Al Jazeera: Climate change exposes children to lifelong harm

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Al Jazeera reporting on a Lancet claim that climate change exposes children to a lifetime of harm.
Climate change exposes children to lifelong health harm: Doctors
…
Climate change is already harming people’s health by increasing the number of extreme weather events and exacerbating air pollution, according to an annual study published on Thursday in The Lancet medical journal.
The study warned that if nothing is done to mitigate climate change, its impacts could burden an entire generation with disease and illness throughout their lives.
“Children are particularly vulnerable to the health risks of a changing climate. Their bodies and immune systems are still developing, leaving them more susceptible to disease and environmental pollutants,” said Nick Watts, who co-led The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change study.
He warned that health damage in early childhood is “persistent and pervasive”, and carries lifelong consequences.
“Without immediate action from all countries to cut greenhouse gas emissions, gains in wellbeing and life expectancy will be compromised, and climate change will come to define the health of an entire generation,” he told a London briefing.
…Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/11/climate-change-exposes-children-lifelong-health-harm-doctors-191114065305748.html
The Lancet report is available here.
My question, if a few degrees warming is so harmful to human health, why don’t people living in warmer climates already suffer these harms?
Diseases, parasites and pests surely can’t tell the difference between warmer temperatures caused by global warming, and warmer temperatures caused by living closer to the equator.
Water and food security is a matter of investing in infrastructure. If all else fails, water security can be achieved with large scale desalination plants, like desalination systems used in the Middle East. All desalination requires is cheap energy and a society wealthy enough to build and maintain the required infrastructure.
I live on the edge of the tropics in a much warmer climate than anywhere in the USA. Yes my chances of encountering one of Australia’s nasty insect pests is slightly elevated by living in a warm climate. But there is this remarkable product called insect repellent which massively reduces this risk to my health.
The only thing holding back the life expectancy of people in poor countries is poverty, lack of resources to fix the problems which impact their life expectancy. Cheap fossil fuel energy infrastructure fixes poverty, as China and many other countries have demonstrated.
Doctors should be ashamed of themselves for putting their names to such wild claims.
12 thoughts on “Al Jazeera: Climate change exposes children to lifelong harm”
😐 Its becoming a joke now..
This is what Vox had to say about humans
https://youtu.be/tSA5HNFBwnk
Speaking purely as an observer of children’s health and climate change due to green house gas changes. The evidence over the past 100 years shows, the world population has increased from ~2 billion back then when green house gasses were lower than today to ~7.6 billion today. Now it would be difficult for our medical experts to maintain something that increased the number of children surviving into adulthood is dangerous to children.
Maybe they can also explain using their strange medical logic, why the increasing greening of the planet due to increased CO2, is also damaging the environment by making it healthier?
Climate change alarmists exposes children to lifelong (mental) health harm
there, fixed that for them. It’s not the relatively negligible amount of (mostly if not entirely natural) warming that we’ve experienced since the depth of the little ice age that is causing children harm, Indeed a warmer world is a safer more prosperous world (cold kills). It’s the sky is falling/the world is ending hysterical lies that the alarmists are feeding these kids 24/7 that is damaging them mentally.
Here it is, Nov. 15, in Barrie, Ontario, Canada, with enough snow on the ground to force me to shovel the steps and snow blow our driveway while the ploughs and sanders were cleaning the streets and roads. One weather guy said this was the earliest snow fall since the 50’s. At least he was clever enough not to say global warming, aka, “climate change,” caused it to happen.
101,6% of all doctors demand an immediate return to the global optimal temperature, which existed for a long time when unicorns roamed the earth. If you don’t believe that, ask Attenborough.
re “The only thing holding back the life expectancy of people in poor countries is poverty, lack of resources to fix the problems which impact their life expectancy. ”
Since this is Al Jazeera, how could you leave out WAR as the most serious issue holding back life expectancy in their listening public?
The Lancet stopped being a reputable magazine decades ago.
“… The only thing holding back the life expectancy of people in poor countries is poverty, lack of resources to fix the problems which impact their life expectancy….”
Yes sure, but pollution also shortens life expectancy. The mistake is just to include CO₂ as a pollutant,even though it is visible to some teenagers.
Climate change alarmism exposes children to lifelong mental health harm.
There, fixed.
They have fallen completely for the lie about the increased number of extreme weather events which only exist in the warped green universe.
A movement like “climate change” can exist only if there are cynical people who push the fantasy, and stupid people who believe the fantasy. There seem to be plenty of each. And only a few who really seek the truth.
I don’t claim to have all the truth, but taking into account what I’ve seen personally (I’m in my 8th decade) and what I know of the past from scientists who do honestly seek the truth in my opinion, “climate change” is not a problem – not nearly as much as the normal and variable change of the four seasons in a year in temperate zones, or the normal variations of weather and climate that occur from time to time in various places. That people can be convinced that all this is Man-caused and that it is catastrophic shows how devoid of common sense people can be, and how mass delusions can take hold of those who lack common sense…and of course, we must always ask, cui bono?
We now have numerous examples of individuals who are experts on the subjects of all aspects of physics, chemistry, biology, geology, politics, engineering, medicine, history and all others that humans might encounter and need to understand. There is a word(s) for this. The real experts know the limits of their knowledge or become educated about it.
“They called for urgent action to reduce outdoor and indoor pollution through the introduction of cleaner fuels and vehicles, and policies to encourage safe and active transport such as walking and cycling.”