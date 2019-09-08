Guest slam dunk by David Middleton

H/t to Dr. Willie Soon

From Scientist to Activist

Heather Price

Sep 5 […] When I taught my first climate class at UW in 2001, the El Nino year of 1998 was the warmest year on record and carbon dioxide was 367ppm. Today, that record breaking year, 1998, doesn’t even rank among the top ten hottest years. […] https://medium.com/@huprice/from-scientist-to-activist-5a4ffe13e2cb

A prerequisite for teaching “climate” should be the ability to spell “El Niño”. That said, her transformation from scientist to activist is…

UAH v6.0 (°C), 12-month running average, Wood for Trees

More like fully completed…. “Today, that record breaking year, 1998,” is still a very close second warmest year “on record.”

