Bloomberg: RCP8.5 Climate Catastrophe is Unlikely – Because of Cheap Renewables

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Bloomberg columnist Noah Smith, untold suffering is pretty much locked in, but we won’t have to dismantle Capitalism, because cheap solar energy will soon eliminate the need for fossil fuel.
Worst Case for Climate Change Doesn’t Look Realistic
A major overhaul of energy production is still needed, but not a dismantling of capitalism. By Noah Smith
…
But a growing chorus of climate scientists and energy policy analysts has begun to question whether the dreaded RCP8.5 scenario should be taken seriously. The scenario assumes that after a brief flirtation with natural gas and renewable energy, the world returns to fueling industrialization primarily with coal. But it seems vanishingly unlikely that the global coal industry will increase sevenfold, as RCP8.5 envisions, even if natural gas proves to be a temporary phenomenon.
First of all, there probably just isn’t that much accessible coal in the ground. Second, burning coal creates air pollution in addition to greenhouse gases, which gives countries an additional incentive to reduce its use. Third, the price of renewables has dropped to the point where building new coal plants is simply not economical in most places. Despite China’s new plants, overall global coal use fell 3% in 2019. India is turning away from coal, and so is Southeast Asia:
And as renewables get cheaper, it will become economical to retire existing coal and gas plants. McKinsey predicts that this will be the case in most of the world by 2030. Banks are already beginning to pull out of the coal-power industry, not because of environmental pressure (since they’re still funding coal for other industrial uses), but because they know there’s just no future in coal plants. Gas won’t be far behind, though a few gas plants will probably remain in service to back up solar plants when the sun isn’t shining.
…
Now for the bad news: 2.5 degrees of warming will still be catastrophic for many people and countries, and 3 degrees even more so. Heat waves will become unbearable without air conditioning, even in high latitudes. All coral reefs will probably die. Many major cities will be drowned. Even just 2 degrees of warming, which will be exceeded in any business-as-usual scenario, will have very serious global repercussions.
…Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2019-12-23/worst-case-for-climate-change-doesn-t-look-realistic
According to author Noah Smith’s bio, he was an assistant professor of finance at Stony Brook University, so he probably understands how to do a few financial calculations, but he’s clearly skipped a few steps in this calculation.
The limiting factor of renewable energy is not just the cost of solar and wind installations, its the cost of making renewable energy dispatchable. Most winters in the Northern Hemisphere there are at least a few periods of bitterly cold winter high pressure weather systems, with very little wind over a vast area, and only a few short hours of sunlight to charge the frost covered solar cells.
A “few gas plants” won’t suffice as backup in such conditions, you need backup capacity which can supply 100% of winter peak demand, for at least a few weeks. This implies either a complete duplicate set of fossil fuel power infrastructure, maintained at hot idle until required at who knows what cost, or an enormous battery backup system, topped up by whatever vast additional renewable over-capacity is required to keep the batteries topped up during brief periods of favourable conditions, to cover winter weeks or months when the solar and wind power let you down.
No plausible drop in renewable energy prices can make either of these scenarios affordable in the forseeable future.
As for two degrees making heatwaves unsurvivable, Noah has no idea what he is talking about. One of my first jobs was operating a heavy, hot plate hydraulic press inside a poorly ventilated chemical factory in Australia whose humid, fume filled interior routinely reached 130F / 55C during Summer, for most of the work day. The only thing you needed to do to “survive” this human induced heatwave was to dress lightly and drink rehydration fluid every 5 minutes.
Plenty of people right now, such as bakers, factory workers, miners, laundry workers, machine operators and many others, routinely work in such conditions.
Only people who have studied and worked in air conditioned offices all their life think any plausible heatwave is a major threat to human survival. When climate academics make absurd claims about the terrifying 110+ heatwaves which will make entire nations uninhabitable, they lose the members of the audience who actually experience such conditions on a regular basis in their every day working lives.
39 thoughts on “Bloomberg: RCP8.5 Climate Catastrophe is Unlikely – Because of Cheap Renewables”
It’s time that America takes a serious look at it’s energy future and future energy needs.
The world is not going to be over in 10 or 12 years as some are predicting.
