U.S. Starts withdrawal from Paris Climate Accord.

President Trump is fulfilling his most important de-regulatory promise. This is a great day for America, and 4th November 2020 when U. S. withdrawal becomes final will be an even greater day.
On the U.S. Withdrawal from the Paris Agreement
Press Statement by Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State
November 4, 2019
Today the United States began the process to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. Per the terms of the Agreement, the United States submitted formal notification of its withdrawal to the United Nations. The withdrawal will take effect one year from delivery of the notification.
As noted in his June 1, 2017 remarks, President Trump made the decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement because of the unfair economic burden imposed on American workers, businesses, and taxpayers by U.S. pledges made under the Agreement. The United States has reduced all types of emissions, even as we grow our economy and ensure our citizens’ access to affordable energy. Our results speak for themselves: U.S. emissions of criteria air pollutants that impact human health and the environment declined by 74% between 1970 and 2018. U.S. net greenhouse gas emissions dropped 13% from 2005-2017, even as our economy grew over 19 percent.
The U.S. approach incorporates the reality of the global energy mix and uses all energy sources and technologies cleanly and efficiently, including fossils fuels, nuclear energy, and renewable energy. In international climate discussions, we will continue to offer a realistic and pragmatic model – backed by a record of real world results – showing innovation and open markets lead to greater prosperity, fewer emissions, and more secure sources of energy. We will continue to work with our global partners to enhance resilience to the impacts of climate change and prepare for and respond to natural disasters. Just as we have in the past, the United States will continue to research, innovate, and grow our economy while reducing emissions and extending a helping hand to our friends and partners around the globe.
wow – now if only Australia could follow suit!
First, Australia needs to play it’s Trump Card.
Oh boy! I’m SO glad I didn’t say that! LOL!
Scomo and the LNP know they should but don’t have the balls to do it!!
The US didn’t make any agreement in Paris. It was Obama without being ratified by the US Senate. So Trump doesn’t have to do a thing.
The 0bama EPA’s patently unconstitutional Clean Power Plan (CPP) was his ploy meet US INDCs under the Paris Agreement and hobble the US economy with escalating electricity prices and wind and solar pay-offs in order to payback the Democrat’s GreenSlime backers.
A President Hillary was certainly going to continue on with the 0bama climate scam and middle class fleecing. Furthermore, President Hillary would have put two intellectually dishonest Liberal Justices on the Supreme Court bench to ensure CPP and whatever else the despotic Democrats wanted got past their “unconstitutional” nature of violations of both States Rights and the vested legislative powers to Congress.
There is still the very real threat the totalitarian-loving Democrats will attempt to Pack the Supreme Court with 4 more liberal Justices should they get the White House and majorities in both chambers of Congress in 2021.
Part of the scandal is that Obama personally signed up to an ‘agreement’ stipulating that the US couldn’t immediately withdraw on Day 1 of a new presidency but had to give so much notice. That seems like an abuse of Presidential power, binding a future President when the former President’s authority has gone.
Thank you Mr Trump!
Great !!!
How can you withdraw from something you were never in?
Trump is playing along with the UN Marxists little deception for now and abiding by the withdrawal rules.
With the US still officially part of the COP process, Trump can send US representatives to all the meetings to harangue them about the virtues of coal and natural gas.
And since the INDCs were completely voluntary with no enforcement, the entire thing was meaningless except for the free wealth transfer the 3rd World was expecting in order for them to go along with the charade.
The wedding is canceled. (The only wedding that is hard to cancel is the good old fashioned shotgun wedding.)
You go through the motions. The end is the same.
I wish somebody would beat into the heads of the Green New Deal people that America is the only nation meeting or exceeding the CO2 goals while China and India are building coal powered electric plants, and exceeding their quotas.
Wait! This was never about fixing climate. It’s all about putting Earth under socialist / communist rule. Now it makes sense.
India and China have no declared “quotas” under the Paris Agreement.
I think China intends to continue increasing emissions until 2030.
India expects to increase emissions, but not to exceed the West’s per capita amounts.
Interesting ways of presenting their “quotas” – – their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).
Pretty silly that it takes a year to withdraw from an accord that was never approved by Congress.
About the only place where the Paris Climate Accord is alive and well is in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, China and India.
Europe, Australia and New Zealand are dutifully ruining their economies trying to do away with fossil fuels. The Chinese and Indians are dutifully following their part of the Paris Climate Accord that allows them unfettered use of fossil fuels until at least the year 2030.
The Paris Climate Accords are a disaster in motion. The U.S. isn’t going down that path under Trump.