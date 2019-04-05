California Super Bloom

This winter’s exceptional rain season is leading to stunning sites in California.~ctm
California’s ‘Superbloom’ of Wildflowers Looks Spectacular from Space!
The Landsat 8 satellite, a collaboration between NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey, saw “an explosion” of wildflowers that covered green areas of deserts in Southern California, and DigitalGlobe satellites caught higher-resolution images of the blooms.
The wildflowers blossomed following a wet winter in the region, NASA’s Earth Observatory reported. USGS captured the images with the Operational Land Imager on the Landsat satellite looking down near the town of New Cuyama, which is about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles. The DigitalGlobe images focused on a location about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Los Angeles.
“The colorful satellite imagery shows the hillsides along Walker Canyon, filled with blooming poppies as well as hundreds of cars parked nearby and people hiking along trails in the area,” DigitalGlobe representatives said in a statement.
Long personal PS from ctm to follow.
The term Super Bloom, or Superbloom, seems to have not had much common usage before 2016 as you can see from this Google Trends graph.
I first heard of a Super Bloom in this Los Angeles Times article.
For many years I had wanted to drive through Death Valley during the early spring to see wildflowers in the desert. I had never heard of a Super Bloom and it seemed like the perfect opportunity. Within five hours I was on a plane bound for Las Vegas, hotels and rental car booked. Here are some pictures from that trip.
incredibly beautiful
Yes it is Bill. And one of the things that makes it possible (besides the rain) is the CO2 level in the atmosphere. Think about that.
Very Colorful Yellow flowers and shrubbery.
Egads, it’s worse than I thought.
What’s happening in the areas that burned?
Hey, up here in the NorCal foothills, we get wildflower blooms like this EVERY year.
It has not failed to rain enough to meet our needs for the 16 years I’ve lived here and get a huge bloom of 100 wildflowers from Feb. to May..
The poppies are the best. Fields of colors. If this is AGW CC then what’s the bad part?