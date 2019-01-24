An open letter to RealClimate.org

Guest summary by Sheldon Walker
RealClimate recently published an article called “The Climate Scientists are Alright“.
The article is about the “climate scientist blues”.
I posted the following comment under this article.
Sheldon Walker says:
I am willing to believe that most climate scientists are trying to do a good job.
However, it must be depressing to find that a large number of people don’t “trust” what climate scientists are saying.
This is because global warming is a “toxic” issue. There is a lack of trust on both sides, and a high level of nastiness.
Climate scientists need to continue doing a good job. But they need to work on building “trust”. Stopping calling people “deniers” is the first step.
So an important question is, CAN climate scientists stop calling people “deniers”. If they can’t, then perhaps we are all doomed.
Gavin replied to my comment:
[Response: Trust is based (or should be) on telling the truth. The existence of climate denial – the reflexive gain-saying of any scientific result that might indicate that we might need to do something about carbon emissions – is undeniable. By demanding that scientists ignore this, or refuse to name it, you are asking that they avoid the truth. I would suggest rather that if people don’t want to be rightly accused of climate denial, they don’t go around denying climate science. – gavin]
I tried to post another comment, in reply to Gavin’s comment. But my comment was put into “The Bore Hole” (which is described as “A place for comments that would otherwise disrupt sensible conversations”).
The following is my comment that got put in “The Bore Hole”.
Sheldon Walker says:
Gavin,
Most of the people who get called “deniers”, are not “deniers”. They are just people who disagree with what you, and the other name callers, believe.
Most of the people who get called “deniers”, are intelligent people. When you insult them, by calling them a nasty name, they become your enemy. That means that you have lost.
If you listened to them, rather than calling them names, then you might get somewhere. There are no guarantees, but the name calling strategy isn’t working.
I have been following the global warming debacle since before the original climategate (for over 10 years). In all that time, I have NEVER claimed that global warming is not happening. But I have been called a “denier” constantly, because I question some aspects of global warming.
I agree with you, that trust should be based on telling the truth. But it is a mistake to think that you have the only version of the truth.
Climate denial exists. But to categorize everybody who disagrees with you, as a “denier”, makes you even worse than a “denier” (if that is possible).
I will put modesty aside for a minute, and say that I am an intelligent person. I have a number of university level scholarships and prizes to prove it. For my Bachelor of Commerce degree (21 papers), majoring in Finance and Economics, I got 12 A+’s, 5 A’s, and 4 A-‘s.
I also have a good science education. I specialised in science from my second year at high school. I got A+’s at university for stage 1 Physics and biology, and I got an A+ for Stage 2 Chemistry Honours (direct entry to Stage 2 Chemistry Honours School from high school).
But Alarmists constantly call me a denier, and insist that I am a “science denier”, who doesn’t know any science. I suspect that I am better qualified than most of them, but I am to modest to point it out.
I hate Alarmists for how they treat me. They treat me as if I am evil, and not human. I will oppose most of the things that Alarmists want, just because I hate them so much. I don’t need any other reason.
If you want to know what I think about global warming, then you should visit my website.
Even though I hate Alarmists, I still try to listen to them. Because I know that I don’t know everything. I am still hopeful that some “nice” Alarmists will appear, and have a friendly debate with me about global warming.
I can be reasoned with. But not by a person who calls me a “denier”.
The following is an additional comment for Gavin to think about:
Gavin, you claim that NOT calling people “deniers”, would be avoiding the truth.
It is possible to tell somebody that you disagree with them, without calling them a nasty name. You can even show them evidence to support your view, without calling them a nasty name.
I expect scientists to act like mature adults. Not like 5 year old bullies.
If you want my respect, then you need to earn it. I am willing to give you the chance to convince me. It is now up to you.
48 thoughts on “An open letter to RealClimate.org”
Sheldon, politicans are often rude to each other. Gavin’s no different.
Except that Gavin Schmidt is still pretending to be a scientist and pretends that gives him a position of authority. He can’t have it both ways. Admit you are politician and everyone will know you are a lying lowlife and cast your proclamations in that context.
Gavin is too busy to discuss climate with another qualified climatologist and prefers to walk of the TV set and refuse to be on the set at the same time as Dr. Roy Spencer.
This little display tells us all we need to know about the level of “wisdom” and the scientific objectivity of Gavin Schmidt.
Thanks for reminding us.
