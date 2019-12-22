Flooded Tesla charging station in a floodplain that flooded in 2003..

26 thoughts on “Flooded Tesla charging station in a floodplain that flooded in 2003..

  4. Why would they put anything electric it a riverbed ???

    It’s the natural flood plain for the River Loddon, floods around there most years

    & there’s a clue in the name ‘Moat house’ !

  5. A flooded gas station, with water getting into the tanks, and fuel escaping to the environment, would actually be a problem.

    As things stand, I can’t think of any other use that I would rather see temporarily flooded. For whatever reason, it makes me think of a derelict amusement park, maybe an abandoned Soviet amusement park. link How about an abandoned wind farm. link

  9. “This says so much… Flooded Tesla charging station in a floodplain that flooded in 2003”

    It sure doesn’t say ‘smart’!
    So, let us guess:
    a) The land was cheap and available.
    b) No one protested.
    c) Neither Tesla nor their contractors bothered checking flood histories. Or they assumed endless droughts.
    d) Permitting officials were fed stories about the power of virtue signals.

  14. It’s a perfectly reasonable picture of an insurance farm.. part of the new Green Economy.
    Claims that it might be otherwise are groundless.

    Besides, many people have made down payment on the new Tesla Moatal 3 ( for which the farm was designed).

  16. What exactly is it supposed to say? All it says to me is incompetent fools put a charging station in a known flood-prone area.

    Tesla’s investment is under water?

    I give up. I guess I don’t understand the mind of an alarmist after all.

