Media Attacks Should Be a Signal to Trump: Focus on Flawed Climate Science

BY TOM HARRIS AND DR. JAY LEHR
President Donald Trump is clearly on the right track on climate change. One of the strongest indicators of this is the mainstream media’s intense attacks on the president over the past month. After all, they would not be concerned if Trump were not attacking their most cherished, and vulnerable, asset—the supposedly “settled science” propping up the climate scare.
This is analogous to the experience of Air Force bomber pilots. An enemy won’t waste ammunition defending something unless they consider it both valuable and vulnerable.
In 2013, World War II Lancaster bomber pilot “Sandy” Mutch explained, “On bombing raids over Europe, we could tell we were closing in on the target when we started to get the most flak.” That was because important German assets were often surrounded by anti-aircraft guns that filled the sky with AAA fire. And, rather than being deterred by the resistance, it told Bomber Command exactly where the next wave of aircraft should concentrate their attack.
That is why we need to carefully examine media attacks on Trump’s climate policy, to help climate realists focus their efforts to win the war for the hearts and minds of Americans. So, let’s see what a couple of the more prominent recent media criticisms of the president’s climate stance can teach us.
While the June 11 CNN video, “Donald Trump vs. climate change,” was largely nonsensical, it was instructive nonetheless. Therein, Chris Cillizza labeled the president “one of the most prominent climate change deniers in the world.” Climate activists recognize that any point of view can be effectively discredited by making an analogy, even indirectly, with Holocaust denial. We can take advantage of this by pointing out that it is both irrational and offensive to Holocaust survivors and their families to equate the possibility of future climate problems with one of the most horrific events in history. Then we should point out that the president is the opposite of a climate change denier—he says that climate changes all the time, although he sensibly questions the degree to which it is caused by human activity.
The CNN video ridicules Trump for saying that global warming is “an expensive hoax.” We should respond by outlining the costs involved. Over one billion dollars a day worldwide is now spent on “climate finance,” according to the San Francisco-based Climate Policy Initiative, yet we see no impact on climate. In 2017, Dr. Bjorn Lomborg, president of the Copenhagen Consensus Center, explained that if the UN Paris Agreement targets for 2030 were met and sustained through the rest of the century, there would be 0.3 degrees Fahrenheit less warming in 2100, if the models relied upon by the UN were correct. He explains that the cost of the Paris pact would be $1 – 2 trillion every year. So clearly, CNN’s criticism tells Trump that he should continue calling it “an expensive hoax,” and cite the cost estimates and forecast results to illustrate his point.
Arguably the most significant of the recent attacks on Trump’s climate position appeared on May 27 in the New York Times in “Trump Administration Hardens Its Attack on Climate Science.”Therein, authors Coral Davenport and Mark Landler lamented the proposed creation of “a new climate review panel” to be led by Dr. William Happer, Cyrus Fogg Brackett Professor of Physics, Emeritus, at Princeton University, now senior director of the National Security Council office for emerging technologies.
Davenport and Landler, and indeed, many in the press, are clearly appalled that the panel would question the supposed “scientific consensus on climate change.” They write that the Trump “administration will seek to undermine the very science on which climate change policy rests.” Were the science as settled as activists claim, then they should welcome a thorough review so as to put to rest questions about the science. But, given the vast uncertainty in the science demonstrated by reports such as those of the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), an independent review obviously frightens supporters of the status quo. The last thing they want is for the lid to be lifted off the Pandora’s box that contains the highly controversial and seriously flawed science of climate change.
Davenport and Landler cite Larry Kudlow, the president’s chief economic adviser, and Stephen K. Bannon, the former White House strategist, as being against the proposed panel, fearing the controversy that would inevitably result. Marc Morano, publisher of the influential Washington D.C.-based Climatedepot.com, agrees that the results of such a panel would be tumultuous. But that, says Morano, is exactly why the panel should go ahead.
“Activists want to silence any skepticism that would encourage the public to think about the huge problems in the science,” said Morano. “And some frightened Republicans want to avoid a conflict on this issue. But a conflict is inevitable if we are to have any chance of getting the best science used to inform policy makers.”
