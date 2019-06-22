Ambitious 2050 climate goal relegated to footnote at EU summit

Oh well,
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A push by most European Union nations for the world’s biggest economic bloc to go carbon-neutral by 2050 was dropped to a footnote at a summit on Thursday after fierce resistance from Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary.
Try as they might, the sanity of the minority prevailed.
France and Germany had led efforts for the 28-member EU to lead by example in setting an ambitious new climate goal ahead of U.N. climate talks in September that U.S. President Donald Trump has abandoned.
But unanimity was needed, and last-ditch persuasion efforts in what diplomats described as “impassioned” talks that dragged on for four hours failed to ease fears among the central and eastern European states, including Estonia, that it would hurt economies like theirs dependent on nuclear power and coal.
And we see the operation and results of building a self-reinforcing propaganda chamber.
Addressing the holdouts during the summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel pointed to months of climate protests by youths that helped propel Green parties to their strongest showing yet in May’s European Parliament elections.
Macron said after the summit that the growing support of EU countries for the 2050 target – from four in March to 24 on Thursday – showed the credibility of the EU’s engagement with the Paris accord.
So Merkel does what the Green teens tell her, how pathetic.
MJE VK5ELL
No , this is not new. They are simply using recent interest to advance their globalist agenda.
So Merkel does what the Green teens tell her, how pathetic – not quite:
For upcoming tasks, Merkel develops energy to leave the necessary solutions to others.
Assurances of the others they would not have the expertise to find that solutions, gives Merkel the power to enforce each one of them to gain competence in the problem.
On the common question of each with some competence, and who should support them in the search for solutions Merkel explains
– the first common task is to elect a problem solution finder
– the next common task is to elect a problem fixer
– on which they all together determine, with the problem fixer, the solution fixing executor
– and find the strength the solution fixing executor needs
– to fix, all together, the common problem
– before addressing Merkel again.
– then Merkel withdraws with a familiar to the chancellery back to the problem of the color combination for her costume for their next leaving the chancellery office to approach when asked for.
Of course that needs time. Merkel will find it.
The EU will NEVER be carbon neutral or whatever brainless term they use by shutting down Nuclear power plants. And the fact that they are shutting them down as we discuss this problem shows how misguided they are.
Snap! The evidence is there for all to see. Setting aside the inanity of the whole concept of carbon neutrality it is clear from this agreement that the majority are either only interested in virtue signalling or pandering to the ‘green blob’ (why, they alone know) because nuclear power in some shape or form is the only way to reduce CO2 emissions — should that ever prove necessary — and keep the lights on and European civilisation up and running.
It is certain that the eco-activist political left are quite happy to destroy western civilisation, as Figuerres has made clear but I’m not sure that is what Macron, Merkel, et al have in mind. So what is their game exactly??
Throwing roses at the feet of the invading fascist horde
They all get participation trophies. And a juice box.
Nice! That got a guffaw out of me, Bruce!
I expect they’ll need ‘nap time’ soon…..
“juice box” was the garnish delecti in that comment!
Instead of a juice box, Justin Trudeau has a better solution; drink box water bottles.
“Britain’s chancellor has rejected the advice by the Climate Change Committee for the first time since it was set up a decade ago.”
“The news comes as the UK is preparing to adopt one of the most ambitious long term carbon targets in the world of net zero emissions by 2050 and as London lobbies to host the UN climate talks in 2020.”
Well the GWPF is wrong if it thinks any UK political party will go back on the 2050 zero target…
Time will tell, it depends how much hurt happens in the meantime 🙂
So far UK politicians have been able to conceal the real economic costs of their green policies. There has been much angst and wringing of hands recently over the closure British Steel – but the media have failed to mention the elephant in the room that the company has been crippled by energy costs. Likewise the UK media are reticent about reporting that green energy policies are now adding an average of £450 to each households annual energy costs. The costs go up a bit each year and while the politicians scream at the energy companies the media never reports on all the green costs that are pushing up peoples bills.
I think the time when the anti green revolt will begin will be when owning / driving a car becomes prohibitively expensive. This will probably be in around 10 years time as the UK government will be looking for ways to force motorists to adopt the electric cars that they have mandated we all should drive. Car ownership and use is now an accepted freedom in the West – politicians will learn to their cost what happens when your take away a freedom from the electorate.
“Martin June 23, 2019 at 12:39 pm
I think the time when the anti green revolt will begin will be when owning / driving a car becomes prohibitively expensive.”
They are going to try that out in Ireland first if the recent announcement is anything to go by.
If the leaders of England, France, and Germany are stupid enough to listen to and implement the wishes of Green teens, we will eventually witness the ascendancy of those East European nations who do not follow suit.
Exactly, Programmer. When they start exporting all their jobs to foreign countries, they may learn that their tax revenues fall. Start printing money. Loss of investment. Economy tanks. real hard to come back from that.
Who do you think is actually behind this climate cult?
Do you really think this plan to destroy the western economies was hatched by it’s a bunch of stupid gullible scientifically illiterate spotty youths before they were born?
I don’t think the Eastern European countries want to go back to communism.
re: “I don’t think the Eastern European countries want to go back to communism.”
Is that just another word for “centrally planned economy”?
My question is why does the world follow (yet again) Europe down the rabbit hole on this nonsense……have we not spend enough blood and treasure on the foolishness of Europe over the last hundred years?
As Europe slowly defends into anarchy.
To get close to that all the European countries would have to replace fossil fuel power plants with nuclear power plants. But the reality is that. despite the hype, there is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and there is plenty of scientific rationale that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero so becoming carbon neutral would have not effect on climate. It is all a matter of science.
It’s not about the environment, facts, or real science. It’s about absolute control to be had by neo-communists, and I do mean unrelenting, intolerant, anti free speech Communists.
