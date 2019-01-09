Double feature: Lunar eclipse and Supermoon this month – simultaneously

The “supermoon bloodmoon lunar eclipse” is coming to North and South America, as well and the UK and parts of Eastern Europe this month. The total lunar eclipse will start late on Sunday, Jan. 20, and finish early on Monday, Jan. 21, and because it occurs during a “supermoon”, it will appear about 14% bigger than normal.
It will also be one of the few times when you’ll be able to photograph the moon and stars simultaneously. While it will be a deep blood red, the contrast difference will be low enough that cameras will be able to pick up stars in the background.
Unlike a solar eclipse, which can be viewed only from a certain relatively small area of the world, a lunar eclipse may be viewed from anywhere on the night side of Earth. A total lunar eclipse lasts a few hours (this one will be about 5.5 hours long), whereas a total solar eclipse lasts only a few minutes as viewed from any given place, due to the smaller size of the Moon’s shadow. Also unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to view without any eye protection or special precautions, as they are dimmer than the full Moon.
Total lunar eclipse: A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon and the sun are on exact opposite sides of Earth, according to NASA. When this happens, Earth blocks the sunlight that normally reaches the moon. Instead of that sunlight hitting the moon’s surface, Earth’s shadow falls on it. Starting at 9:36 p.m. EST Jan. 20. At 10:34 p.m., it moves into a partial eclipse, and starting at 11:41 p.m., the full eclipse begins; a maximum eclipse occurs at 12:12 a.m. Jan. 21. The total eclipse ends at 12:44 a.m.
Supermoon: A supermoon occurs when the full moon is at the closest point of its orbit to the Earth (perigee). That makes the moon look extra-close and extra bright — up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a full moon at its farthest point from Earth, known as the apogee, NASA said. This is the first of three supermoons in 2019. The others will be on Feb. 19 and March 21. Of these, the Feb. 19 full moon will be the closest and largest full supermoon of 2019.
“Blood” moon: That is just the reddish color the moon will appear during the total lunar eclipse.
10 thoughts on “Double feature: Lunar eclipse and Supermoon this month – simultaneously”
We’ll be seeing half the moon right? But it will look like a flat disk with an area 1/4 that of the entire surface area of the moon, so does that mean that we’ll actually only see 1/4 of the moon?
No, we’ll see half the moon since half the moon is illuminated.
How do we reconcile these two items:
“Without the greenhouse effect, the average surface temperature would be 255 degrees kelvin (-18 degrees Celsius or 0 degrees Fahrenheit)” Tufts University professor
“There is no significant atmosphere on the moon, so it cannot trap heat or insulate the surface. When sunlight hits the moon’s surface, the temperature can reach 260 degrees Fahrenheit (127 degrees Celsius).” space.com
We’re told that the Earth would be 0F without an atmosphere, almost 60F colder that it actually is. But the moon reaches 260F without an atmosphere.
I encourage any and all to check my math, but when I modify the typical application of the Stephen-Boltzmann law to divide by two when averaging two halves, I arrive at the expected Earth temperature of:
303.24K 85F 30C
Not the widely accepted value of 255K 0F -18C when two halves are added together and divided by four for an ‘average’.
So, when correctly applying the Stephen-Boltzmann law we find that the Earth is cooler than expected and there is no indication that ‘greenhouse gases’ are back-radiating 60F of warmth at all times. This seems to mesh with reality better. In many locations on Earth the temperature range in a single day has a 25F difference between high and low. So the sun itself heats up the Earth’s surface by 20 degrees on any given day, but less than 2% of our atmosphere is constantly back-radiating 60F and we can’t figure out a way to measure it?
https://www.space.com/14725-moon-temperature-lunar-days-night.html
The average of 100 and -173 is -37.
If the Earth had no atmosphere, the surface temperature would be very hot during the days and very cold at night. The average would be very cold, similar to the Moon.
If the Earth’s atmosphere lacked a so-called greenhouse effect, the average surface temperature would be about -18 °C instead of 14-15 °C.
David Middleton:
“If the Earth’s atmosphere lacked a so-called greenhouse effect, the average surface temperature would be about -18 °C instead of 14-15 °C.”
How did you arrive at the -18 °C temperature value?
@Thomas Homer – Not sure where your location is, but as I understand it, it is a full eclipse, thus the whole Moon will be in the shade of the Sun for some time, during the event.
Will the moon still be illuminated such that we can see it?
If we wanted to average the amount of light that still illuminates half the moon during this eclipse, with the other half in the dark, we would calculate how much light is still illuminating the hemisphere we can see, and then divide that value by two. Averaging two halves together, requires dividing by two to get the average. Even though the moon appears as a disk to us with 1/4 the area of the entire moon, to average two halves we would divide by two.
My experience having photographed full lunar eclipses is that the moon never becomes completely dark. But close to it.
I bet if I did a search I’d find 50 guys telling us the “blood moon” is a sign that Jesus return is imminent.
I dislike the “supermoon” hype. It sounds great, but the change is barely perceptible to the naked eye. People expect something spectacular, but it’s just a slightly larger full moon. If they do perceive a larger or brighter moon, it’s likely just the power of suggestion.
I find the full moon bright and gorgeous regardless of whether it’s “super”…