Morano continued, “We need an official report with the seal of the U.S. government that would lay out the arguments against the groundless climate change fears being promoted by Al Gore and the UN. Then, federal judges would have a solid foundation on which to base their deliberations in climate-related cases.”
Mutch would certainly have agreed. He said, “Anyone who wants to kill the dangerous and unfounded climate scare…should focus on exposing the shaky science behind climate alarm. That is the Achilles heel of the whole movement. Shoot it down and you win the war!”
No one is asking politicians to risk their lives as many in Mutch’s generation did. “But they must be strong enough to take the flak that always comes when you are directly attacking your enemy’s most important asset,” concluded Mutch. “In this case, it is also their most vulnerable asset.”
Media coverage like that of CNN and the New York Times informs White House strategists that the president must intensify his attacks against the flawed science underling the climate alarm.
Tom Harris is Executive Director of the Ottawa, Canada-based International Climate Science Coalition (ICSC) and a policy advisor to The Heartland Institute which is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Dr. Jay Lehr is Senior Policy Analyst with ICSC and former Science Director of The Heartland Institute.
There is an old saying…..”You know you are on target when you start seeing flak”.
A major fault of the Republican Party in my experience is a tendency to go all squishy, which ruined GHW Bush in violating his “no new taxes ” pledge, along with his sucking up to gun control advocates. A belief that the Democrats can act in good faith has proven to be as much of a fantasy as believing in unicorns or “renewable energy”.
Having a “in your face” attitude is about the only reasonable response to the True Believers in CAGW, as most of the votes are not True Believers.
Did you know that GHW lost by over 200 electoral votes? ANY GOP candidate ought to take a real good close look at his “kindler, gentler” administration and run like wild away from it. Loser.
And H. Ross Perot ran to his right, which actually was what settled the election.
Do you realize Bill Clinton won with only a plurality in 1992?
Bill Clinton winning 43 percent of the vote to GHW Bush’s 37.4 percent and Perot’s 18.9 percent.
H. Ross Perot enabled Clinton to win. Perot took more Bush voters in the key states than he took from Clinton, allowing Clinton to take the “all or nothing” electoral votes in those key states.
The Democrats know this.
It can even easily be argued that Jill Stein as the Green Party candidate allowed Trump to win against Hillary.
“A review of the seven key states that made Donald Trump the president elect, shows that Stein’s vote total was higher than Trump’s margin in two of those states: Wisconsin and Michigan. In addition, in Florida, the combined vote total for Stein and Libertarian Gary Johnson was higher than Trump’s margin of victory.”
https://heavy.com/news/2016/11/jill-stein-gary-johnson-hillary-clinton-election-results-lost-lose-third-party-presidential-florida-michigan-pennsylvania-wisconsin-final-votes/
If those 3 states (FL, MI, WI) had gone Hillary, she would’ve been President.
It is why they are deeply fearful of a former Starbucks CEO Howard Shultz running as an independent. He would peel off a lot more Democrat voters from a Bernie Sanders or E Warren candidate than he would take from Trump. And that would be all it would take to ensure a Trump victory in Florida, Ohio, and Wisconsin again.
Run, Shultz, run!
Trump needs to better lay out why Climate Change is a non-problem; that is something to be ignored.
The Democrats only see it as a means to more power and more taxes, more control of society and individuals by the government. Climate change is no longer about science, if it ever even was. The most powerful evidence of this is the video clip of Obama honestly admitting that “under his plans, electricity prices would skyrocket.” That clip needs to be played endlessly on TV ads in 2020 to remind voters what is at stake.
The economics of fossil fuel demand that the policy prescriptions being pushed by the Left are the real danger. Simple cost vs any benefit, even if the science is correct, as a few degrees of warming versus billions of hungry desparate humans. And even if the US commits economic suicide to enrich Tom Steyer and the GreenSlime, the warming can’t be altered anyway given the rise of emissions from China and the rest of the world.
