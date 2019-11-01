Academics Demand More Time Off From Work to Save Planet From Climate Change

Guest “I couldn’t make this sort of schist up, if I was trying,” by David Middleton

Academics Demand Sabbaticals to Save World from Climate Change

by THOMAS D. WILLIAMS, PH.D. 31 Oct 2019

More than 1000 British professors have signed a letter requesting more time off from teaching so they can tackle climate change and “save all life on our planet.”

“Humanity stands at the brink of a precipice. If we do not urgently address climate breakdown and the ecological crisis, the very future of life on earth is in question,” begins the open letter published this week by the Times Higher Education magazine and addressed to vice-chancellors, Universities UK and UK Research and Innovation.

[…]

The academics note that they are particularly well suited to the task of saving the world from global warming, given their expertise and prestige among the common people.

“Universities are the bastions of wisdom and knowledge that are urgently needed to combat the climate crisis,” they insist. “Now is the time to increase our efforts.”

Occasionally straying into hyperbole and remarkably unscientific language, the letter asserts that “the crisis is at our doorstep” and that humanity now faces “an even greater challenge” than going to the moon in the 1960s.

[…]

Earlier this month, another group of academics published an essay urging institutions of higher learning to encourage climate scientists to cry in order to relieve some of the stress associated with climate trauma.

[…]

In requesting space for climate scientists, the authors compare them to those who work in disaster relief and the military.



“In these fields, well defined organizational structures and active strategies exist for employees to anticipate and manage their emotional distress,” they declare.

As Breitbart News reported last month, a growing number of children in the UK are being treated for an overwhelming terror of “environmental doom” as climate alarmists spread fears of an impending climate disaster.

[…]

“A lot of parents are coming into therapy asking for help with the children and it has escalated a lot this summer,” said psychotherapist Caroline Hickman of the Climate Psychology Alliance (CPA), referring to the newly coined psychological phenomenon of “eco-anxiety.”