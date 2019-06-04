Climate change could end human civilization by 2050: report

Hyberbole from the New York Post

By Ebony Bowden

June 3, 2019 | 6:29pm | Updated

A harrowing new climate change report warns we may be on the way to extinction, claiming there is a “high likelihood” human civilization will come to an end by 2050 unless action is taken on greenhouse gas emissions.

The dire paper, which predicts a biblical-like scenario of devastating floods, drought, famine and a breakdown in international order, has been endorsed by the former chief of Australia’s military.

The analysis, published May 30 by Australian think tank the Breakthrough National Centre for Climate Restoration, calls for a new approach to climate change and paints a bleak picture of the world in 30 years if nothing is done to combat greenhouse emissions.

Assuming we stay on our current trajectory, emissions will lock in a 3 degree Celsius (37 degrees Fahrenheit) global warming, setting off a disastrous chain off events which the report’s authors claim will lead to “a high likelihood of human civilization coming to an end.”

According to the report’s central “2050 scenario,” one billion people will be forced to relocate from unlivable conditions while food production will become inadequate to feed the global population.

North America will suffer from devastating weather extremes including wildfires, heatwaves and drought — while other places in the world such as the Middle East and West Africa will become unlivable.

Meanwhile, 55% of the global population would be subjected to more than 20 days a year of lethal heat conditions, “beyond the threshold of human survivability.”

Read the full story here.

And even more hyperbole from Vice if you can hold your nose to go there.

And the full policy paper here, Existential climate-related security risk: A scenario approach.

HT/Alan T

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

