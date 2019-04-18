Anthony Watts joins the podcast for the first time as a Senior Fellow for Environment and Climate at The Heartland Institute. Watts, the publisher of the most-read climate website in the world – WattsUpWithThat.com – talks about his scientific journey from radio and TV meteorologist in California to one of the most prominent skeptics in the world of human-caused climate change. Anthony’s fame came with his research into the enormous flaws in the way global temperature is determined at weather stations around the world.
The podcast is available below.
5 thoughts on “Anthony Watts On Climate, Bad Temperature Stations, And Joining The Heartland Institute”
Good job Anthony. I have kept up with your work since before WUWT and your success is well earned. Good luck with your new position.
Luck? Not much! It’s choices and consequences. Make good choices and you will suffer good consequences. And Anthony is proof of that.
Independence, I feel, was better…
Seriously, is there a prominent climate skeptic out there now who does NOT have a relationship with Heartland?
“… The Heartland Institute is known globally as a leading think tank promoting scientific research showing that human activity is not causing a climate crisis. …”
https://www.heartland.org/news-opinion/news/press-release-anthony-watts-joins-the-heartland-institute
—
Why wouldn’t they be?
Sound research should by widely broadcast.
This is a good step.