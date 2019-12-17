Guardian: Aussie Bushfires are Australia’s Climate Change “Chernobyl Moment”

A radioactive sign hangs on barbed wire outside a café in Pripyat. Diana Markosian [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; According to The Guardian, a few months of Aussie bushfires, as has happened many times before, is somehow politically equivalent to nuclear waste spewing out of a ruptured Soviet reactor core.

Australia’s politicians face a crisis of legitimacy as fire and smoke chokes the country David Ritter

Fri 13 Dec 2019 16.19 AEDT A government’s primary duty is to keep its citizens safe but the bushfire crisis shows past and present leaders have not lived up to that duty Is the fire and smoke enveloping our country Australia’s Chernobyl moment? On the 20-year anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, Mikhail Gorbachev reflected that the meltdown was a “historic turning point” after which “the system as we knew it became untenable”. The catastrophe laid bare the rottenness at the core of the Soviet Union through overwhelming human and economic loss and terrifying spectacle. It was a crisis of legitimacy from which the regime did not recover. Today Australia’s regime potentially faces its own historic turning point. The scale of the fires is colossal, with appalling loss of human life and property and the destruction of world heritage. The smoke haze is vast and toxic and Sydney is smothered in a poisonous plume 11 times worse than hazardous levels. … Through their words and deeds, in denying the urgency and extent of the climate emergency and in failing to act, Morrison and his predecessors have preferred ideology to reality. They contributed to enabling the conditions that are now generative of disaster. … Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/dec/13/australias-politicians-face-a-crisis-of-legitimacy-as-fire-and-smoke-chokes-the-country

One of the main reasons greens are losing is they exaggerate. Nobody believes their wild claims of imminent extinction because we keep catching them making other ridiculous claims.

Chernobyl really was a catastrophe. A badly designed badly sited reactor constructed by big government split open, and started spewing deadly fallout across a large region, threatening to poison water systems, threatening the lives of 10s, likely hundreds of millions of people, threatening to make much of Europe an uninhabitable wasteland.

Australia’s bushfires – not so much. At least not on the same scale as Chernobyl.

People personally affected by the bushfires, I’m sorry for your losses. I can’t imagine the pain of losing loved ones or the homes you love in such circumstances.

But for most Australians, including asthmatic Australians like myself, Australia’s bushfires amount to a few unpleasant smoky days when it is safer to stay indoors.

I’m sure the smoke isn’t really good for people who breath it, but breathing a bit of smoke simply isn’t a disaster on the scale of breathing highly radioactive waste products from a major nuclear catastrophe.

Why do greens so readily burn their credibility with such wild exaggerations?

The answer of course is they truly believe what they are saying. In their minds, all that CO2 and smoke really is a disaster on the same scale as a ruptured nuclear reactor.

Which is why we shouldn’t take what they say seriously.

