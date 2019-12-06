2019 the Third Least-Chilly in the Satellite Temperature Record

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s blog
December 6th, 2019 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
People’s Climate March in Denver, CO on April 29, 2017 (CNN).
It’s that time of year again, when we are subjected to exaggerated climate claims such as in this Forbes article, 2019 Wraps Up The Hottest Decade In Recorded Human History. Given that the global average surface temperature is about 60 deg. F, and most of the climate protesters we see in the news are wearing more clothing than the average Key West bar patron, I would think that journalists striving for accuracy would use a more accurate term than “hottest”.
So, I am announcing that in our 41-year record of global satellite measurements of the lower atmosphere, 2019 will come in as 3rd least-chilly.
For the decade 2010-2019, the satellite temperatures averaged only 0.15 C higher than in the previous decade (1990-1999). That’s less than a third of a degree F, which no one would even notice over 10 years.
If you are wondering how your neck of the woods has fared this year, the latest year-to-date plot of 2019 temperature departures from the 30-year average (1981-2010) shows the usual pattern of above- and below-normal, with little visual indication that the global average for 2019 is now running 0.36 deg. C above normal.
Latest 2019 year-to-date average surface temperature departures from the 1981-2010 average from the NCEP CFSv2 global data assimilation system (graphic courtesy of Weatherbell.com).
The use of the term “hottest” to describe recent warming belies the fact that the rate of warming we have experienced in recent decades is minuscule compared to the several tens of degrees of temperature change most people experience throughout the year — and sometimes from one week to the next.
So, how are we supposed to react when the arithmetically-averaged temperature, across all extremes, goes up by only a small fraction of a degree in ten years? With horror? Outrage? Is the term “hottest” in a headline supposed to move us? Seriously?
Should we all get someone to fly across the Atlantic so they can transport us to Europe on a luxury yacht to help Save the Earth™ on our next European vacation?
The click-bait journalism typified by terms like “hottest”, “climate emergency”, and now “climate catastrophe” helps explain why the public is largely indifferent to the global warming issue, at least if we are asked to spend more than a few dollars to fix it.
This is why the alarmist narrative has moved on from temperature, and now focuses on wildfires, droughts, floods, hurricanes, snowstorms, and sea level rise. Yet, none of these have worsened in the last 100 years, with the exception of global sea level rise which has been occurring at a rate of about 1 inch per decade for as long as it has been monitored (since the 1850s, well before humans could be blamed).
And, just in case some new visitors to my blog are reading this, let me clarify that I am not a denier of human-caused climate change. I believe at least some of the warming we have experienced in the last 50 years has been due to increasing carbon dioxide. I just consider the fraction of warming attributable to humans to be uncertain, and probably largely benign.
This is fully consistent with the science, since the global energy imbalance necessary to explain recent warming (about 1 part in 250 of the natural energy flows in and out of the climate system) is much smaller than our knowledge of those flows, either from either theoretical first principles or from observations.
In other words, recent warming might well be mostly natural.
We just don’t know.
IPCC AR4 Chapter Ten Page 749
Temperature Extremes
It is very likely that heat waves will be more intense, more frequent and longer lasting in a future warmer climate. Cold episodes are projected to decrease significantly in a future warmer climate.
Almost everywhere, daily minimum temperatures are projected to increase faster than daily maximum temperatures, leading to a decrease in diurnal temperature range.
Decreases in frost days are projected to occur almost everywhere in the middle and high latitudes, with a comparable increase in growing season length.
So far they are NOT right about the heat waves
In the last two decades be have had 2 records for hottest state temperatures and 4 records for coldest state temperatures.
By far the hottest temperatures were in the 1930s when 24 state records for hottest day were set that still exist. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/U.S._state_and_territory_temperature_extremes
“The Third Least-Chilly in the Satellite Temperature Record” is a very apt and accurate choice of words. It goes with “Decreasing alkalinisation of Oceans”.
