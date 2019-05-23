Greenpeace Co-Founder Tells Congress To Ignore UN’s Latest Extinction Warning

From The Daily Caller
9:39 AM 05/22/2019 | Energy
Michael Bastasch | Energy Editor
- Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore will testify before Congress on the U.N.’s alarming biodiversity report.
- Moore says the report’s “highly exaggerated claims” are “a front for a radical political, social, and economic ‘transformation’ of our entire civilization.”
- The U.N. report warned that 1 million plant and animal species could be at risk of extinction due to human development and global warming.
Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore will tell House lawmakers an alarming United Nations report on biodiversity is political activism masquerading as credible science, according to written testimony.
“It is clear that the highly exaggerated claims of the [U.N.] are not so much out of concern for endangered species as they are a front for a radical political, social, and economic ‘transformation’ of our entire civilization,” Moore will tell lawmakers Wednesday, according to written testimony The Daily Caller News Foundation obtained.
Moore is set to testify in front of the House Committee on Natural Resources, sitting alongside U.N. scientists who recently issued an alarming report warning that 1 million species were threatened with extinction.
“Their recommendation for an end to economic growth alone condemns the developing world to increased poverty and suffering, and economic stagnation in the developed countries,” Moore wrote.
Experts on the U.N.’s biodiversity panel, called the IPBES, will likely present a different picture than Moore. Sir Robert Watson, a British chemist who led the most recent IPBES assessment, called the report an “ominous warning.” (RELATED: Media Company Came Up With A New Term For Climate Change. Critics Say It’s Just More Fear-Mongering)
“The health of ecosystems on which we and all other species depend is deteriorating more rapidly than ever,” Watson said on the assessment’s release in early May.
The IPBES report generated apocalyptic media headlines. A CNN correspondent summarized the report as humans need to be “consuming less, polluting less and having fewer children.”
“This is not a new phenomenon,” Moore says. “The so-called Sixth Great Extinction has been predicted for decades. It has not come to pass, similar to virtually every doomsday prediction made in human history.”
Moore is skeptical of IPBES’s extinction warning, which is an extrapolation of data gathered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Moore put more weight behind the IUCN numbers.
The IUCN has evaluated roughly 98,500 plant and animal species since 2000. Of those, the IUCN considers about 27,100 threatened with extinction, but that also includes “vulnerable species” with a small chance of extinction this century.
IPBES assessed that “an average of around 25 percent of species in assessed animal and plant groups are threatened, suggesting that around one million species already face extinction, many within decades, unless action is taken.” That’s based on highly uncertain estimates there are 8 million species on Earth.
“This is highly unprofessional,” Moore says. “Scientists should not — in fact, cannot — predict estimates of endangered species or species extinction based on millions of undocumented species.”
“The IBPES claims there are 8 million species,” Moore says. “Yet only 1.8 million species have been identified and named. Thus the IBPES believes there are 6.2 million unidentified and unnamed species. Therefore one million of the unknown species could go extinct overnight and we would not notice it because we would not know they had existed.”
The IUCN admits its assessments focus “on those species that are likely to be threatened” and that any extrapolation “would be heavily biased” — in other words, an overestimate.
When reached for comment, however, the IUCN said “it is wholly appropriate for scientific researchers such as the IPBES assessment authors to” extrapolate extinction threats based on their limited data. IUCN experts worked on the IPBES report, the group said.
The IPBES told TheDCNF its experts “conservatively” extrapolated out the extinction based on methods “that have been subjected to no fewer than two full rounds of open international peer-review over a three year period.”
21 thoughts on “Greenpeace Co-Founder Tells Congress To Ignore UN’s Latest Extinction Warning”
According to greenpeace, Patrick Moore isn’t one of their founders. You might say greenpeace “extincted” Patrick Moore.
/snark
+1
It is clearly a case of POOMA numbers, not even SWAG numbers.
But they did get press coverage, which I do believe was their intent all along.
Thank you, Dr. Moore. Keep up the good work.
Dr. Moore, thank you for speaking out on this huge issue! A voice of sanity is welcome.
How can anyone ignore this important statement?
“The IBPES claims there are 8 million species,” Moore says. “Yet only 1.8 million species have been identified and named. Thus the IBPES believes there are 6.2 million unidentified and unnamed species. Therefore one million of the unknown species could go extinct overnight and we would not notice it because we would not know they had existed.”
The long into the future modeling guesses has become a standard for Pseudoscience babble.
