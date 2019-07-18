UPDATE: last minute registration with promo discount code is available – see below.
Last minute opportunity – there are still a few registration spots available.
In case you aren’t aware yet, I will be speaking at the ICCC13 at the Trump Hotel in Washington DC on Thursday July 25th, 2019. And I have a special deal for readers of WUWT – a full 50% off the registration price! See below for the PROMO CODE.
The trump Hotel special rate is closed. But, even if you don’t want to stay overnight, there’s plenty of opportunity to fly in for the day. I’d be happy to meet and discuss topics with our many readers.
The 13TH INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON CLIMATE CHANGE has the theme:
Best Science, Winning Energy Policies
I’ll be on Panel 3.
SPEAKERS: Craig Idso; Patrick Michaels; Anthony Watts; H. Sterling Burnett (moderator).
THIS PANEL WILL COVER:
Doctored datasets vs. temperature reality; the real-world benefits of CO2 and a warmer climate; an international view of climate change alarmism and the United Nations.
You can view the full schedule here
ABOUT THE LOCATION
Want to go? Register at this link or button below and use the promo code WATTS in the shopping cart. (Just FYI, I don’t get any kickbacks for promoting this here, I’m genuinely interested in meeting WUWT readers.)
Look for the “ADD PROMO CODE BUTTON” and use the promo code WATTS when checking out.
I hope to see you there!
In the meantime, here’s a podcast about the conference and my views.
11 thoughts on “Late registration opportunity – Please join me in Washington D.C. on July 25th”
Anthony ==> Will see you there. I’ll wave from the audience. All my best, Kip.
“Patrick Michales”?
I truly wish I could join in…. but another commitment has priority.
Look forward to seeing you there, Anthony.
rip
Wish I could be there
This Aussie would love to be there.
First, to help advance the cause.
Second, to enjoy US architecture based on genuine, hand shaped rocks and not the more common painted cardboard, Hollywood style. This Trump hotel has a delightful exterior and we hope that interior events at this conference shall also be delightful. Geoff S
I’ll be wearing a name tag and I hope you all will be too. It will be nice to put faces to the regular posters here. I’ll be attending with my son who’s back from 9 months of Air Force training. He and I had a blast at C-PAC 2018 going around to the AGW-related booths, and I imagine this event will be even more fun. Thanks for the 50% discount BTW!
I was hoping to make it, but just haven’t gotten the time together to find a cheaper place and my Swedish genes are making ugly noises about DC in late July. Too much stuff to do around here, I’m still not settled in to the house I bought in March.
Moving my “Guide to WUWT” software to my “new” (greater than two year old) computer took a lot of time. Hey Anthony, did you ever see my Email about restoring the anchor on the nav-bar? New site is (currently) https://4castwidgets.intelliweather.net/enso/guide/
I expect to write a WUWT post on Apollo XI based on some of the stuff I have on my FaceBook posts.
Nice touch siting this at the Trump Hotel. This will make the Alarmists even angrier.
Will President Trump make an appearance?
I’ll be there as soon as my cheque from big oil arrives.