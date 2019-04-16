El Niño Conditions Persist in the Pacific Ocean

An El Niño that began to form last fall has matured and is now fully entrenched across the Pacific Ocean. Changes in sea surface temperatures (SSTs) brought about by an El Niño affect the atmosphere, resulting in distinctive changes in the rainfall pattern across the Pacific Basin. These changes show up as anomalies or deviations in NASA’s analysis of climatological rainfall.
This map shows sea surface temperature (SST) anomalies for the Pacific Basin, shown as degrees Celsius above or below average.Credits: NOAA Climate Prediction Center
In a typical El Niño, warmer than average SSTs off the coast of Peru lead to enhanced convection (rising air that condenses and forms clouds and storms) and above average rainfall in the eastern Pacific near to the Equator and lower than average rainfall over the western Pacific.
This map shows the average precipitation rate across the globe in millimeters per day for the past 30 days leading up to April 1st, 2019, calculated using the TRMM Multi-satellite Precipitation Analysis (TMPA) product.Credits: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center
However, recent estimates of monthly average rainfall and corresponding rainfall anomalies show heavy rain and above-average rainfall located across the Equatorial Central Pacific not the eastern Pacific. This is what is known as El Niño “Modoki” (Japanese for “a similar but different thing”) or a Central Pacific El Niño, wherein enhanced SSTs and rainfall occur near the dateline and not near the coast of Peru.
The estimates are generated from the legacy TRMM-based TMPA rainfall product at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. TRMM was the Tropical Rainfall Measuring Mission satellite that the rainfall product was based on and named for, but TRMM has been succeeded by the Global Precipitation Measurement (GPM) constellation of satellites. TMPA rainfall is the TRMM Multi-satellite Precipitation Analysis.
This map shows where precipitation rates were higher or lower than the climatological average, for the past 30 days leading up to April 1st, 2019.Credits: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center
As with a traditional El Niño, the effects from a Central Pacific El Niño can still spread to the U.S. Also, clearly visible in the NASA-generated monthly average rainfall was an area of heavy rain over the southeast coast of Africa associated with the passage of Cyclone Idai, which devastated the region with torrential flooding.
For more information about El Nino, visit: https://www.pmel.noaa.gov/elnino/definitions
Learn more about NASA’s Precipitation measurements: http://pmm.nasa.gov/trmm
By: Steve Lang
NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Md.
The precipitation map suggests to me that the wet spring we have had in California is nothing unusual.
Is this a last big hurrah, where the earth is belching out heat energy, that may not be so easily replenished???
No. The El Niños tend not to cool the ocean as much as it has been globally warming, so nothing to fear in thst sense.
Californians need occasional El Niños to get water, so good to see one around. Let’s hope they don’t break the Oroville and that they understand that logging reduces future fuel at the logged area.
HUGS: That’s what I mean… by belching out heat, it will cool the ocean… the heat eventually leaves the earth and may not be replaced with the current solar conditions… if there is less supercharging during the following La Nina or ENSO neutral conditions.
It’s been persistent El Nino conditions now for awhile. And it’s been about 7 years since the last significant La Nina conditions. It makes me think the next big La Nina is impending and the effects on global temperature will be noticeable.
I believe what you meant to say is that the HORRORS of my driving an ICE automobile to the grocery story spells impending DOOM. And that all that Natural Gas my 93% efficient forced air furnace burned to warm my home this winter has unleashed impending DOOM! Gotta stick to the … narrative.
El Niño–Southern Oscillation is at ALERT level
The Bureau’s ENSO Outlook remains at El Niño ALERT. This means the chance of El Niño developing in 2019 is approximately 70%; around triple the normal likelihood. While tropical Pacific Ocean temperatures have been at or near El Niño thresholds in recent weeks, there has not been a sustained El Niño-like response in the atmosphere. Most international climate models indicate that the tropical Pacific Ocean temperature will continue to be close to the El Niño threshold till mid-year. However, less than half of the surveyed models are forecasting El Niño-like warmth in spring.
(Yesterdays update)
http://www.bom.gov.au/climate/tropical-note/
I think it’s most likely going to dissipate, per the pattern wrt the solar cycle, unless SC24 has already reached it’s minimum. The blue circles with the question marks are near to where we are headed if the prior patterning is generally upheld.
The last minimum was followed by a solar cycle onset ElNino in ’09/10 that was boosted by TSI as sunspot activity increased.
Central Pacific Outgoing Longwave Radiation this year through March is showing energy being absorbed in the ocean, as it did in late 2006/early 2007 ElNino before heading into LaNino-ish mode:
The hovmoller plot for Pacific eq ohc for the last year indicates the most recent heating occurring from the duration of climbing and higher TSI spikes. SORCE TSI plotted without scale there, somewhat comparable to the 2009/10 TSI changes.
It’s going to be interesting to see how long this lasts. New sunspot formation increases would increase TSI, which would fire this ENSO right up, and the prior ENSO pattern may be interrupted/extended. If that happens we might be looking at a similar analog to the great 1878/79 ENSO, which also followed the solar minimum.
Pacific subsurface warm pool showing signs of breaking up. Basin-wide OLR indicates extensive cooling just north of the equator.
I’d say the snow records this past winter resulted from lots of ElNino equatorial evaporated water vapor smacking right into solar minimum low TSI cooled air.
RE: “In a typical El Niño, warmer than average SSTs off the coast of Peru lead to . . .”
Strong ElNo’s usually mean mild winters here in Southern Ontario. Last winter was anything but mild, I believe record breaking in a few stats. IE: coldest February, most snow somewhere, etc.. We had some snow, freezing rain just days ago. I’m still waiting for spring. I’m wondering if it depends on when/season the flip happens (and by how much)? Or does the major energy exchange happen during the same season(s) and it’s just a matter of degrees in change?
Joe Bastardi was basing his winter 2018-2019 forecasts on there being a Modoki El Niño since early last Autumn.
Which describes a water vapor pump mechanism sending massive volumes of very GHG active water vapor into the atmosphere.
Something else that Joe Bastardi has been remarking about.
Water vapor increases that allow cold dry regions to warm more than when they were much dryer.
Excellent post Steve Lang!