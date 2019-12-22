Flooded Tesla charging station in a floodplain that flooded in 2003.. Charles Rotter / 2 hours ago December 22, 2019 Picture via @megbaynes pic.twitter.com/um2rBmqkd8 — Andrew Revkin (@Revkin) December 22, 2019 Advertisements Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditLike this:Like Loading...
26 thoughts on “Flooded Tesla charging station in a floodplain that flooded in 2003..”
That’s shocking!
Heh, beat me to it.
I thought you were going to lead the re-volt. Your comment leaves me a bit flat.
Not a great place to go and soak up a few spare lee trans?
This is locally a well-known local flood zone, which is why there are no houses, but rather car parks. Indeed, the whole of that stretch of the Thames valley routinely floods each decade. I’m not sure what point Andrew Revkin thinks he is making here. https://www.google.com/maps/search/moat+house+reading/@51.4275697,-0.8985959,16z
Looks like it needs a new Ohm!
A new Ohm for the Resistance?
Why would they put anything electric it a riverbed ???
It’s the natural flood plain for the River Loddon, floods around there most years
& there’s a clue in the name ‘Moat house’ !
Because it’s full of carbon neutral electric eels.
because AllGore told them electric cars will stop flooding
A flooded gas station, with water getting into the tanks, and fuel escaping to the environment, would actually be a problem.
As things stand, I can’t think of any other use that I would rather see temporarily flooded. For whatever reason, it makes me think of a derelict amusement park, maybe an abandoned Soviet amusement park. link How about an abandoned wind farm. link
Priceless! That’s a Christmas gift I had not hoped to see.
Thank you!!!
Recharging available for electric boats and ships.
An electric moat, great idea.
It sure doesn’t say ‘smart’!
So, let us guess:
a) The land was cheap and available.
b) No one protested.
c) Neither Tesla nor their contractors bothered checking flood histories. Or they assumed endless droughts.
d) Permitting officials were fed stories about the power of virtue signals.
ATheoK..….
It may not SAY ‘smart’ but it very likely WILL smart if you ‘virtue signal’ here!
Shocking.
Isn’t a location that floods frequently the appropriate place to put a non-essential service?
SR
A better use would be to plant a paddy of G.M. Golden Rice.
Must be due to extreme weather and sea level rise.
Perfect…… Just Perfect!
It’s a perfectly reasonable picture of an insurance farm.. part of the new Green Economy.
Claims that it might be otherwise are groundless.
Besides, many people have made down payment on the new Tesla Moatal 3 ( for which the farm was designed).
They wont be parking many volts wagons there
What exactly is it supposed to say? All it says to me is incompetent fools put a charging station in a known flood-prone area.
Tesla’s investment is under water?
I give up. I guess I don’t understand the mind of an alarmist after all.
Its supposed to say “CURRENTly unavailable “
Ahhhh…. so THAT’s why that land was so cheap.