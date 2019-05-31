Al Gore Tells Harvard Students ‘Assault On Science’ Threatens Humanity’s Survival

From The Daily Caller
9:54 AM 05/30/2019 | Energy
Michael Bastasch | Energy Editor
Former Vice President Al Gore said President Donald Trump’s “assault on science” threatens “the capacity of the human species to endure” on Earth.
Gore issued his warning in a speech to Harvard University students and faculty Wednesday, stressing “reason” and “rational debate,” indeed democracy itself, were under threat from the “ideology of authoritarianism.”
Science “is now being slandered as a conspiracy based on a hoax,” Gore said, likely referring to a 2012 Trump tweet where he called man-made global warming a “Chinese hoax.”
“The subordination of the best scientific evidence to the cynical greed of those buttressing the power of a would-be-autocrat is yet another strategy for controlling policy by distorting and suppressing the best available information,” Gore said.
“So the ideology of authoritarianism is not only a threat to democracy in America, now because of the attacks on climate science, it has become a threat to the survival of human civilization as we know it and even potentially to the capacity of the human species to endure,” Gore continued.
“In order to solve the climate crisis, we must solve the democracy crisis,” Gore said.
While Gore, a Harvard alumni and producer of two films of questionable accuracy on global warming, did not refer to Trump by name, the former vice president’s message was clear.
“The system of checks and balances that has protected the integrity of our American system for more than two centuries has already been dangerously eroded,” Gore said.
Gore, however, also went after social media, which he claimed is driven by “surveillance capitalism.” Gore said social media “enhances cynicism and magnifies divisions” that erode society. (RELATED: Supreme Court Asked To Hear Case Involving Leaked ‘Climategate’ Emails)
Former U.S. Vice President and 2007 Nobel Peace Prize winner Al Gore speaks this year’s Nobel Peace Prize Forum, in Oslo, Norway December 11, 2018. NTB Scanpix/Heiko Junge via REUTERS.
Gore went on to blame rampant flooding and tornado sightings in the Midwest on man-made global warming, echoing recent attempts by Democratic presidential candidates to do the same in Iowa.
“Speaking of wind, the winds are increasingly destructive in our world,” Gore said. “Yesterday was the thirteenth day in a row when multiple tornadoes touched down in the United States — 500 this month.”
“Hurricanes have become much stronger. Today, the Arkansas River is four feet higher than the all-time record flood stage. The Mississippi River is setting records as the longest flood ever. Thirty-nine million Americans today are at risk from flooding,” Gore said.
Gore also implored Harvard to divest its endowment from fossil fuel holdings, comparing it to the 1980s campaigns to pull investments in South Africa during apartheid. Gore has often compared climate activism to the anti-apartheid, civil rights and abolition movements.
“It was immoral to continue investing in apartheid,” Gore said before going on to accuse fossil fuel companies of using the tobacco industry’s strategy to keep the American public ignorant of climate science — a narrative pushed by some liberal media outlets.
“The American people have been the targets of a massive, well-organized and lavishly-funded campaign of disinformation, designed to spread doubt and confusion and prevent the formation of a political consensus necessary to adopt new policies to save the future of human civilization,” Gore said.
54 thoughts on “Al Gore Tells Harvard Students ‘Assault On Science’ Threatens Humanity’s Survival”
Looks like Al (my family made a fortune in the coal industry) Gore never took an Earth Science or Geology course. How else could he explain the climate changes that went along with the 4 major Ice Ages?
If memory serves, he did take a course in Natural Science in which he got a D. He revealed his college grades when he ran for President. At the time, everyone laughed at his grades because they were below those of GWB who was alleged by the media to be stupid.
He did win the Nobel Prize for Hypocrisy
He probably said all of that with a straight face. What irony! The hypocrisy of that man is astounding.
He isn’t hypocritical, he is plain stupid. I worked with this guy back in the 80’s.
Gore is living proof that family money and political power can overcome stupidity.
Accomplished liars like Gore, the Clintons, and Obama are snakes. They lie with ease and comfort.
I am so grateful that Gore lost when he ran for president.
I recall with mirth how Gore tried to invade GWB’s personal space, in a very threatening manner, during a televised debate.
GWB chuckled at him, and Gore’s bravado collapsed.
Democrats shot themselves in the foot on that one. As they usually do. Despite their claims to the contrary, history tells us Democrats never can muster the moral courage to do the right thing when politics of their ideology gets in the way.
Had they not defended the Sexual Predator in the White House‘s behavior toward a young female intern there, and had they pressured him to resign instead of rallying around him when it was discovered he lied straight into the cameras to all Americans in denial of that sexual harassment, then Vice President Al Gore would have been President Al Gore for the final 2 years or so –1998-2000.
