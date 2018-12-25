Merry Christmas Everyone!

I’ve been able to take some much needed time-off, thanks to Charles Rotter aka “Charles the Moderator”, but I wanted to say how much I appreciate this opportunity to reach around the world with our message, and to touch lives. I’ve been given a great gift.
I also wish to thank Kip Hansen, who was instrumental in me getting back on my feet by helping my employees recover after the devastating #campfire. I very nearly lost my business due to the fallout. Thanks to everyone who helped. The situation is slowly turning around now, and I have hope.
In 2019, there are going to be some changes, good changes (though some may not see it that way) and I hope to rejoin daily operations. Look for some announcements soon.
In the mean time, I appreciate you all; the readers, the moderators, the guest contributors, and even my detractors, because you fuel my fire. I wish you all a Merry Christmas, wherever you are, and a happy and prosperous new year in 2019.- Anthony
h/t to Raphael Telis for the graphic
Ditto
Merry Christmas, Thanks
Best wishes and thanks Anthony and Charles.
= from Allan in Calgary.
Give Christmas that special glow this year.
Welcome back Anthony and Happy Christmas!
Even better, the kids will be the Christmas Lights…
Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas Mr. Watts.
Thank you for all you have done for the country and the world.
I’m also grateful and thankful for Kip Hansen and CTM (and others who stepped into the breech).
Merry Christmas to you and all the folks who make WUWT what it is!
Best of luck in this new year. Hopefully the world will wake up to the massive global warming fraud, as well as the fraudulent “solutions”.
Col John Singleton Mosby, the Gray Ghost
Best of the season to all.
Merry Christmas
May your bells be forever jingly
From a proud member of the Tribe of the Great White North, currently ensconced in wintery Summerland BC, a very Merry Christmas to one and all.
Merry Christmas to all!
Anthony, your tireless efforts and sound judgment are a force for good and truth in a world where ‘postmodern’ untruths by scoundrels have gained traction. We’re lucky to have you on the side of the angels.
Thank you, keep up the good work.
Merry Christmas to you Anthony, your employees and all the volunteers, and the readers. The science discussions are a gift every day to me. So thank you all.
VERY IMPORTANT!
https://www.popsci.com/environmentally-friendly-christmas-tree-disposal
REMEMBER, KIDS: somehow after billions of years of handling its own biomass just fine, suddenly Earth has lost its ability to deal with death and decay of things like trees!
Earth needs YOU to do all the heavy lifting! Do your part now or face social ostracism! (Not to mention global devastation).
Welcome back Anthony! And thanks to everyone that kept and keeps WUWT going!
Merry Christmas and thanks to all here who support our sanity amidst the madness.
Thank you sir.
You’ve managed to keep important work going with this site and surface stations while dealing with all your personal issues. Thank you for all your efforts over the years and may the new year bring happiness and success. Merry Christmas.
Mr. Watts
May months of the coming year help relieve all the pain, distress and sadness of the months past.
Happy Christmas to all !
I join in all the best wishes and have great appreciation for all those who have contributed and particularly to Anthony and his team.
A Blessed Christmas to you Anthony.
Thanks to you and all your team for your amazing efforts to #TestAllThings, seek the truth, validate models, and support real science relating to climate and more.