Dilbert gets it.



I’ve always said that “climate change” has become the universal boogeyman, which you can blame anything on, much like in ancient history where bad weather was blamed on the displeasure of the Gods.

Scott, If you are reading this, I'll be sending you a direct message to your Twitter account regarding something of common interest, I hope you will respond.

DILBERT © Scott Adams. Used By permission of ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION. All rights reserved.

