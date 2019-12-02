Live Stream Climate Alarmism Rebuttal from #COP25

Former Trump Climate Science Advisor Will Happer Headlines Climate Forum Rebutting UN at COP25 in Madrid
Five-hour live-streamed program begins Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 a.m. EST
Dr. Will Happer, former science advisor to President Donald Trump, is headling a lineup of climate experts speaking at The Heartland Institute’s climate realism forum December 3 in Madrid, Spain. The forum, which will be livestreamed around the world starting at 7 a.m. ET, is taking place at the beginning of the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP25) climate conference in Madrid, where the COP was moved after unrest in Chile caused by rising fuel costs forced the venue to be moved from Santiago.
WHAT: Forum rebutting the United Nations’ climate agenda.
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 | 13:00 – 18:00 CET (7 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET)
WHERE: Madrid Marriott Auditorium, Spain and livestreamed on YouTube.
“The Heartland Institute is honored to present Dr. Happer at our prebuttal of the December 2-13 UN conference,” said James Taylor, director of Heartland’s Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy. “Dr. Happer will provide valuable insight into the powerful scientific evidence that shapes President’s Trump climate realism. Dr. Happer’s impressive scientific credentials and accomplishments are unsurpassed. The world needs to hear Dr. Happer present the scientific case against a speculative and highly dubious climate crisis.”
Other confirmed speakers include climate scientist Stanley Goldenberg, meteorologist Anthony Watts, Chilean scientist Douglas Pollock, European Institute for Climate and Energy General Secretary Wolfgang Müller, advisor to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher Lord Christopher Monckton, International Climate Science Coalition Executive Director Tom Harris, and Heartland’s James Taylor.
Guus Berkhout, a member of The Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences and founder of the Global Climate Intelligence Group (CLINTEL), will also speak about his organization’s “European Climate Declaration,” which was presented to the United Nations and European Parliament in November.
