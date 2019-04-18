Anthony Watts On Climate, Bad Temperature Stations, And Joining The Heartland Institute

Anthony Watts joins the podcast for the first time as a Senior Fellow for Environment and Climate at The Heartland Institute. Watts, the publisher of the most-read climate website in the world – WattsUpWithThat.com – talks about his scientific journey from radio and TV meteorologist in California to one of the most prominent skeptics in the world of human-caused climate change. Anthony’s fame came with his research into the enormous flaws in the way global temperature is determined at weather stations around the world.

5 thoughts on “Anthony Watts On Climate, Bad Temperature Stations, And Joining The Heartland Institute

  1. Good job Anthony. I have kept up with your work since before WUWT and your success is well earned. Good luck with your new position.

    • Luck? Not much! It’s choices and consequences. Make good choices and you will suffer good consequences. And Anthony is proof of that.

  2. Independence, I feel, was better…

    Seriously, is there a prominent climate skeptic out there now who does NOT have a relationship with Heartland?

