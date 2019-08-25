CNN: Trump is Worse than Hitler, Mao and Stalin Combined Because Climate Change

Official White House Photo of President Trump

If one Godwin card doesn’t move your audience, throw the full deck…

Psychiatrist on CNN: Trump May Be Responsible for Millions of More Deaths Than Hitler, Stalin, Mao Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” psychiatrist Dr. Allen Frances said President Donald Trump “may be responsible for many more million deaths” than Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Mao Zedong. … He added, “Trump is as destructive a person in this century as Hitler, Stalin, and Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were. He needs to be contained but he needs to be contained by attacking his policies, not his person. It’s crazy for us to be destroying the climate our children will live in. … I agree that I should have interrupted after that line. I wish I had heard him say it, but I was distracted by tech difficulties (that's why the show open didn't look the way it normally does, I had two computers at the table, etc). Not hearing the comment is my fault. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 25, 2019 … Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/08/25/psychiatrist-on-cnn-trump-may-be-responsible-for-millions-of-more-deaths-than-hitler-stalin-mao/

Dr. Frances goes on to say that it is counterproductive to discuss Trump’s mental state in psychological terms, but he pulls no punches suggesting Trump’s policies are crazy.

I used to wonder if some people were attracted to psychology courses because they wanted to find solutions to their own problems.

I no longer believe this to be the case; but it is way past time the handful of psychology professionals, who in my opinion flout their own ethical guidelines by offering wild public opinions about the mental state of people whose policies they dislike, took a long hard look in the mirror.