They already have the ‘MSM’, ‘academia’, and so called “social media’ locked up, and if they seize control of the sources of energy they will control just about everything else.
Hard Brexit, now. Get us out of this idiocy. Thank gawd for Eastern Europe.
Getting out won’t make a blind bit of difference. They’re into it up to their necks, particularly in the UK. And they have endorsed ‘Extinction Rebellions’ claim that it is most certainly a climate crisis we are experiencing. Heathrow is their target starting next week – God knows if and when I’ll make it for my daughter’s wedding. The UK government cannot backtrack now. Looking forward to Lord Monckton’s law suit.
‘Ambitious’ equals unrealistic if not just plain insane. They know it is true, yet they still behave as they could work it out as they go along.
Isn’t it ironic that the E. European States are the adults at the table, pushing back against the ill-advised virtue-signaling led by France & Germany in favor for rational energy and economic policies?
Is it any wonder that these are the same ones arguing for a rational immigration policy?
Could E. Europe possibly save the EU from its downfall?
It is always the little ones that spot the truth….”the emperor has no clothes on”
It’s ironic but not exactly unexpected. They all suffered through 40 years or more of economic mismanagement disguised as egalitarian politics. They can see the iron hand in the velvet glove. The puppet master behind the screen. The wolf in sheep’s clothing. Choose your metaphor……
What was the UK vote? Brexit hasn’t happened yet.
As President Trump said yesterday in response to the Iran issue: “I am neither a hawk nor a dove, I just apply common sense.”
How ironic that Climate now has the same status in the EU as the climate science in IPCC reports (the 1Cwarming per doubling is also relegated to a footnote in the occasional IPCC report)
The UK and Eire already went for this… and France is set to follow. This will happen in the EU… this is a delay, not a rejection
We believe you believe it Griff .. I am not sure why you need to tell us … wrong audience mate
The middle and eastern European countries have reason on their side.
In the UK we are saddled with – and I can’t think of another way to put this – mostly scientifically illiterate Members of Parliament who have lumbered us with the ludicrous Climate Change Act, and a declaration of a ‘climate emergency’, requiring that we become ‘carbon neutral’ by 2050.
Seemingly they are more willing to listen to the equally scientifically illiterate and unquestioning baying ‘Extinction Rebellion’ mob outside Parliament and a Swedish schoolgirl than scientists who do not accept that we face dangerous man-made global warming.
I wonder how the climate farce will finally end? And end it assuredly will.
“I wonder how the climate farce will finally end? And end it assuredly will.”
It will end in silence. As people see that the weather isn’t changing most ordinary people will simply start to ignore the propaganda. A few may even start to mock the climate change alarmists and make jokes about the whole thing.
As it becomes obvious that nothing in the weather is changing the university people and the leaders of the professional societies will keep quiet, or try to pretend that they were always skeptical of the whole thing while they slowly re-write their books and re-write their learned papers.
A few government agencies will try to issue fake temperature data to keep the story going for a time. But as the older staffers retire or quit the effort to use fake data to buttress the false narrative of global warming will gradually come to an end.
The politicians and activists like Al Gore will try to escape personal ridicule and personal blame by claiming that they were only following the lead of “SCIENCE.” Who knows, maybe a few die-hard activists like Al Gore will claim to the end of their lives that global warming is real. Some people spend their whole lives deluded.
The news media will simply stop printing global warming propaganda. Y
My guess is that we only have a short time left for this mass delusion to finally end and that it will end in silence.
“EU leaders called on the European Investment Bank (EIB) to increase climate funding and acknowledged vast differences in the continent’s energy mix, but Poland remained unmoved. ” EU leaders are completely mad for wasting money and ruining their nations !
Thanks to the Polish people and other Eastern countries for their resistance !
It should be gaol for all the worriers.
Meanwhile in England and Ireland they are busy trying to herd people into buses, urban sprawls, and places where you can’t actually see the sky at night or greening fields full of fruit, cereals and vegetables.
Self defeating propaganda appears to work for those underexposed to the real nature and weather out there, once they have been forced, cajoled or had their energy taxes raised to the point where they can no longer afford to live in the beautiful generous countryside.
President-of-the-rich Macron, with his Mass-debating, Merkel with her DDR ossie background could be counted on with the Benelux cretins from their ugly concrete jungles to vote for cretinous ideas.
Those with more recent memories of Jaruzelski, 1968 c/w the Soviet tanks, & Andropov’s Budapest 1956 pogrom, ironically could be the only ones those ready to save us from another Tsunami of central planning by force.
What an amazing irony!
Truly; I still have memories of Pope John Paul II’s visit to Poland and the televised meeting with a visibly shaking Jaruzelski … of course, I am the ONLY one in the western hemisphere who remembers that event, consequently, it never happened (but God and St. Pope Paul II know the truth).
“after fierce resistance from Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary”
That’s where 3/4 of relocated from Germany industry lands while Lithuania, Estonia, Byelorussia,,, wear their dresses higher in their attempts to take more of the cake home.
There should be no fear about losing nuclear.
Why? DO you see something on the horizon, like discredited Hydrino tech, as the answer?
SURELY not ‘wind and solar’ …
Everyone who knows the procedures of the “EU” knows that demoting this to be just a footnote means absolutely nothing. Nothing can stop this vile gang of unelected anti-democrats, and certainly not a footnote. The “EU” bureaucrats know all the ways to work around that minor degradation. They will carry on. The more crap this “EU” and its commissars produces the more it is likely that it will be executed.
The EU has near permanent negative interest rate policy to get the pathetic growth moving. Negative growth agendas are hard to reconcile in those conditions, advocacy emergency or no emergency