An incumbent President Al Gore likely would have easily defeated the GOP challenger then in November 2000, and the history of the first decade of 21st Century would have played out very differently.
But when it comes down to it, Democrats never can do the the right thing. And Al Gore lost in 2000 because of that. Just as they could never bring themselves to tell Crooked Hillary to bow out in 2016 and let someone else try to defeat the GOP challenger.
In the Liberal mind, politics of their ideology and pursuit of power overrides integrity. And it costs them election after election. But that is their nature.
I have vowed to keep my climate footprint below that of Al Gore’s, so I’m good.
ROTFLMAO!
Serous question: Who has a ‘smaller’ CO2 footprint – Al or Leo? I’d love to see someone post the numbers on that contest.
Good idea. Perhaps I ought to sell 10 of my houses, 5 of my cars, 2 of my jets, and 2 of my boats. /Sarc
Quote: “Gore issued his warning in a speech to Harvard University students and faculty Wednesday, stressing “reason” and “rational debate,” indeed democracy itself, were under threat from the “ideology of authoritarianism.”
Wow…the headline should have read “Assault on Truth Threatens Humanity’s Survival”. This is real rich from a guy who supposedly represents the CAGW industry.
Al..if you say reason and debate are under threat in our liberal democracy, then let’s have an honest and truthful debate about the science and facts of climate change and what is really going on. I will take all this and you a little more seriously when real discussion and rational debate are indeed upheld. Until then, it is you and your ilk who are the real authoritarians with the way you are lying about the science of climate understanding.
Considering he made a substantial piece of his $200 million net worth from selling his failing media network to Al Jezeera, which is owned by Qatari government and thus is oil money, the hypocrisy is even richer. Most reports gave it as Al Gore netted $100 Million for his 20% share from that sale.
It is actually stomach turning to listen to Alarmists, who are the ones actually assaulting science with their corrupt politics, projecting their crime onto others.
Like his book, Al Gore’s speech should be labeled science fiction. At least in his book, “State of Fear”, Michael Crighton uses facts to make his case against radical environmental groups. I wonder how many of those Harvard students know that a judge in Great Britain ordered Gore’s film not be shown in schools without disclaimers pointing out the many untruths and exaggerations.
A practiced liar. It is only wild, speculative coming climate disasters being accepted by the masses that threatens humanity.
The projection is strong in this one..
“The American people have been the targets of a massive, well-organized and lavishly-funded campaign of disinformation, designed to spread doubt and confusion and prevent the formation of a political consensus necessary to adopt new policies to save the future of human civilization,”
I wonder if he had Michael E Mann and the other alarmists in mind when he said this?
Perhaps he didn’t realise he was uttering the truth for once.
It’s good to see he is still collecting speaking fees for bullshit.
Has he been taking fugly pills?
I have a really hard time accepting the claims of catastrophe given that the planet has had more than 1000 ppm of CO2 for most of the history of the planet and there does not seem to be a causal correlation between CO2 and temperature anywhere in the geologic record.
If the top picture of Gore really represents the severity of the involuntary nervous tic he seems to have developed then he clearly has more urgent things to worry about than alleged slow motion warming, which is merely cyclical on the balance of evidence so far.
These neo-Lysenkoists just can’t stop projecting. They are mentally ill.
At least he got one thing right: that “reason” and “rational debate,” indeed democracy itself, were under threat from the “ideology of authoritarianism.” You can’t get much more authoritarian than the Green Blob which, in Orwellian fashion continues in its efforts to impose a world government based on lies and pseudoscience, to the detriment of humanity.
And what about the fact that none of his climate predictions, zero. zilch, nada have come remotely close to being accurate. Why should anyone believe anything he says on this subject?
The American people have been the targets of a massive, well-organised and lavishly-funded campaign of disinformation, designed to spread doubt and confusion and prevent the formation of a political consensus necessary to disrupt new policies to “save the future of human civilization “. There, fixed it.
Well… as my dad use to say: “Just consider the source.”
..and what about the fact that none of his previous climate related predictions have been remotely accurate? Why should anyone believe anything he says on this subject?
Rational debate? Gore refuses to debate anyone.
“The American people have been the targets of a massive, well-organized and lavishly-funded campaign of disinformation, designed to spread doubt and confusion and prevent the formation of a political consensus necessary to adopt new policies to save the future of human civilization,” Gore said.
Yes, and Al Gore is one of the people promoting the misinformation. He is part of the threat.
