Greenland Endures

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
Charles the Moderator has been doing a fantastic job of keeping WUWT humming along, and deserves everyone’s thanks. Today he sent me an interesting article thinking I might want to comment on it. It has the usual kind of alarmist headline, viz:
Greenland lost 11 billion tons of surface ice in one day
YIKES! EVERYONE PANIC!
Now, I’ve gotta admit that that sounds like a lot of ice, eleven billion with a “b” tonnes melted in one single day. However, I’m a tropical boy, so I’m kinda prejudiced in these matters. Here’s my conflict of interest statement. When I’m in a place where the ice jumps up out of my adult beverage and starts running around the landscape, I consider that to be “water behaving badly” whether it’s one cube or eleven billion tonnes, and I try to avoid such locations … but I digress.
To return to the question, is eleven billion tons of ice really a big number or not?
Well, to start with, it’s a one-day loss in the warmest part of the year. Snow builds up on the ice sheet in the winter, and melts, sublimates, and is lost in icebergs in the summer. So this one-day loss tells us very little about the longer-term changes, what is called the “mass balance” of an ice sheet over an entire year or a longer period.
So what is happening in the longer term? A source for some information on this question is the Polar Portal. There’s a good article to start with, the annual report for 2018. (It also has an interesting article on the various phenomena involved in the mass balance here.)
Let me start with a look at the mass balance of the Greenland ice sheet since 1972. Here’s that data.
From that data, we find that the 1981 – 2010 thirty-year average mass balance for the Greenland ice sheet was a net loss of 103 billion tonnes. Again, this is a very large number, it seems like a big deal that would demand our attention … but is it really?
In order to ask the question “How big is 103 billion tonnes?”, we have to ask a related question:
“Compared to what?”
In this case, the answer is, “Compared to the total amount of ice on Greenland”.
Here’s one way of looking at that. We can ask, IF Greenland were to continue losing ice mass at a rate of 103 billion tonnes per year, how long would it take to melt say half of the ice sheet? Not all of it, mind you, but half of it. (Note that I am NOT saying that extending a current trend is a way to estimate the future evolution of the ice sheet—I’m merely using it as a way to compare large numbers.)
To answer our question if 103 billion tonnes lost per year is a big number, we have to compare the annual ice mass loss to the amount of ice in the Greenland ice sheet. The Greenland ice sheet contains about 2.6E+15 (2,600,000,000,000,000) tonnes of water in the form of snow and ice.
So IF the Greenland ice sheet were to lose 103 billion tonnes per year into the indefinite future, it would take about twelve thousand five hundred years to lose half of it …
And even if the loss were to jump to ten times the long-term average, it would still take twelve hundred years to melt half the ice on the Greenland ice sheet. Even my great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great grandchildren won’t live long enough to see that.
However … there has been no big trend in mass losses in Greenland. As you can see in the graph above, it went down starting in 1980 but has generally risen since about 2010 … go figure.
Let me close with another way to visualize the mass loss of the Greenland ice sheet using two graphs. The first graph shows the cumulative loss over the forty-six year period of the record. This is how it would commonly be shown.
It’s shown that way because, well, it looks pretty scary. It looks like the ice sheet is about to disappear.
By contrast, here’s a more honest way to display the loss, by showing not the annual or cumulative anomalies, but instead showing the changes in the total mass of the Greenland ice sheet:
Not as scary, huh?
As a result, I’d say that there’s no need to worry about Greenland at this time. As Sanjeev Sabhlok recently wrote in a most reasonable article in the Times of India:
The best policy today is to (a) abandon socialism (Why does IPCC not talk about this ideology which is causing mankind the most harm?), and (b) to do everything possible to maximize the wealth of the current generations. Then review the [climate and energy] situation in 2050 when more data and new technologies become available.
In the meanwhile, there’s no harm in installing as many nuclear plants as are viable and growing more trees. And we can keep researching alternative energy technologies. However, interventions to divert precious resources into uneconomic solar and wind energy are the surest way to harm future generations.
The climate change alarm movement is driven by extremist socialists. Ultra-socialist Saikat Chakrabarti, who prepared Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, exposed the underbelly of climate change alarmism when he confessed that “The Green New Deal wasn’t originally a climate thing at all. We think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing”. The CO2 panic is a socialist harangue dressed in a veil of bad science.
Can’t say fairer than that …
Best to everyone, I’ve got to go outside now and get some work done ..
w.
PS. H/T Mona~ctm
A good reference that belongs in most anything about Greenland ice is this site that documents daily mass gain/loss.
http://polarportal.dk/en/greenland/surface-conditions/
Yes, the 11 Gtonnes is a lot, but its for only a few days. the rest of the year is pretty unremarkable.