Dr Roy wrote, “ I just consider the fraction of warming attributable to humans to be uncertain, and probably largely benign.
Benign???
How about “probably largely beneficial”.
That’s the real truth the idiot climate alarmists will never admit.
Both the warming and the fossil fuel use is hugely beneficial… both to mankind and the environment. By environment, I mean, for one example, we’re no longer slaughtering whales to obtain oil for our lighting. The forests of the North America have largely recovered from the vast clear cutting for fuel of the 18th-19th Centuries. Human waste-laden sewer water is treated and filtered before returning to rivers and oceans with the use of fossil fuel energy. Our crops are now more productive than ever with a milder climate of higher lows, less intense heat waves, and longer frost free growing seasons.
No, beneficial is definitely the correct descriptor.
We were already suffering from a foot on horse manure in most of our big city streets when cars were invented. Just disposing of 50 million horse carcasses a year would be a very big task.
The real question is how does current temperature compare to history. Fact is that we DO NOT have good date before the satellite era.
* Our ONLY world wide coverage is satellites and they only go back to 1979. Therefore there is not enough history to make long term judgements about world climate. We cannot say it is warmer or cooler than the last 100 or 200 years. (climate has many cycles of differing length, including a major one of 1000 years)
* Radiosones go back further, but not back to the last warm spell, the 1930s, so we cannot make useful comparisons to the last really warm period, let alone the early 1900s and late 1800s. Again, not enough history to make long term judgements about world climate.
* NOAA data (and its many derivatives) are crap because they have to constantly revise them. Which is the correct climate history? The one from a few years ago that showed 1930s to be warmer than 1998? Or the one that shows 1998 to be warmer? Can we rely on the latest one? NO – because tomorrow may bring yet another revision.
* Ocean data is virtually non-existent. Even today we have a only a few thousand buoys measuring millions of square miles of ocean. We have almost ZERO data below the surface before the buoys. Surface data before satellites was mostly from ships along trade routes, measurement methods were poorly controlled, inconsistent, and changed over time.
* Surface data suffers from station moves, time of observation changes, constant revisions, and changes in surrounding land use. Most (90%) are rated below top quality with errors of 1 degree or worse. The ONLY good surface data is USCRN which shows ZERO warming over its short span. World coverage is quite poor outside of the developed countries and arctic and even worse before about 1950. Many stations have been dropped from the official reports and estimates substituted.
This means that we simply do not have the data to judge if today’s climate is unusual. If it is NOT unusual, then there is nothing to be concerned about and nothing to blame on CO2 and no amount of CO2 reduction will change it.
Then one must add things like “hiding the decline”(Jones- 0942777075 .txt) , “mike’s nature trick” (Jones- 0942777075 .txt) and other arbitrary “adjustments” such as this: “I’ve chosen 0.15 here deliberately. This still leaves an ocean blip, and i think one needs to have some form of ocean blip to explain the land blip” (Wigley – 1254108338.txt) . And don’t forget that Mann wrote “it would be nice to try to “contain” the putative “MWP”(Mann-1054736277.txt)
This pretty much sums up the whole field of climate research:
“there have been a number of dishonest presentations of model results by individual authors and by IPCC. (Wigley- 1255553034.txt) and As we all know, this isn’t about truth at all, its about plausibly deniable accusations. (Mann- 1256735067.txt)
Certainly land use affects local climates. I wonder how much of global warming is due to changes in land use. Anyway, CO2 isn’t the only possible way humans affect the climate.
” more clothing than the average Key West bar patron”
Not necessarily…right after you put this together…we bottomed out at 51 degrees the other morning…
Kids were waiting on school buses in parkas with hoods, toboggans, gloves, two pr socks…everything but snow shoes
Pink tourists were running around in shorts and sandals…..the contrast is hysterical
But you’re right….
No one would have noticed > https://suyts.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/image6.png
Great article Dr. Spencer !! Thank you.