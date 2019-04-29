Beto’s $5 Trillion Climate Change Plan

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Democrat Presidential Primary candidate Beto O’Rourke is hoping you’ll find the $5 Trillion cost of his green new deal lite more palatable than the $93 trillion cost of the full Green New Deal.
O’Rourke releases plan to fight climate change with $5 trillion investment and net-zero emissions by 2050
By Kate Sullivan and Leyla Santiago, CNN
Updated 1539 GMT (2339 HKT) April 29, 2019
O’Rourke plans to invest $5 trillion over 10 years in infrastructure and innovation and also sets a goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, according to an outline of O’Rourke’s proposal which his campaign put out ahead of a tour of Yosemite National Park on Monday.
The former Texas Democratic congressman’s plan called climate change “the greatest threat we face” and outlined a four-part framework to address this “existential threat” and “growing emergency.”
If elected president in 2020, O’Rourke’s “very first bill he sends to Congress … will mobilize $5 trillion over 10 years — spurred by the single largest investment to fight climate change in history — to transform our aging infrastructure, accelerate innovation, and empower our people and communities to lead the climate fight,” according to his plan.
According to his proposal, O’Rourke’s $5 trillion mobilization would be “directly leveraged by a fully paid-for $1.5 trillion investment,” and the bill he would introduce to Congress would be funded by “changes to the tax code to ensure corporations and the wealthiest among us pay their fair share and that we finally end the tens of billions of dollars of tax breaks currently given to fossil fuel companies.”
O’Rourke’s climate change plan would “set a first-ever, net-zero emissions by 2030 carbon budget for federal lands, stopping new fossil fuel leases, changing royalties to reflect climate costs, and accelerating renewables development and forestation.”
…Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/2019/04/29/politics/beto-orourke-climate-change-policy/index.html
From Beto’s website;
Start Cutting Pollution on Day One and Taking Executive Actions to Lead on Climate
Beto’s four-part framework starts with a forceful day-one agenda because he knows that delay is tantamount to denial — to misunderstanding the severity and scale of this growing crisis. We will cut pollution on day one, improving the quality of our air, our water, and our public health right away. At the same time, we will create jobs, support communities, and strengthen our economy — not just to compete, but to lead the world in addressing this crisis.
As President, Beto will use his executive authority not only to reverse the problematic decisions made by the current administration, but also to go beyond the climate actions under previous presidents:
- Re-enter the Paris Agreement and lead the negotiations for an even more ambitious global plan for 2030 and beyond;
- Reduce methane leakage from existing sources in the oil and natural gas industry for the first time and rapidly phase-out hydrofluorocarbons, the super-polluting greenhouse gas that is up to 9,000 times worse for climate change than carbon dioxide;
- Strengthen the clean air and hazardous waste limits for power plants and fuel economy standards that save consumers money and improve public health, while setting a trajectory to rapidly accelerate the adoption of zero-emission vehicles;
- Increase consumer savings through new, modernized, and ambitious appliance- and building-efficiency standards;
- Create unprecedented access to the technologies and markets that allow farmers and ranchers to profit from the reductions in greenhouse gas emissions they secure;
- Leverage $500 billion in annual government procurement to decarbonize across all sectors for the first time, including a new “buy clean” program for steel, glass, and cement;
- Require any federal permitting decision to fully account for climate costs and community impacts;
- Set a first-ever, net-zero emissions by 2030 carbon budget for federal lands, stopping new fossil fuel leases, changing royalties to reflect climate costs, and accelerating renewables development and forestation; and
- Protect our most wild, beautiful, and biodiverse places for generations to come — including more of the Arctic and of our sensitive landscapes and seascapes than ever before — and establish National Parks and Monuments that more fully tell our American story.
Read more: https://betoorourke.com/climate-change/
One question Beto – if you end tax breaks for fossil fuel companies and hike up royalty and compliance costs, won’t they simply pass the additional costs straight on to consumers, causing an economically damaging spike in consumer fuel and energy bills?
It is all very well investing in innovation, but maybe you should hold off pushing up the price of fossil fuel, until that innovation investment yields a viable and affordable alternative.
“Negotiation” Progressive Style.
Naturally the impossibility of the original concept will never be discussed.
The Republicans really should counter offer by asking “Beta” How much Unicorn Fence he wishes to purchase?
We appear to be reaching the point where our fools and bandits will be made an “offer” they dare not refuse.
Something like, get a real job.
Global Warming Climate Alarmism is certainly “the greatest threat we face”, but it is not even worth a single dollar.
Robert Francis “Puto Pendejo” O’Dourke’s plan for American Energy Impotence…
[…]
What’s the opposite of “dominance”?
Puto appears to be going for “all of the above”…
Unless Puto plans to carve out an exception for Federal waters, this would quickly gut the nation’s #2 source of new oil production.
But, Puto’s plan for energy impotence apparently wasn’t impotent enough…
“You can’t even manage your own life, I’ll be damned if you’ll manage mine.”
A classic!
Paraphrased from the original.
Memories of Junior High School… 😉
Sadly Dr. Judith Curry actually agrees with a lot of this. She said so on her blog at Climate Ect. https://wp.me/p12Elz-6tg
I also noted she is deleting comments that call her out for pushing this. What a shame.
Even if we don’t p!$$ away $5 trillion over the next ten years, we might not be that far from zero *net* emissions by 2050.
You realize he just made up that number…right?
sounded good
Come on Latitude, he’s still working on the FAQ 😉
“All words are made up.”
–Thor, Avengers: InfinityWar
Climate numbers are just words.
What good is a plan that saves us by 2050 if we’re all dead by 2030? The alarmists really have to get their talking point together.
Reduce government travel by 25%/year (except for military).
And here I thought the US Constitution forbade the Fe’ral Government from instituting a national religion.
“very first bill he sends to Congress ….”
The first thing this idiot would need to do is change the constitution.
Second thing he could do would be to sponsor a waste of time climate bill.
Or he could do what liberals always do. Just ignore it.
But what is he going to do about China ?. And then India ?. Then South
East Asia, and so on.
Hopefully nature will rescue us from all of these Crazies, but then we will
have a problem, colder conditions and we will still have a lot of renewable.
MJE VK5ELL
A $1 green new deal would be a waste time, effort, money and intellectual capital if it doesn’t have at least several dollars in returned value. I can’t see how $5 trillion wasted on this insanity will do anything but become $5 trillion dollars of waste, fraud and abuse.
The Oil and Gas companies don’t get trillions of dollars in tax breaks. They have the same tax structure as any other company
Facts to a liberal is like garlic to a vampire.
The depletion allowance and a few other things are structured a little differently than most businesses, because oil & gas are “wasting assets,” but the net effect is the same… It’s just how expenses are written off.
If all the “greenies” are elected women will have to go back to wearing fur coat and then they will be stoned by the animal protection groups who will be walking around naked ’cause they have nothing to wear and the will want all the women’s fur coats. We are in for sad times.
The best thing any politician can do to reduce air and other pollution is get his mouth sewn shut.
Isn’t the world supposed to end in 12, 11 1/2, whatever, years? If so, then who cares about 2030. The world will have ended by then.
Just more heavy handed government approach is all they offer.
With Beto O’Rourke, an even more leftists version of the European Union will be coming to America.
I can’t understand why Democrats, having been beaten in 2016 for leaning too far to the Left, think that moving to the extreme socialist Left will give them victory in 2020.
The only explanation I can come up with is that they are living, along with most of the mainstream media, in their own echo chamber.