America has 600 years of good quality coal available and we believe this coal needs to be used to produce America’s electricity. America’s natural gas needs to be used for building space heating and by industry to produce all those other products we use daily. America’s oil needs to be used for transportation and by those industries that produce products requiring oil. Doing the above will keep America into energy for over the next 100 years
America’s renewables (wind & solar) need to be connected to it’s own grid ,supplying electricity to America’s growing EV market. Then when the sun goes down and the wind doesn’t blow and the batteries go dead, it’s time to call it a day. No harm done.
A grid for wind and solar would be a horrendous waste of money that’s unmarketable, government subsidy-dependent, and unconstitutional. Wind and solar AREN’T useful. That’s why their taxpayer handouts have never really been ended. As soon as ALL of the supports end, that’s when I’ll believe that they could work. Investment bankers and venture capitalists have found these schemes to be enormously profitable. That’s why they’ve gone into overdrive to defend them.
Not only a waste of money but vulnerable to EMP attack.
We need to go in exactly the opposite directions with “Distributed Generation” to minimize the need for the EHV grid and thereby hardening our electricity generating system against GMD (Geo Magnetic Disturbances) and EMP.
If a GMD on the scale of the 1859 “Carrington Event” happened today it would destroy EHV grids on a continental scale and nobody has effective counter measures in place.
“The world is not going to be over in 10 or 12 years as some are predicting.”
No one with a brain is predicting that.
A RCP8.5 Climate Catastrophe is unlikely not because of ‘Cheap Renewables’ or even because of Expensive Renewable but because of our existing Fossil Fuel Systems. It is also unlikely because there is no sign of it al anywhere despite continual searching,
RCP 8.5 is unlikely to happen because it’s a ridiculous assumption.
Bloomberg is indulging in liberal license to advance straw clowns apologies.
As predicted the climate Gretins will now claim victory over a non existent ‘climate disaster’. Trebles and bonuses all round.
That was the same in 1972 where I briefly worked in Germany on a resistor factory in Pinneberg. On hot summer days the temperature in the huge production hall would reach over 40°C or 104°F, at which time a big stainless steel container filled with milk would be rolled out and cups of milk be served to the “suffering” staff.
So even back in 1972 Global Warming had reached intolerable levels so close to the North Pole – tragic.
The green lifestyle preachers claim that:
-Renewables are infinite, dirt cheap and clean
-Meanwhile we have to spend trainloads of money for insulation, energy saving devices & appliances, horrendously expensive eco lightbulbs
So where’s the logic so spend cash in an effort to spare what’s infinite, dirt cheap and clean ? And why has my utility bill almost tripled since 2009 despite thousands of windmills and acres of solar cells ?
What kind of professorship it takes to figure this out?
Add to that, that the EU directorate has ordered the European electricity utilities to persuade their clients to use less power.
If I owned such a utility, I would encourage my clients to use as mush as I could possibly produce, thus increasing salary to shareholders, staff and myself.
Does this has something to do with climate or communism?
Been there. Water utilities in California asked us in a dry year to conserve water. We did. Then because of a declining consumption they had to increase prices.
I used to live in Minnesota. Snow shoveling is hard work, can you imagine having to shovel your solar panels? Sound fun.
For high-latitude winter you ideally want the panels at a steep angle, where not much snow should settle on them. Of course, you also need 5-10x your expected power requirements of solar because of the short days and reduced power output in winter.
Ever heard of snow drifts?
For a home system, panels want to be either on the roof or on an open patch of ground, so drifts tall enough to cause problems seem unlikely in most places. If you do get twenty-foot-tall snowdrifts, solar probably isn’t going to work.
Maybe he meant that these floating skyscraper turbines will do it. I will leave this to the engineers, and innovation should be encouraged, but not with our tax money and lack of homework that this seems to lack. They are putting faith in a model based on palm trees, relatively tolerant of high winds, but not at their altitude. I can show them some from Harvey and doubt if these guys have ever been to sea or studied botany and meteorology much. Check out their video.
https://www.utdallas.edu/news/research/researchers-developing-floating-turbine-to-harvest-deep-ocean-wind-energy/
Anyone who can’t see the coming gen 4 molten salt small nuclear reactors simply is a stooge with respect to future energy production.
Not even one mention of nuclear power by Noah. His work is so comprehensive.
Andrew Yang still has bought the CO2 myth, but at least he thinks we need Thorium Molten Salt Reactors. No other candidate has mentioned them as far as I know.
And he thinks that we all need a $1,000 a month as universal basic income because AI, robots and computers will be displacing 25 to 30% of the jobs in the near future. There is not much that AI, robots and computers can not do better than humans now.
Singularity and quantum computing will put the final nail in the coffin of most human jobs.
We all see the future clearly.
As for gen4 molten salt things:
Get 5 at scale feeding a grid, 50 more under construction, and 500 more in planning and finance stage.
Then that clear vision of the future will include molten salt reactors.
If the temperature of Detroit increases 2C then its climate will be about like Indianapolis Indiana or Columbus Ohio. How bad would that be? Is that an existential threat?
yeah it’s so cheap China is digging and burning coal as fast as it can….
What’s the deal here….is everyone so stupid they don’t know China’s emissions?….or are they all just scamming us
They’re not stupid. They’re Green as in socially inoculated, renewable, redistributive greenbacks. They’re green as in naive.
Yes …. 😉
Having hike in +40 C regularly again hydration is the key, to survive heat all is required it water and some form of shade. Now surviving -40 that and entirely different, proper clothing and some source of shelter and heat. Cold will kill you far faster than heat, and the amount you drink will not help. I have only walk any distance in -28 C weather and that was deer hunting in Norther Minnesota, I lasted about 4 hours when I retreated to the vehicle and got out of there, a fire was not much help even in the shelter of the trees. I cannot imagine being out on the prairie in that weather. It bad enough to be on the prairie late October hunting ducks. It not usual in Minnesota to hunt in 0 C to -23, the morning can be quite cold but -28 C midday is hard to take. In any case if one was to injury oneself and unable to build a fire you are very much dead in that weather unless someone find you soon.
Let’s remove the tax credits from wind and solar if Mr. former Asst. Professor of Finance thinks they are so cheap to be able to outcompete fossil fuels. He’s deceiving his readers by conveniently omitting keys facts he must surely know.
The additional dishonesty going on here with liars like Mr Smith is also the conveniently neglected fact that not one solar panel or wind turbine, their farms and their structures can be manufactured, assembled, and maintained without massive fossil fuel investment at each step. And the only reason investors are lured to help finance those things is the tax credits heaped on by bought and paid-for politicians, at least that’s the incentive here in the USA.
As far as RCCP8.5 is concerned, it was never plausible. It was intended to be the scare story to help markket and sell the Climate Scam con-job. And the IPCC is gearing up an even “worser” than RCP8.5 forcing-emissions scenario for AR6. The Climate Hustle has just too much money riding on it for the GreenSlime billionaires to allow it to fail without at least a mighty propaganda effort to save it.
I remember reading one academic study which “proved” that death rates went up when average temperature went up. It was a 20 year study, but when you looked closely you found it was a town in Norway where the average summer high temp went from 65 degrees F to 67. The Horror!!!
It was actually pretty easy to see what had happened – it was an old fishing village, and as the economy got better elsewhere all the younger people moved out, leaving it a village full of old people. Surprise, a town with a population skewed towards the +65 range had a higher death rate than a town skewed towards people in their 20’s. But that never occurred to the brilliant researchers, oh no, the change had to be due to temperature!!!
From the article: “Third, the price of renewables has dropped to the point where building new coal plants is simply not economical in most places.”
A ridiculous claim, of course.
Wind and Industrial Solar are not viable options to power the world even if they were cheaper to build than coal powerplants, which they are not. Take away the taxpayer subsidies to Wind and Solar and they will disappear because they are not economically feasible on their own.
There’s a lot that goes into putting up a Windmill, that is never referenced by Wind advocates and the real world problems associated with powering the world with Wind and Solar make these solutions impractical and counterproductive.
Anyone who thinks Windmills are a viable solution doesn’t understand the problem.
Plus NIMBY’s will catch on to the real impacts.
I agree. However it sort of like agreeing the sun rises in the east.