Fun though, to see Gavin claiming that denial is undeniable. The de-word has come full circle.
All those who believe in climate change yet still drive internal combustion engine cars, and/or fly in airplanes are deniers.
Asking other people to fundamentally change the way they live without doing so yourself is dishonest.
Gavin doesn’t debate climate change with other scientists – not even with Roy Spencer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V96k4BO2sBw
I think we all know why. Listen to his excuse about 5 mins 38 seconds in.
leitmotif
What really upsets me is that Schmitt appears to be British, judging by his accent.
Oh the shame.
He is British
The one thing I learned about RealClimate.org many years ago (probably around the time of Climategate) is that they deny a voice to anybody they disagree with. I was banned for expressing a scientific criticism of one of their postings (and I am a physicist with two degrees and was accused of not being a scientist and not knowing what I was talking about). Their behaviour is not what proper scientists do.
I have totally ignored them ever since, because their behaviour told me that they were political and not scientific.
I was banned for even asking a question about temperature doubling, never mind criticising their position!
They have set out with government backing and formed a new religion. They are the founders and the clergy of this new religion and they have millions of followers. They have done so at the behest of Big Government (God to you) for the purpose of controlling the masses (the great unwashed).
To do as Sheldon requests, debate the existence of their God, would shake the faith of those followers. Therefore, their only position can be to call out those wishing to question their dogma as heretics. It is simply not possible to change the approach of the church elders for they have a church and revenue stream to protect.
Compromise with real scientists with honest questions, would shake the belief of the faithful and cause them to question their religious beliefs. This cannot be tolerated. You sir are a heretic and with the full force and backing of the United States Government you will be severely dealt with. Bend a knee or they will disappear you. That day is coming sooner than you think if you see it coming at all.
Mr Walker, you are a true gentleman and scholar. The name calling alarmists are simply fools who know no truth but their own vanity and financial self interest. And boy do you have a whole lot more patience than me. Bravo, and thank you!
“The name calling alarmists are simply fools ”
err..
They are fools if the only argument they have is to call everyone who disagrees with them names.
They are fools if they don’t understand that name-calling in place of reasoned debate usually indicates you have lost the argument.
They are fools if they think sitting in their own echo chamber and refusing even to consider alternative interpretations of their hypotheses is somehow scientific.
They are fools if they believe that their computer models are more reliable than observations.
They are fools if they believe that sooner or later their arrogant, self-righteous egotism won’t catch up with them — and that applies whatever the climate does over the next half-century.
And finally they are fools for tolerating the climate activists who go beyond even their blinkered arguments in pursuit of political propaganda for ends which simply use “climate” as an excuse for their own ends.
“name calling fools ”
err..
I agree with leitmotif. Gavin is not a person worth listening to. He behaves like a spoiled brat.
And Gavin also seems to have a bit too much time on his hands for a person in his position. There is clearly room for making some budget savings at NASA GISS. That might be a language he understands.
Your answer as to why Gavin acts as he does here:
SETTLED SCIENCE: LIBERALS MORE CLOSED-MINDED AND INTOLERANT THAN CONSERVATIVES
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2019/01/settled-science-liberals-more-closed-minded-and-intolerant-than-conservatives.php
Hear Hear
“I hate Alarmists for how they treat me.’
Seriously? Sheldon. It’s just the internet, don’t take it so seriously.
Gosh one day I had someone on my own team go off on me
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2011/04/22/friday-funny-f-word-fusillade-by-michael-tobis/
Read the comments. All of them.
Any way, love your enemies. They make you stronger.
Getting hit from both sides, even stronger.
There’s no denying that. But go ahead, since you cannot resist gain-saying.
At some point you may get beyond the mere skepticism of gain saying. That will start when you question
what you think you know. Nobody can do that for you.
Generally speaking people who say “convince me” mean exactly this: “I have decided I am right, regardless”
The only way your mind will be changed is if you radically question everything you believe.
Start by writing down what you believe and why. you will be shocked.
Psst. Been to your blog, you need to work harder at doubting yourself.
Steven Mosher,
I am a true skeptic. Not just about global warming. But about everything. Including my own beliefs.
I always try to see things from the other person’s point of view.
Skepticism is a big part of my personality.
As soon as somebody tells me something, I automatically try to think of an example which proves them wrong. This is not a good way to keep friends.
