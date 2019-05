As many WUWT readers know, child climate crusader Greta Thunberg always seems to have a sad frown on her face:

Greta Thunberg in front of the Swedish parliament in Stockholm, August 2018 – image: Wikipedia

Josh thinks he’s found the real reason behind the frown. Shame on the PR company behind Greta for taking away her childhood. We know it here at WUWT as “the green blob”…

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit