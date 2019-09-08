Guest slam dunk by David Middleton
H/t to Dr. Willie Soon
From Scientist to Activist
Heather Price
Sep 5
[…]
When I taught my first climate class at UW in 2001, the El Nino year of 1998 was the warmest year on record and carbon dioxide was 367ppm. Today, that record breaking year, 1998, doesn’t even rank among the top ten hottest years.
[…]https://medium.com/@huprice/from-scientist-to-activist-5a4ffe13e2cb
A prerequisite for teaching “climate” should be the ability to spell “El Niño”. That said, her transformation from scientist to activist is…
More like fully completed…. “Today, that record breaking year, 1998,” is still a very close second warmest year “on record.”
Advertisements
One thought on ““From Scientist to Activist””
We have Austrian climate change alarmists planting trees in football stadiums as a way of preserving forests against the onslaught of CO2. Don’t they know CO2 is causing global greening? (NASAs ‘global greening’ study).
The ability of these people to lie to themselves, to self delude, is staggering.