I am not just gain-saying. I love science, mathematics, and computer programming. I have excellent Excel skills. I love trying to come up with interesting data visualisations. I love trying to solve difficult or “impossible” problems.
I recently downloaded temperature data for over 24,000 real locations on the Earth (it took me about 7 days of continuous downloading).
Not just average temperatures, but
– yearly and monthly average temperatures,
– yearly and monthly average high temperatures
– yearly and monthly average low temperatures
– some yearly and monthly record high temperatures
– some yearly and monthly record low temperatures
I wrote several articles based on this temperature data.
https://agree-to-disagree.com/how-far-to-reverse-global-warming
https://agree-to-disagree.com/gw-temperature-distributions-1
https://agree-to-disagree.com/the-comb-of-death
I try to provide scientific evidence for all of my views. Alarmists usually don’t even bother looking at my evidence. The “know” that I am wrong. So why bother looking at the evidence. Better to call me an insulting name, and then run away and hide under a rock.
I try not to show my “self-doubt”, in my articles. Nobody wants to read a wishy-washy article.
I am ready to defend everything that I say in my articles. I go to a lot of trouble to provide evidence.
If you think that I am wrong about something, then don’t make vague insinuations. Let me know exactly what you think is wrong. I will give you a reply.
sheldon
‘I am a true skeptic. Not just about global warming. But about everything. Including my own beliefs.”
how about your belief that you are a skeptic, or that you even know what skepticism is?
As i explained, you need to start by questioning what you believe, ESPECIALLY the belief that you are a skeptic.
“I always try to see things from the other person’s point of view.
Skepticism is a big part of my personality.
As soon as somebody tells me something, I automatically try to think of an example which proves them wrong. This is not a good way to keep friends.”
1. skepticism is not trying to see something from the other point of view.
Its about questioning YOUR OWN point of view, even questioning your ability to
se things from the other side, and even questioning your own view of skepticism.
2. Skepticism is not about trying to prove the other person wrong. ( gain saying again)
Skepticism is about questioning YOUR OWN UNDERSTANDING.
So see, we cant even get started until you examine the basics. Like, do you actually know what a “big part” of your personality is? because its not ( I observe) skeptical.
Contrary yes. Skeptical? no.
But go ahead prove you are skeptical.
( thats a joke you wont get)
Well said Sheldon. Anyone who resorts to the word ‘Denier’ has abandoned science.
Since science advances by withstanding challenges, this is no more that a rhetorical attempt to suppress criticism – and is therefore profoundly anti-scientific.
Sorry – ‘than’, not ‘that’.
Absolutely. The word ‘denier’ shouldn’t be used. It’s unacceptable, just like ‘alarmist’, ‘extremist’, ‘warmunist’ …
So is calling them “Alarmists”, not falling into exactly the same trap?
Why should they talk to people who call them names?
RS
If you visit Sheldon’s blog, you’ll see that he started by searching for polite disagreement, but this was not reciprocated. He (accurately) describes the practice of other websites that brook no disagreement. They too are deeply unscientific.
‘Alarmists’ are, BTW alarmed, so the term does not misrepresent them as ‘Denier’ does. Not only does it misrepresent scepticism, it was a deliberate attempt to liken sceptics to Holocaust Deniers – if you care to study the history.
Well, no it’s not. Pushing claims of imminent global catastrophe without verifiable evidence surely is alarmist. They would admit themselves that they are trying to alarm people.
RockySpears,
my version of the “golden rule”, is “do to others, what they do to you”.
I start out nice. What happens after that, is up to them.
The standard “golden rule”, has a logical flaw. Bullies love the standard “golden rule”. It protects bullies from being “taught a lesson”.
I suspect that the politically correct “golden rule”, is why so many kids commit suicide. They are punished if they stand up for themselves. So they feel trapped. The bullies love it. The bullies don’t follow the standard “golden rule”.
Who wants to debate with an illiterate who thinks “alright” is actually a word?
Thank you, Michael S. Kelly! You anticipated my comment. The expression is “all right.” I used to correct “alright” and “alot” and similar incompetent combinations on student papers, and I hate seeing “alright” in a headline (!) in a publication meant to be read by adults.
Michael S. Kelly, LS, BSA, Ret.
and John M Ware
The English language is alot like a linguistic moving feast, with the long lived colloquialisms becoming the new standard. So enjoy the change 🙂
Verily a static dead language it becometh not — alright?
For ignoramouses like you 2 the word alright has been in use since 1865 as an alternative to All right.
Try doing some research before embarrassing yourselves.
All right and alright are not synonyms. Compare
My answers were all right, I didn’t miss one.
My answers were alright, good enough to pass with a C.
To me, as a sceptic, anyone who calls me a denier is indulging in a FALSE accusation.
Usually done to avoid answering answering awkward questions.
Those smitten by the rectitude of the CO2 Meme cease to be scientists as they themselves indulge in the DENYING of the scientific process.
Alasdair January 24, 2019 at 2:53 am
To me, as a sceptic, anyone who calls me a denier is indulging in a FALSE accusation.
Usually done to avoid answering answering awkward question.
——————————
So as a “sceptic” you believe that the Gavins of this world MAY be correct and we do have a problem with co2 and co2 is being increased by human emissions.
This being the case why do you chose to suggest that we carry on as normal pushing ourselves to a difficult future, passing the problems of our excesses onto future generations,
There are a large majority of scientists whose research leads them to believe that AGW is real and will become dangerous. Should you as a sceptic totally ignore them because it may impact your lifestyle?
What knowledge do you have of the future? It is not easy predicting what happens 100 years from now – how do you do it with such accuracy that you can ignore 1000s of scientists?
Why?
Why do alarmists call people who disagree with their theories „deniers“ and throw dead cats at them?
Is it because they want to nip in the bud any possible dicussion with people who do not, at least in general, consent to their opinion?
Why don‘t they accept the recognised procedure of thesis – antithesis – synthesis?
Don‘t they recognize that by denigrating and ridiculing people with other opinions does not make their own findings and conclusions more trustworthy? Au contraire: They seem to believe that by beating up, at lest verbally, the opponents makes themselves more scientific, better beings of a high morale. For the sake of the children…
Are they afraid of being outed as charlatans, spreading dubious theories?
Are they afraid of losing their economic basis of funding and collecting public money to finance their research if somebody finds out that things are not „worse than we thought“?
Are these alarmist just starry-eyed idealist who want to save the world at all cost, even at the cost of destroying fundamental principles of society?
Global warming and CO2 are no real problems. Warmer is better and CO2 is plant food. Instead of wasting time and mostly taxpayer‘s money on things that are changing anyway, they ought to find ways to better the living conditions of the poor by making good use of the chances of uncertain warming and increased plant growth.
They are certainly trapped in their ivory towers of make – believe and bad manners, but our world isn‘t doomed. I hope theirs is.
I posted that comment on Nir Shavivs blog some days ago:
Put Schmidt instead of Rahmstorf, that changes nothing, it’s all the same dunghill.
As far as “climatescience” is based on models and the realitycheck fails we don’t speak about science whatever a “consensus” is telling us.
People who can only produced BS should not moan when the buyers decided they not want it.
Gavin Schmidt, like most Leftists, skipped the Politeness and Manners Class at Primary School.
Nicholas William Tesdorf January 24, 2019 at 3:21 am
“Gavin Schmidt, like most Leftists, ”
———-
No name calling here then!
The whole story is flawed an the base.
Most is not all “climate scientists” are on state tenure or funded by state related agencies.
All states use “climate science results” to justify taxes and huge taxes while opportunistic private sectors forsee immediate easy profits from government decisions.
Those involved in “climate science” have no other reusable in the private sector qualifications.
So the conclusion becomes clear, do not bite the hand that feeds.
Which is a substantial bias, totally incompatible with the assumptions and other fudge constants used by the computer climate models.
Sheldon – you miss the obvious. Climate scientists are miserable because they are tax men or revenuer’s and we have been fighting those miserable sod’s all our life.
In the context of the hysteria over a warming climate and the presence of more plant-loving-CO2 in the atmosphere, the use of the term “denier” is nothing to get upset about. Personally I regard it as a badge of courage.
I suggest we should all do the same. That is not to go around shouting about it but at least not agonising over being called it.
Activists preach, scientists debate.
The word is “SCEPTIC” not denier, a pre-requistive to being a Scientist.
The antonym of denier is believer, a word that should be more of a slur to the scientific process. I guess that emotional proximity to an already preconceived result to a theory makes some scientists favor their status and funding over the scientific process.
I once asked Schmidt which forcings caused the warming from 1910 to 1945.
He couldn’t answer.
But they adjusted or are adjusting the temperature data for this period with help of models so the science is settled again.