Right. Scientific thinking has been substituted with magical thinking.
“Scientists should not — in fact, cannot — predict estimates of endangered species or species extinction based on millions of undocumented species.” – Patrick Moore
Yes! Thank you, Mr. Moore! The ludicrous notion that there are more than 6 million unknown species about to go extinct, with no backup for this delusional notion, is -as he has rightfully stated — a power/money grab and nothing else.
And if the IBES report is interpreted as meaning that WE should eat/consume/whatever less, then those insisting the WE do it should set the example. I don’t see any skinny bodies in that bunch of ‘do as I say’ dorks, do you?
Microbes constantly cause other microbes to go extinct. And microbes constantly morph into different microbes. So yeah, probably millions of species go extinct every decade or so. But that has gone on before humans and will continue after humans.
There is only one way to deal with this never-ending onslaught – develop our species to the full use of fusion power, with a Manhattan-style crash course. Our species, as long as these imperialists do not destroy us, is potentially immortal – we can change our environment, potential population density, without waiting geologic times for genetic chance. That makes us totally out of control by these fossils.
And spread outward to the moon and beyond. Trump’s Apollo follow-on program, Artemis, catches this spirit, albeit does not yet mention fusion.
Let’s give the fossils a little lesson in development, let them watch, writhe, shuffle, slither, squeek.
Why play a fossil’s game, up-end the chessboard!
It really looks like a K-T boundary being approached fast. The species with the highest energy flux density, i.e. mankind’s fusion economy, will survive and wonder at those living fossils. Do thes fossils, in an quadruped-like way, sense their impending doom?
Down with globalism. Attach ‘crisis’ to ‘biodiversity’ and the Dimms on the Hill run with it (part of the election plan).. It’s an Al Gore trick.
It’s almost as if they have some sort of an Agenda or something.
Oh wait.
International Pseudoscience is the norm and its headquarters is in France.
“… it is wholly appropriate for scientific researchers such as the IPBES assessment authors to” extrapolate extinction threats based on their limited data.”
Yet it is wholly inappropriate to the actual practice of science. The appropriate response would be “We don’t have enough data to be able to make quality conclusions. This person’s comment precisely encapsulates what agenda driven science has become – doing too much with too little.
“Thus the IBPES believes there are 6.2 million unidentified and unnamed species.”
Any estimates on how many of those 6.2 million ‘unidentified and unnamed species’ are Carbon Based Life Forms?
Carbon Based Life Forms participate in the Carbon Cycle of Life. The Carbon Cycle requires CO2 to complete. CO2 feeds life. To protect unidentified and unnamed species, we should look to increase current levels of atmospheric CO2.
“The IBPES claims there are 8 million species,” Moore says. “Yet only 1.8 million species have been identified and named. Thus the IBPES believes there are 6.2 million unidentified and unnamed species. Therefore one million of the unknown species could go extinct overnight and we would not notice it because we would not know they had existed.”
Isn’t this the modus operandi for all things eco-Socialist? Imaginary temperatures. Exaggerated droughts. Ridiculous claims. Missing data. Statistical manipulation … computer models that never pan out. Sea levels failing to swamp Miami Beach. And … predictions with timeframes ensuring no currently living human being ever witnesses the truth. Click bait hyperbole with dubious substance backing the claim.
Sadly, the vast majority of the general public reads no further than the click bait title. Mission accomplished.
It’s war on many fronts now. Globalism, identity politics, intersectionality, radical feminism, abortion, climate change. It’s all of a piece. I genuinely believe it’s a battle for our cultural and economic survival. I don’t really understand how we got here, but there’s no going back now. I wish I were ten years younger, if only to increase my chances of being around to see how this is all turns out.
Apparently, hypochondriacs are in no danger of going extinct.
I totally support Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore’s comments. The greens are anti civilization and anti logic. i.e. When the facts do not support their ideology they make up facts.
The observations do not support CAGW, that is a fact.
Lying to push a cause is called propaganda. Lying is not science.
The problem is some people, believe the lies, as ‘scientists’ create and repeat the lies.
Despair out of all proportion:
“A coalition of a small number of bad actors now threaten the survivability of our species,” Michael Mann, atmospheric science professor and director of the Penn State Earth System Science Center, told ThinkProgress.
Everybody knows there are 6 unicorn species, of which 1 is now going extinct as we speak. Do not just sit there. DO SOMETHING!