They need to follow the lead of alarmists.
1) Start hyping all the weather that does not fit the narrative. The massive snow still hanging around in CO would be one example.
2) The current El Nino appears to finally be fading. If this continues then the global temperature should be dropping over the next few months. Start making the public aware there’s a cooling trend. Alarmists used the 2015-16 El Nino to hype warming claims. Time to use it against them.
3) It would be great if Trump would quote some climate skeptics occasionally. For example, the great tweet by Dr. Maue. Start spreading the word that there are lots of scientists who do not accept there is a climate problem.
The current El Nino is fading quite fast now. Published forecasts still say they expect it to fade in the Fall, but it will likely be gone by end-August. A hard strong La Nina is the likely result by winter 2019-2020.
The latest weekly SST departures are:
Niño 4 +0.8ºC
Niño 3.4 +0.5ºC
Niño 3 +0.2ºC
Niño 1+2 -0.3ºC
The Nino 3 index is falling fast. The most recent pentad analysis, negative subsurface temperature anomalies have persisted at depth in the western Pacific and are strongest near and below the surface around 110º-90ºW.
See Slide #12 of:
https://gmao.gsfc.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/products/climateforecasts/geos5/S2S_2/current/index.cgi
NASA’s GMAO model is calling for a strengthening La Nina that will make the Nino-3 departure well negative by October, with Nino 3.4 following closely by December. Most of the other models have not yet shown this, but they will by mid-August is my hunch.
https://gmao.gsfc.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/products/climateforecasts/geos5/S2S_2/current/index.cgi
A cold winter is ahead. And it will not be favorable to Democrats irrationally screaming about climate change to cold weary Iowans and New Hampshire primary voters. Which is probably why the DNC strategists will try to continue to tone down the climate crazy talk through the 2020 election cycle. The Republicans trying to highlight how the Democrats are trying to muzzle their Climate Lunatics in the closet cannot let them get away with that, and must make them answer hard questions in debates and in interviews.
Should be slide #12 of this URL:
https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/analysis_monitoring/lanina/enso_evolution-status-fcsts-web.pdf
I and my 3 co-authors have a paper submitted to a climate journal, that basically states… well, here is the abstract:
Climate change is hotly debated in our society. One side claims the “science is settled” and CO2 is the controlling factor. The other side claims that the science is not settled and there are many driving factors. We believe that these arguments are the result of incomplete and inadequate science underpinning current climate models.
Many scientists have produced excellent work in various aspects of Earth’s oceans, atmosphere, geology and the physical laws governing their behavior. What is missing is an effort to tie all this science together.
A first principles model must be built, describing the Earth, its atmosphere, and how it varies over time, responding to stimuli, both man-made and natural.
This paper presents a systematic analysis of the entire thermodynamic system of the climate: all heat sources and heat sinks, together with their linkages, mappings, and transfer functions. The result is a requirements document that describes the need for an international effort to develop a complete thermodynamic explanation of the entire climate.
If an accurate understanding of Earth’s climate is important to the global community, then such a model must be built to replace the individual, poorly integrated and incomplete models that do not have a history of trustworthy prediction. If the science is wrong, any action taken based on it is likely to have catastrophic consequences.
Three of the authors have been involved in modeling, simulation and analysis since the 1970s, and the fourth was an AG-1 Aerographer Mate, the US Navy Rate for meteorology.
Newt – what kind of modeling, simulation and analysis? What does your Navy guy do now,? How long was he in meteorology, and what did he do? Meteorological models are pretty different from those you need to model the climate.
Do you have the biological factors in there? You don’t even mention CO2 and its sources and sinks. What makes your proposed model better than others? How are others “incomplete”? Would you model even be possible with the data and computing power available? Does it make sense to start over, rather than improve the models in existence?
Sounds like a tough sell. Good luck.
The physics isn’t known, Newt. No one can just jump to a complete physical theory of the climate.
Ocean models don’t converge, and drifting buoy experiments probing to pelagic depths have revealed no sign of the thermohaline current.
