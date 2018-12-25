Merry Christmas Everyone!

I’ve been able to take some much needed time-off, thanks to Charles Rotter aka “Charles the Moderator”, but I wanted to say how much I appreciate this opportunity to reach around the world with our message, and to touch lives. I’ve been given a great gift.

I also wish to thank Kip Hansen, who was instrumental in me getting back on my feet by helping my employees recover after the devastating #campfire. I very nearly lost my business due to the fallout. Thanks to everyone who helped. The situation is slowly turning around now, and I have hope.

In 2019, there are going to be some changes, good changes (though some may not see it that way) and I hope to rejoin daily operations. Look for some announcements soon.

In the mean time, I appreciate you all; the readers, the moderators, the guest contributors, and even my detractors, because you fuel my fire. I wish you all a Merry Christmas, wherever you are, and a happy and prosperous new year in 2019.- Anthony

h/t to Raphael Telis for the graphic

