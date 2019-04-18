Anthony Watts On Climate, Bad Temperature Stations, And Joining The Heartland Institute

Anthony Watts joins the podcast for the first time as a Senior Fellow for Environment and Climate at The Heartland Institute. Watts, the publisher of the most-read climate website in the world – WattsUpWithThat.com – talks about his scientific journey from radio and TV meteorologist in California to one of the most prominent skeptics in the world of human-caused climate change. Anthony’s fame came with his research into the enormous flaws in the way global temperature is determined at weather stations around the world.

The podcast is available below.