See the spaghetti drifter maps here
The physics is just not in hand for a comprehensive model of the terrestrial climate.
The basics of the global oceanic THC are sound. We do measure massive deep water upwellings in various places at continental margins. Mass balance in a non-compressible fluid tells us that what comes up, must also go down.
It’s just that the details are not known. And in climate… the details matter… hugely .
Because without them (the details), the modellers are unconstrained by data/observation and are thus able to do whatever their bias needs.
re the proposed creation of “a new climate review panel” to be led by Dr. William Happer: When is it going to actually start?
“And some frightened Republicans want to avoid a conflict on this issue. But a conflict is inevitable if we are to have any chance of getting the best science used to inform policy makers.”
If Trump administration officials and other Republicans don’t have the intestinal fortitude to challenge the climate alarmist status quo, I would suggest that switch political parties and just go with the alarmist flow. Leave the path open for those who do want to challenge it.
I have to say that I lack respect for politicians in on either side of the political spectrum who display a lack of courage and an unwillingness to go after the Achilles Heel of those who have built an empire on a foundation of bad science and lies. Many have built their own little empires on a foundation of lies throughout history, and they still do so today in places like North Korea. If we didn’t do what needed to be done in WWII, we might all be speaking German or Japanese today.
I can only presume that Trump is a man of courage, and one can argue that he has shown some already. If indeed he is such a man, he should not lack the will to do this. If he has to give way to a liberal Democrat when he leaves office someday with the climate alarmist narrative still largely intact, the alarmists will have considerable reason to dance in the streets to celebrate. And they no doubt will.
If the climate review panel really does its job, it will discover there’s no science at all in any of the consensus position. Not the climate modeling, not the air temperature record and worst of all, not the paleo air temperature reconstructions.
The whole business is pseudo-science.
Climate modelers in particular have completely destroyed the discipline of climate physics.
With the help of the American Physical Society, I might add.
“Climate modelers in particular have completely destroyed the discipline of climate physics.”
Their snake-oil selling ways will ultimately affect many other science and medicine disciplines as well in public perception. From long-established vaccine efficacy to the urgency of avoidance of marijuana by teens and young adults, that science too will be more easily dismissed… with great detrimental societal impacts.
You mention the APS Pat, but it won’t be just the APS, but also the NAS and the AAAS as well. All infiltrated by partisan activists masquerading as scientists.
President Trump can beat this Environmental issue. He has a technology of Carbon Capture Utilization that is affordable and it turns CO2 into good paying full time jobs and money. https://youtu.be/RQRQ7S92_lo
oh please… CCS as an End to itself is BS.
Sid, you put your money on bad horse. Stopping throwing good money after bad.
The captured CO2 would be useful for Enhanced oil recovery, but that is about it, and only where it can be delivered economically to oil fields that could use it.
The waste of additional fossil fuel energy to capture that CO2 is not justified when China’s and India’s emissions are beyond control and accelerating away.
People need to wake themselves up. The eyes do not see what the mind does not know. It is up to us to show the starry eyed cAGW believers that something is amiss. Once people can wake up that that something fundamental to the argument is wrong, then they can be woken up and have their lightbulb moment.
From the article: “They write that the Trump “administration will seek to undermine the very science on which climate change policy rests.” Were the science as settled as activists claim, then they should welcome a thorough review so as to put to rest questions about the science.”
That should be one of the first questions skeptics ask the alarmists: Why are you afraid of a review of climate science? What do you have to hide? What are you trying to avoid?
The Alarmists have a big problem: Lack of evidence of CAGW. The alarmists want to keep this a secret and Trump challenging them and their CAGW speculation is going to put the focus on their lack of even a shred of evidence that human-derived CO2 is having any effect on Earth’s weather.
NASA and NOAA and all the rest of the Alarmists say the temperatures go up, up, up. Hottest years evah!
Trump says the temperatures go “up and down”, “up and down”.
Trump is describing the real global temperature profile. The alarmists are describing a global temperature profile that is science fiction and does not resemble any other historic temperture profile: the bogus, bastardized Hockey Stick, which is unique in the world.