At the point where energy storage is required (Battery Point, Germany has reached that point) the green scheme becomes impossibly expensive…
… and the energy required to create the stuff( (power lines, batteries, substations, replacement wind turbines when they wear, and so on) is more than the incremental green energy.
The fundamental limitations of an incremental power ‘supply’ is not a theory. It is sort of engineering reality.
The left lie to themselves at the level of engineering reality and cost estimates and …
..once it starts (ignoring reality, hiding reality, making up stuff, and so on) there is no end to the problems it creates…
This sort of a Forest Gump lie, something that if it were taken into account the money being spent on green stuff beyond the battery point is madness, not politically correct.
http://wattsupwiththat.com/2014/11/22/shocker-top-google-engineers-say-renewable-energy-simply-wont-work/
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2014/11/21/renewable_energy_simply_wont_work_google_renewables_engineers/
In reality, well before any such stage was reached, energy would become horrifyingly expensive – which means that everything would become horrifyingly expensive … ….everyone would become miserably poor and economic growth …
”cheap solar energy will soon eliminate the need for fossil fuel.”
Soon? I don’t think so!
Perhaps another progressive’s wet dream? Funny about wet dreams, I recall wake up very disappointed. (but that was a loooong time ago) 🙂
Want to experience the green future? For every dollar you spend for electricity… tear up and throw away a $10 bill. After a while you will see this is not a world you want to live in.
How many mistakes in that article?
“All coral reefs will probably die.”
Or, they probably won’t.
All the people alive on the planet today will probably die, too. Whatever can we do?
Look what happened to Peter Ridd for telling the truth about the Great Barrier Reef:
The so called renewable s which produces next to nothing are the most expensive that there is. The crazy lunatic left would stop the economy dead in its tracks, and empty the store shelves.
Why are we tying temperature prediction to emissions? Is there any valid reason to believe that our emissions control temperature that has not been falsified by Salby, Harde , and Berry? Has anyone demonstrated any correlation between our emissions and temperatures? If these three scientists are right our emissions don’t even control atmospheric CO2 which is, according to Salby, nearly entirely naturally controlled mostly by temperature. It seems to me there should be much more effort aimed at falsifying their findings than guessing how much warming we are causing by guessing how much fossil fuel we will burn and guessing how much of that CO2 will add to the atmospheric content as a basis for the guess of how much warming that increase will cause. If they can’t be falsified the pursuit of emissions sensitivity or emissions control is entirely wasted effort and the activists that are predicting our doom will continue their perfect record of failure.
‘First of all, there probably just isn’t that much accessible coal in the ground …’.
‘There are an estimated 1.1 trillion tonnes of proven coal reserves worldwide. This means that there is enough coal to last us around 150 years at current rates of production’ (World Coal Association).
By “accessible” I guess he means after his pals in the ER et al. brigade have done their worst killing off new projects.
Renewables are ‘cheaper’ than fossil, hydro and nuclear, sure, in the same way that a hand-hoe or scythe is cheaper than a tractor:
http://rameznaam.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/EROI-of-Solar-Wind-Nuclear-Coal-Natural-Gas-Hydro.png
Nuclear, hydro, coal, and natural gas power systems (in this order) are one order of magnitude more efficient than photovoltaics and wind:
http://homepages.uc.edu/~becktl/shaka-eroi.pdf
‘First of all, there probably just isn’t that much accessible coal in the ground …’.
‘There are an estimated 1.1 trillion tonnes of proven coal reserves worldwide. This means that there is enough coal to last us around 150 years at current rates of production’ (world Coal Association).
By “accessible” I guess he means after his pals in the ER et al. brigade have done their worst stifle new projects.
Renewables are ‘cheaper’ than fossil, hydro and nuclear, sure, in the same way that a hand-hoe or scythe is cheaper than a tractor:
http://rameznaam.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/EROI-of-Solar-Wind-Nuclear-Coal-Natural-Gas-Hydro.png
Nuclear, hydro, coal, and natural gas power systems (in this order) are one order of magnitude more efficient than photovoltaics and wind:
http://homepages.uc.edu/~becktl/shaka-eroi.pdf