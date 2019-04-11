Harris, Rosen, Blumenthal Announce Legislation to Combat Sexual Harassment in STEM

From the office of Senator Harris.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Kamala D. Harris (D-CA), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) on Thursday announced the Combating Sexual Harassment in Science Act of 2019, legislation to provide for research to better understand the causes and consequences of sexual harassment in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, examine policies to reduce harassment, and encourage interagency efforts in these matters. This bill follows a landmark report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, which found that sexual harassment is pervasive in institutions of higher education and contributes to loss of talented, highly-trained individuals in the STEM workforce.
“As the daughter of a barrier breaking woman in STEM research, I know the importance of ensuring more women enter and excel in this field,” said Senator Harris. “As more women enter STEM fields, we must do more to ensure appropriate steps are taken to change the workplace climate and prevent sexual harassment. By shining a light on sexual harassment in STEM, this legislation is a step in the right direction to fostering an environment across STEM where everyone is safe and able to achieve their full potential.”
“Sexual harassment is an issue that affects every type of workplace – and it’s especially pervasive in academia and among those working in the sciences, a field that’s been traditionally male-dominated,” said Senator Rosen. “This legislation will take much needed steps to address this issue by directing the Office of Science and Technology Policy to issue uniform sexual harassment policies that will help empower survivors to come out from the shadows and share their stories.”
“Harassment and discrimination deprive our nation of great minds, and rob individuals of promising careers,” said Senator Blumenthal. “This legislation will help us directly confront a pervasive culture of sexual harassment that has been allowed to persist in STEM for far too long. STEM fields already suffer from gender inequality – we should be making it easier for women and other underrepresented groups to get into these industries, not turning a blind eye to the kind of unacceptable harassment and discrimination that make it even harder for them.”
The Combating Sexual Harassment in Science Act is the Senate companion to legislation introduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) on January 3, 2019.
“Sexual harassment in the academic workplace undermines the contributions of women in critical STEM fields and drives talented scientists away from careers in research,” said Representative Johnson. “Our nation’s scientific and technological leadership depends on ensuring our best and brightest are able to conduct their research free of harassment and abuse. I am glad to see my Senate colleagues introduce a companion to my Combating Sexual Harassment in Science Act to tackle this problem. We must do more to empower and protect our increasingly diverse scientific workforce and this bill is an important step in that direction.”
The Combating Sexual Harassment in Science Act would:
- Create a new grant program through the National Science Foundation (NSF) to better understand the factors contributing to, and consequences of, sexual harassment, and examine interventions.
- Direct Federal statistical agencies to gather national data on the prevalence, nature, and implications of harassment in higher education.
- Direct NSF to enter into an agreement with the Academies and update professional standards of conduct in research, evidence-based practices for fostering a climate intolerant of harassment, and methods for identifying and addressing incidents.
- Establish an Interagency Working Group for the purpose of coordinating Federal science agency efforts to reduce the prevalence of sexual harassment involving grant personnel.
- Authorize $17.4 million a year to carry out the Act, following recommendations by NSF and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.
Supporters of the Combating Sexual Harassment in Science Act include The American Chemical Society, American Educational Research Association, American Geophysical Union, American Mathematical Society, American Physical Society, American Physiological Society, American Political Science Association, American Psychological Association, American Society for Microbiology, Association for Women Geoscientists, Association for Computing Machinery’s Council on Women in Computing, Association for Women in Mathematics, Computing Research Association, Consortium of Social Science Associations, Endocrine Society, Federation of Associations in Behavioral and Brain Sciences, Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, Society for Personality and Social Psychology, Society of Women Engineers, The Optical Society, The Paleontological Society, and the Association for Women in Science.
“The AGU community of 60,000 Earth and space scientists is proud to endorse the Combating Sexual Harassment in Science Act of 2019, and we applaud Senator Harris’s efforts to expand protection against sexual harassment,” said Chris McEntee, AGU Executive Director and CEO. “Harassment, bias, and discrimination undermine the scientific enterprise by interfering with critical discoveries and innovation. AGU looks forward to working with Senator Harris, Congress, and others in the scientific community to foster safe, inclusive working environments in which all scientists and researchers can thrive.”
“The Society of Women Engineers is dedicated to the success of women engineers in all stages and aspects of their academic, professional and personal lives,” said Karen Horting, Executive Director and CEO of the Society of Women Engineers. “Ascertaining and addressing sexual harassment and discrimination in academic and scientific workplaces is crucial. If this country is to meet the ever-increasing demand for STEM skills and knowledge, we must do all we can to keep females in STEM fields. This bill and the steps it takes to addressing discrimination and harassment are much needed. Thank you to Senator Kamala Harris and her colleagues for introducing the Combating Sexual Harassment in Science Act. SWE looks forward to supporting the measure through the legislative process.”
“Technological advancement thrives on a constant influx of new ideas from people with diverse perspectives and skills,” said Elizabeth A. Rogan, Chief Executive Officer of The Optical Society. “The Optical Society strongly supports Sen. Kamala Harris’ bill that would foster inclusivity and examine policies aimed at curbing sexual harassment in STEM, a companion to legislation introduced in the House. Action by Congress to protect and promote diversity will strengthen U.S. leadership in STEM education, careers, and innovation.”
In addition to Senators Harris, Rosen, and Blumenthal, this legislation is co-sponsored by Senators Hirono (D-HI), Klobuchar (D-MN), Peters (D-MI), Reed (D-RI), Sanders (I-VT), and Smith (D-MN).
18 thoughts on “Harris, Rosen, Blumenthal Announce Legislation to Combat Sexual Harassment in STEM”
Why focus on STEM? A single law should apply across the board, STEM or not. Nut job Dimocraps.
Because lawyers from a school of law would fight back much better than scientists, technologists, engineers, or mathematicians. Attack the enemy’s weak point.
Authors apparently see STEM as the enemy.
So … they want more female glaciers or less?
Fresh from their unproductive warlock hunts, #MeToo progresses with new haunts and empathetic fire incidents.
“Technological advancement thrives on a constant influx of new ideas ”
from whoever happens to have them of whatever gender, ethnicity or social demographic…
My daughter just completed a BS in physics at UCSB. She complained there was a lot of cheating going on, but never sexual harassment. She did have a weird guy kind of stalking her for a while but that goes on everywhere. I think this is just identity politics.
The latter is exactly what it is. Check out the history of Ms Harris and other candidates such as her who were primaried into Congress. Your political system is being hacked (not illegally … simply gamed) to infiltrate a bunch of SJW types who will bring their identity politics to bear through your legislative systems, if unchecked.
At the risk of being named a sexist I have to offer this observation gleaned over a career in STEM spanning from 1964 to today. Much of the STEM industry as well as academia is a blood sport endeavor. From the freshman in college to the 30 year veteran, solutions, plans and proposals receive peer review and critiques from team members. Many women and even a number of males on teams I have been involved with see this process as sexual harrassment and bullying. Most women have no problem critiquing the work of others but get irrationally upset when their own work is critiqued. The sad thing is that this is getting *worse* instead of better as women are being trained in university that everyplace should be a “safe space” where no critiquing of work should be heard. If these Democrats want to make a *real* difference in the work place for women they should be working toward solutions to make women a lot more thick-skinned. The purpose of peer review and critiquing is not sexual harrassment or bullying but to make sure the best solution, plan, or proposal is put forth!
“The purpose of peer review and critiquing is not sexual harrassment or bullying”
Sometimes it is bullying. Climategate.
I find this baffling. Is there data to back up these claims of widespread sexual harassment in STEM fields, or not? I would like to see it. Two of the bills sponsors, Harris and Danang Dick Blumenthal have never needed any evidence at all to make outrageous claims.
Now, I am plenty world wise, and understand that such goings on are not carried on under a bright light, but often many people know what is happening and the word does get around. After 23 years in industry, followed by about 19 in academia, I have seen very little of what I would call “sexual harassment”. Oh, I have observed what appeared to be consensual romances, and on occasion the woman would use this as the basis for a complaint, and sometimes be rewarded with money or a career advancement. But the circumstances of these claims were generally murky.
Does anyone know of hard evidence, or is this the tip of a new “sword” aimed at people who might make trouble for the magical thinking Democrats and their plans?
I went to one of the links regarding the bill. In effect they state the problem is “pervasive”, but they are funding research into the issue because reporting standards are inconsistent. In addition to seeming circular, this is thin gruel. There isn’t much for evidence. Is it as pervasive as Democrat-dominated Hollywood, or the media, or Congress? I think this is a pre-emptive motion, but is it a reaction to he fading #MeToo stuff, or ginning up some other totem? I don’t know.
Blumenthal is a proven liar. He lied about serving in Vietnam.
Why is this man still a U.S. Senator? Do the people of Connecticut like liars representing them? Why would you vote for someone you can’t believe?
Blumenthal is a worthless B@s….. You shouldn’t trust anything he says. So naturally the Leftwing News Media seeks him out at every opportunity for comments and opinion. He ought to be hiding his face in shame instead of opining.
So, a potential Presidential candidate who purchased her child’s place in a college is putting forward legislation to block herself from being prosecuted for purchasing her child’s place in a college AND she is using race to justify it? Okey Dokey, then. Still waiting on the other side of the “college admissions bribery” list, the one with all the Democrat Party leadership on it. Lots of college alumni on this board, collectively, turn them out.
There is a gender gap in college enrollment, women out number men 56 to 44. How soon will the Democratic Party controlled house address this imbalance?
P.S. Maybe things have changed, but as I recall, most of the nerdy geek types I went to school with in the hard sciences had difficulty putting three sentences together with a member of the opposite sex in a social situation.
Boom. Nailed it.
With no bigger issues to tackle first no wonder chaos is reigning in the party.
merit based = sexual harassment.
merit based = racism.
I’m so sick of hyper-gender awareness.
That’s all.