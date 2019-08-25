If one Godwin card doesn’t move your audience, throw the full deck…
Psychiatrist on CNN: Trump May Be Responsible for Millions of More Deaths Than Hitler, Stalin, Mao
Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” psychiatrist Dr. Allen Frances said President Donald Trump “may be responsible for many more million deaths” than Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Mao Zedong.
He added, “Trump is as destructive a person in this century as Hitler, Stalin, and Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were. He needs to be contained but he needs to be contained by attacking his policies, not his person. It’s crazy for us to be destroying the climate our children will live in.
I agree that I should have interrupted after that line. I wish I had heard him say it, but I was distracted by tech difficulties (that's why the show open didn't look the way it normally does, I had two computers at the table, etc). Not hearing the comment is my fault.— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 25, 2019
Dr. Frances goes on to say that it is counterproductive to discuss Trump’s mental state in psychological terms, but he pulls no punches suggesting Trump’s policies are crazy.
I used to wonder if some people were attracted to psychology courses because they wanted to find solutions to their own problems.
I no longer believe this to be the case; but it is way past time the handful of psychology professionals, who in my opinion flout their own ethical guidelines by offering wild public opinions about the mental state of people whose policies they dislike, took a long hard look in the mirror.
7 thoughts on “CNN: Trump is Worse than Hitler, Mao and Stalin Combined Because Climate Change”
I have seen some stupid statements over the years but CNN saying that : “Trump is Worse than Hitler, Mao and Stalin combined because of Climate Change” is loopier than all of them put together. What “Climate Change”?
One of the most fun things about President Trump is that he has created an environment where the crazies can not help themselves from displaying their craziness. Buy popcorn stock.
Actually, he “hopes” Trump’s policies will cause millions of deaths because then his own prejudices will be vindicated.
You mean they left out Lucifer?
It would be interesting to find out what Dr. Allen Frances knows about the physics of how the climate works. Nothing, would be my guess.
I have usually found that psychiatrists need themselves more than anyone else does.
Remember when it was considered unpatriotic to speak out about the president. Remember when any criticism of the president, no matter how well justified was considered Raysis. Remember when we were told that even if we could not respect the president, we had to respect the office of the presidency.
Remember when the press would not call out the president on anything.
To criticize or speak out in any way was considered unamerican and borderline treasonous.
Remember, it was just 2009 up until 2016.