I’m still hoping for the day when a major endowment divests fossil fuel holdings, I’d love to pick up some Exxon at 58 bucks a share
I’d love to pick up some Exxon at 58 bucks a share
You’ll have to get in line… :>)
Was he talking about his assault on science, if so I agree completely with him
The irony of his rhetoric is that while he lacks the scientific chops to assault the science himself, he’s certainly one of the biggest enablers of that assault which is led by the IPCC and the false consensus surround its horribly flawed scientific assessments.
Ironically he is right, but for the wrong reasons.
“Speaking of wind, the winds are increasingly destructive in our world,” Gore said. Yes, especially when they drive large turbines of “clean energy” that kill enormous about birds each year.
Al Gore’s assault on all-you-can-eat buffets threatens humanity’s survival.
How many Harvard students are smart enough to replicate and check the fraudulent science experiment conducted by Gore with Bill Nye narration? The one with the heat lamp and the grass cookie jar in the faked experimental results for high school audiences that would have caused expulsion from college for any “normal” non-elitist, student following the school code of conduct.
“Speaking of wind…..” Gore’s oral flatulence is hardly breaking news.
Did any of the Harvard students boo, protest, or not show? You know, to prove they aren’t closed-minded brain-dead conformist zombies?
Andrew
“The American people have been the targets of a massive, well organized and lavishly funded campaign of disinformation ***”
Yep. That’s right. For thirty years now we’ve been hearing how a tiny increase of a natural and harmless trace gas is going to kill us all. The theory is too simplistic and the supporting evidence is bogus. But the global warming campaign is well funded and relentless. In reality the world is probably getting colder. Not warmer. But the temperature data is such poor quality that I don’t think anyone knows for certain what is actually happening on a global scale.
I have a word of advice for Al Gore. The next time you want to start a crusade why not pick a hazard a bit more realistic than global warming – like say an invasion of leprechauns? Really scare the heck out of the kids.
So, Vice President, you can finally tell us with confidence, how much global temperature changes for each doubling of CO2?
Tell us that you have solved this climate sensitivity unknown, a matter so basic that all good scientists do not accept the global warming hypothesis until it is known and agreed.
All you need to do is to quote the ECS number. Until then, butt out of proper science.
Geoff
ECS that “seems about right” (to the modelers) is produced in the UN IPCC climate models. It isn’t really a CO2 problem for the UN IPCC climate modelers; its the aerosols modelers put in to (badly) simulate past average temperatures to (semi) justify their “seems about right” ECSs.
We must demand that UN IPCC CMIP6 climate modelers list their year-by-year estimates of past aerosols.
Wow. Some of what Gore said was simply false, while other things were outright stupid. It’s a testament to the power of ideology over reason that such a smart group of people would accept it so unquestioningly.
Al Gore Tells Harvard Students ‘Assault On Science’ Threatens Humanity’s Survival
I agree. So stop doing it, already.
It appears that mr. Gore believes his own nonsense. Sad very sad.
‘…Former Vice President Al Gore said President Donald Trump’s “assault on science” threatens “the capacity of the human species to endure” on Earth…’
Translation: The climate scare narrative needs to be shielded from scientific inquiry so that it’s faultiness does not become more widely known.
Gore: “The American people have been the targets of a massive, well-organized and lavishly-funded campaign of disinformation, designed to spread doubt and confusion and prevent the formation of a political consensus necessary to adopt new policies to save the future of human civilization,”…..
Translation: The scientific evidence refuting the climate scare narrative is not to be believed because Gore says so. It doesn’t matter how faulty the global warming scare narrative is, you are to accept it on blind faith because the cult’s doctrine is infallible…..and Gore says so. Gore is “saving the planet,” so he could not possibly be wrong….especially when he is. Besides, it’s political now anyway, not scientific.
Gore is about as genuine as a three dollar bill with his picture on it. But then, I shouldn’t be giving Congress and the Bureau of Engraving and Printing any ideas.
seems the left/watermelons, whatever they are called, say exactly what they do, did, are doing, and plan to do but blame it on everyone but themselves. Makes one wish for some Old Testament style Biblical consequences for the leftists, think some instant pillars of salt might raise an eyebrow or two.
Cheers!
Joe
Democracy is important for science. Science needs open debate and discussion. It needs freedom of speech without fear of repercussions.
So Al Gore, time to organise a debate on the science, right?
What, No?
You think that won’t help your cause? That’s true.
But that’s the real assault on science.
More they whinge, whine and bellyache about climate change, more general public is getting fed-up of them and their gripes.
I guess all the real science majors are across the river.
Put a patch over Gore’s closed eye as pictured and call him the Truth Pirate! (His assertion that serious questions regarding climate science are dangerous is equivalent to Democrats calling Trump’s declassification on all documents related to the Russian Hoax a coverup!) It doesn’t get more distorted than this, folks!