Kinda like a big rainstorm or blizzard – big for the day, not so important for the year.
Nice site Ric! It is interesting that the one interior weather station is at -6.79 C, while the others are above freezing. I think the first half of the ice sheet, around the edges, would melt much more easily than the center, where the average elevation is around 3000 meters. That is high enough to sustain glaciers far south in the Alps. Until we see some more isostatic sinking of the bedrock, the center of Greenland isn’t going to see much melting.
Well said, Willis. I always enjoy your grains of spot-on wisdom and perspective. The latter element is the most important one. Because it is the best way to handle the hysterical machinations of the environmentalist and political Left.
“So IF the Greenland ice sheet were to lose 103 billion tonnes per year into the indefinite future, it would take about twelve thousand five hundred years to lose half of it …”
Funny to make such a bold prediction when you wont be around…… hehe
Seriously this “IF the rate stays the same” “prediction ” reminds me of this
“And Nasa climate scientist Jay Zwally said: “At this rate, the Arctic Ocean could be nearly ice-free at the end of summer by 2012, much faster than previous predictions.”
Please note that Willis said:
Your comment would be useful had you offered a better comparison.
Leave it to Mosher to not get that the only ‘Bold Prediction’ Willis made was that some troll would come along and try to twist what he was saying in just the way Mosher did.
Mosh, I put a disclaimer in there specifically because you made the same nonsensical claim about a previous post of mine. Here’s the disclaimer:
Of course, in your rush to falsely discredit me you ignored that totally.
So your objection is total nonsense. What do I have to do, put “ATTENTION STEVE MOSHER” by the disclaimer so you finally stop trying to twist my words into something I never said?
Kindly explain how the use of the word “if“ constitutes a “prediction.”
The video of Greenland ice sheet melting they showed on PBS Newshour last night showed surfaces that were completely covered in dark ‘dust’. So how much of the melting is cyroconite melting and not temperature-induced melting? And what is the source of the ‘dust’ – how much of it is man-made pollution, is some of it Saharan dust?
A lot is soot from wild fires and from China’s particulate pollution.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2016/03/03/another-alarmist-pillar-collapses-greenland-melting-due-to-old-soot-feedback-loops-and-albedo-change-not-agw/
It would be tough for Saharan dust to make it that far north.
More great research, W.
Anyone else surprised by the hyperbole and anti-intellectualism in the latest Greenland horror movie?
There’s plenty of archaeological evidence that in the distant past, Greenland was bare of ice, had trees – a forest, in fact – and wasn’t one bit harmed by that.
But that was before the Real World was no longer important. Panic attacks and lurid headlines are much more important.
Hey, it’s in the upper 50s to low 60s at night now. Good sleeping weather. Have a nice August!!!
This is true for SOME of Greenland, like the southern coast. Much of it has been one giant ice field for much, much longer. Like a Million years longer.
And Needless to say, it won’t be melting again anytime soon.
Thank you Willis. I was hoping someone would work the numbers in a meaningful way. I watched some drivel on the news last night and was just glad they didn’t measure it in “Olympic Swimming Pools”.
Sanjeev Sabhlok seems like a sensible person.
No more nuclear please. Gas is good. More CO2 is better. It our dung in the air. Everything we and drink except pure water depends on it.
I’m confused. Has the average loss been 103 billion tons per year or over a period of 30 years . Why would you use 103 billion tons per year to calculate the number of years to loose half the ice if the actual period was 30 years?
OK, I sifted through all the billions and billions, and here is what I came up with.
Ice loss is stated as 5,000 billion tons.
Total ice cap as 2,600,000 billion tons.
Drop the “billion tons” and divide by 1000, we get 5 and 2,600.
Calculate the ration and convert to %.
Total accumulated ice loss = 0.19%, call it 0.2%.
OK, I can understand calculating an estimate of the total ice volume based on the area of Greenland and estimated ice thickness. I can also go along with an estimate of ice melt by watching summer melt river flows. The trouble is in combining the estimates year on year to come up with estimates like this.
Are we really able to measure ice mass of the entire island to +/- 0.1%, year on year?
{Please, nobody say the GRACE mission. If you do, I will burst out laughing with coffee all over my keyboard and monitor, then I will choke and go into convulsions of hysterical laughter, then I will fall over, and need help getting up. Nobody here wants all that.}
I’ve said it many times here but I’m going to say it again – if Willis didn’t exist we would have to invent him. Terrific article – thank you!
A very useful article. However, it’s all very well enlightening us skeptics but as the NYT article today suggests, increasing numbers in the GOP have swallowed the kool-aid and they are the ones needing to have their eyes opened.
