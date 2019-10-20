BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union government leaders declined on Friday to set tougher targets for fighting climate change, dashing hopes they would inject momentum into a United Nations climate conference in Chile in December.
At a two-day EU summit in Brussels, which was largely dominated by Brexit, discussion on climate was relegated to the last agenda item and took less than 15 minutes.
“The existential threat posed by climate change requires enhanced ambition and increased climate action by the EU and at global level,” read the final statement by the leaders.
The bloc aimed to “finalize its guidance on the EU’s long-term strategy on climate change at its December meeting.”
That means the EU will not bring more ambitious climate change-fighting objectives to the U.N. gathering in Santiago on Dec. 2-13, part of a process to check signatories’ progress toward implementing the 2015 Paris accords.
Beyond the cautious wording of Friday’s EU communique lurks deep divisions over climate strategy within the 28-nation bloc, whose standing goal is to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.
HT/Willie Soon
19 thoughts on “EU fails to set tougher climate targets before December U.N. conference”
Is that horse finally dead?
No, it’s a cat and has more than 9 lives.
— Accidental surreal irony. If they really believe climate change poses an existential threat to them [AKA threat against their existence], they would actually have done something.
‘Existential’ is a “humptyword”. Look up Humpty Dumpty in Alicecin Wonderland for full context!
But there is an existential threat which is the proposed ‘mitigations’ for the twisted obsession about fake climate change caused by CO2 emissions. To avoid this threat, the best way forward is to do nothing, which is what they’re doing.
At least in this case, bureaucratic incompetence is a good thing …
So the co2 seeing devil wants XR to break more laws as pre her twitter post, XR’s leader wants to over throw governments and has stated that XR has nothing to do with climate change, sorry I meant the weather, and now the EU doesn’t really care about the u.n. Scam. Maybe its because they know co2 is good for the planet, or that the billions wasted on wind and solar has given no gains only economic losses?
Greta won’t be pleased with this news. Prepare to incur her wrath.
Perhaps she’ll swim back to Europe in order to give them a piece of her mind.
How dare they 🙂
Kamilkazedave
HOOOOOOW DAAAARRRRREEEEE YOOOOUUU 😂😂
Yes – and the extinction rebellion crowd will fume and feel justified initiating further sabotage and mayhem. I note Greta is encouraging them to break the law. They most likely will now – which will finally make it possible to snuff out their “rebellion”. About time.
Actually, creating a Public Nuisance is a criminal act, so they already are.
They aren’t meeting their current goals. Why would they make tougher ones?
There are many problems in the EU but none of them is even remotely linked to CO2.
From the article: “That means the EU will not bring more ambitious climate change-fighting objectives to the U.N. gathering in Santiago on Dec. 2-13, part of a process to check signatories’ progress toward implementing the 2015 Paris accords.”
I’m real curious about China and India’s contributions to fighting human-caused climate change. They don’t have any CO2 requirements to meet before the year 2030. Until then China and India can pretty much do whatever they want as far as generating CO2 is concerned. There are no restrictions.
So the Alarmists are not serious about CO2 killing off humanity, otherwise they would be acting completely differently than they are. They would focus on the really big producers of CO2 and they would focus on nuclear power generation. Instead, the Alarmists’ focus is on controlling the Western democracies’ policies and has created an artificial crisis blamed on CO2 as the method of control of the economy and the population.
If China and India are not the number one priority on the alarmist’s list, then that tells us that increasing CO2 production is not their primary interest.
Germany will not let Brexit happen. They have worked too hard to rule over the British. Global warming…I mean climate change…I mean Climate Extinction will have to wait.
The climate shenanigans are pretty much over. The XR’s and the Greta’s have lost.
It’s time to deal with real problems, especially the rise of China (which just signed a deal for Iraqi oil in exchange for massive construction projects).
China aims to surpass the US as the dominant global power, and has had tremendous success thus far through it’s “Belt and Road” initiative, through the adoption of Hwawei 5g around the world, and via the build out of Chinese naval and missile forces.
The climate and related culture wars amount to an elaborate exercise in naval-gazing. We must stop this and focus and the actual threat at hand.
Adam
Nice to know Iraq is getting back to business, after the usa and europe nearly destroyed its economy.
Just this week Russia called off any carbon action, and only an audit will pass. What insubordination!
So it is obvious – Russian interference in the EU !
So when a German AfD politician accuses Putin of funding Greta, and Hilary accuses Tulsi Gabbard of being Putin’s puppet, and Pelosi accuses Trump in the Oval Office of worse, it is time to get Ursula’s European Defense Union tanks rolling.
Brexit has no effect on the European Defense Union, which includes an Africa Corps.
Deja vu?