So much of the American dream is built upon this idea of finding a nice quiet place to raise your family, and that is under assault.”
“This is a power-grab to take away the ability of local communities to establish their own zoning practices … literally trying to change the character of our communities,” he said.
He said suburbs were not equipped to handle the increased traffic, and “inevitably it will just push people to places where they feel they’ll get away from that, they may move to West Virginia to get their little plot of land.”
Minneapolis became the first city to eliminated single family zoning in December 2018, after a push by progressive advocacy groups promoting “equity.” Austin, Texas, and Seattle soon followed suit.
But those cities were amending zoning codes that have always been the domain of local governments. Oregon passed state legislation blocking local governments’ single-family zoning in July, CityLab reported.
It quoted Alex Baca, a Washington, D.C., urbanist with the site Greater Greater Washington, saying that single-family zoning is a tool for wealthy whites to maintain segregated neighborhoods and that the abolition of low-density neighborhoods is necessary for equity.
CityLab acknowledged that “residents might reasonably desire to keep the neighborhoods they love the way they are,” but said that implementing the law at the state level makes sure that those concerns can be more easily ignored.
“By preempting the ability of local governments to set their own restrictive zoning policies, the state policy would circumnavigate the complaints of local NIMBY homeowners who want to block denser housing,” it wrote. (RELATED: Dem Prosecutors Fear For Suburbs’ Safety As Radical District Attorneys, Fueled By Soros Cash, Take Control)
While he implied that suburbs are prejudiced, Samirah himself has a history of anti-Semitic comments, including saying sending money to Israel is worse than funding the Klu Klux Klan.
“I am so sorry that my ill-chosen words added to the pain of the Jewish community, and I seek your understanding and compassion as I prove to you our common humanity,” he said in February.
He interrupted a speech in July by President Donald Trump in Jamestown, Virginia, and said, “You can’t send us back! Virginia is our home.”
His father is Jordanian refugee Sabri Samirah, who authorities banned from the U.S. for a decade after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, in part because of his membership in the Muslim Brotherhood, the Chicago Tribune reported in 2014.
This post was updated with comments from Ibraheem Samirah.
16 thoughts on “Democrats Seek To Outlaw Suburban, Single-Family House Zoning, Calling It Racist And Bad For The Environment”
This is a case of a stopped clock being right twice a day. There is no doubt that the single family residential zoning, especially along with the rise of HOAs, is designed to create economic segregation, and often also achieves racial segregation. This results in poorer people living in bad neighborhoods raising kids that go to bad schools so they end up living in bad neighborhoods, and the cycle continues. It shocks me that a Democrat came up with this, since it would spell the end of the gated developments that they love to use to keep out the hoi-polloi. There is no reason why there should not be small apartments and duplexes in all residential areas, it would improve diversity and both the low and higher income people might learn something about other world views.
Diversity (and exclusion) is a color judgment including racism. The correct resolution is not to share or shift responsibility (and leave people behind a la immigration reform), but to address the problems in place including progressive prices, planned parenthood (e.g. debasement of human life), diversity, social justice (or relativistic justice), etc.
Good for the Democrats. The sooner their actions actually impact people, the sooner people will wake up to what is being forced on them.
Exactly. They need to stop sharing/shifting responsibility a la Green Blight, Obamacare/single/central solutions, immigration reform, social justice-mongering (e.g. elective wars, elective regime changes, catastrophic anthropogenic immigration reform), gcd social economics, conflation of logical domains (e.g. [catastrophic] [anthropogenic] global… climate change), etc.
“The world’s most viewed site on global warming and climate change”
Hmmm…
Yeah, I wish they would cut these Democrat Eeeeevil clickbait articles based on tabloid drivel and instead focus on the climate.
In this case, “my bill explicitly states that single-family housing types are still allowed on the lots that are zoned for them. My bill does not mandate anyone do anything with their housing—it’s up to property owners to decide what they want to do.”
[catastrophic] [anthropogenic] climate change a la UN sociopolitical prophecy, activism, and resolutions. You operate tin the frame of reference forced upon you. To ignore it is to live in a dictated democracy (i.e. majority rule).
I live in a fenced, gated, security-controlled private barrio. It’s not as secure as you think, sure, the security keeps simple thieves out, but the children of the politicians who are living here don’t have any respect for anything. I am in favor of Block Watch Organizations, especially those favoring armed patrols. I am also sure my private barrio is responsible for more than our share of carbon pollution (must be why it is so green here).
…aren’t these the same people that raise hell about gentrification of inner city black neighborhoods….pricing blacks out historic black neighborhoods?
why yes they are………….
Okay, so let’s make every neighborhood that is nice and quiet, where the kids can play safely outdoors and not worry about predators and gangbangers – let’s turn all those nice, quiet places into Englewood and other such hellholes, where kids can’t even unwrap Christmas presents without in their own homes without getting shot by some drive-by gangbangers.
Let’s just do that.
And let’s get some fashion laws on the books too: … no more fitted cloths with pants on the waist — all men will be required to wear baggie, shin-length, silky pajama pants with their asses hanging halfway out to show off their stylish tacky underwear. All women must maintain plus-size body types, over which they wear tacky-print leggings and flip flops. Anything else, after all, is clearly racist. Oh, and everybody must don at least one tat and one piercing. Plain, well-cared-for skin is also racist or, at least, prejudiced.
What this will do almost immediately is reduce the value of single family neighborhoods. Yet, the day of reckoning with regard to wealth sunk into homes is coming anyway. Millennials don’t much care for the responsibilities of home ownership, which probably translates into a lot of property owned by boomers won’t maintain its value and will end up as rental property.
This does not mean that new single family houses are out-lawed. That will come later. And demolition of single family residences will soon follow. The ultimate goal is for everyone to be forced to live in a high rise and ride the bus and show up at the euthanization center on their 65th birthday. Climate deniers an other undesirables sooner than that
‘But the research is clear …’ I smell a model here.
Reads like a copy-paste from the German and Swiss communist party manifesto.
Urban concentration, less travel, less infrastructures, less heating, less life.
Something Ceaușescu tried in Romania decades ago by dozering hundreds of villages and stuffing their population in humongous apartment blocks. Ghettos with their own laws, often referred to as “crime university campuses”.
Socialist France still goes strong in that sense. Their HLM (moderate rent blocks) zones are crime citadelles where police rarely shows and never lingers unless ambushed and forcibly immobilized by stones or burning cars/tires.
Oregon’s latest zoning changes are on top of 40 years of chaos making. Haphazard & needless overcrowding of communities without any regard for function. Planning strategies have crammed up neighborhoods without sufficient parking and choked commerce mobility with obsolete street and freeway grids. Made worse with traffic calming insanity and irrational reliance on transit.
Apartment bunkers have sprouted up like weeds in most neighborhoods (many with tax subsidies) with foolish planner fantasies and pretenses occupants won’t drive cars.
There is a deliberate ongoing cover up all of the detrimental outcomes while bureaucratic propaganda machines churn out false perpetual claims of success.
The total absence of any official dissent or change of course in sight means our major cities are doomed to another decade or more of more of the same.