Here’s what Trump and the alarmists are talking about:
http://www.giss.nasa.gov/research/briefs/hansen_07/
The chart on the left shows the temperatures cooling for a few decades like it did around 1910 and then warming for a few decades like from 1910 to 1940, and then cooling again from 1940 to 1980, where the cooling was near the same level of cooling as 1910, and then warming again from 1980 to the present, but getting no hotter than 1998, or 1934. “Up and down”, “up and down”, as Trump says.
The chart on the right is the bogus, bastardized modern-era Hockey Stick chart which was created by the Climategate conspirators to make the global temperature profile seem like it was getting hotter and hotter every year and was now at the hottest point in history. THIS is the only thing the alarmists have to hang their hat on when claiming CO2 is causing unprecedented warming, and the whole chart is bogus. CAGW has been built on this Lie.
The real global temperature profile is the chart on the left. Other unmodified charts from around the world look like this chart with the 1930’s showing to be as warm as today. What this means is there is no unprecedented warming taking place and CAGW is not happening.
No unmodified chart from around the world resembles the bogus, bastardized Hockey Stick chart on the right. It’s all made up out of the fevered imaginations of those trying to promote CAGW.
The Climategate conspirators should be punished for what they have done. They have decieved the world and brought great harm to humanity with their CAGW lies.
It might also help if FOX news actually had a few “climate science” segments. Yes, several commentators are skeptical, but rarely do they do more than offer their own opinion. Appearances by skeptical scientists are few & far between.
We need a happy, engaging, and entertaining scientist who in a five minute segment can knock it out of the park.
(I know the science can be boring. but considering what is at stake, think of it as a public service.)
What happens in the newspapers is a steady “drip, drip” of alarmist articles under the weather section with the science already “settled.”
“But a conflict is inevitable if we are to have any chance of getting the best science used to inform policy makers.”
An impedement is that the ‘best science’ is considered to be the IPCC’s assessment defining what the ‘consensus’ believes and which itself is highly biased by the policy requirements of the UNFCCC.
The IPCC must either assess the science independent of the UNFCCC’s policy goals, or step aside, declare their assessment invalid and allow the science to correct itself.
I think we already know that CO2 is not the dominant control on atmospheric temperature just from the Pre Holocene geological ice core record where CO2 rise faithfully follows temperature rise, and also the human historical record where the Roman and Medieval warming events, that were hotter than the present, were not accompanied by appreciable CO2 rise.
Most atmospheric CO2 comes from warming ocean degassing, however their is little doubt that modern industrialisation has contributed significant CO2, but even so how much greenhouse warming this has this cause relative to the dominant water vapour control that modulates our climate?
It is quite evident that even with the corrupted ground temperature record, partly related to the HIE in cities, that in any detail the cyclic nature of historical temperatures at local and global scale do not closely match the CO2 rise especially since the slowdown in warming post 2000. Therefore, although atmospheric CO2 and temperature are somewhat related it is clear that temperature is the dominant control not CO2.
Let these facts be exposed to the media in a proper review of climate science and we will start to so the ebb of the modern CAGW meme.
Make all Government funded research* open and transparent…
Just mandate that ALL Government paid for research* MUST show ALL data, code, methods, etc., and must be made freely open to all members of the public to view & download.
All publicly funded research falling foul of this mandate will be immediately terminated, and if already published it will be rescinded. This mandate to stand even for joint research with charitable and commercial entities — if they want Government money, regardless of how small the Government funding is, they must be open about the research, To this end (openness and transparency) no research will be undertaken with outside the US entities that do not fully abide by this policy (e.g. UK’s University of East Anglia’s Climatic Research Unit (CRU).)
Government funded research* will have gagging orders preventing researchers from taking court action to keep any part of their Government funded research* secret, or to prevent any public criticism of the research (but not the researchers). Government funded research* must stand on its merit not the authority, or hubris, of the author.
*Research deemed to be of National Security will be treated by separately.