Merry Christmas Everyone!

/ 57 mins ago December 25, 2018

I’ve been able to take some much needed time-off, thanks to Charles Rotter aka “Charles the Moderator”, but I wanted to say how much I appreciate this opportunity to reach around the world with our message, and to touch lives. I’ve been given a great gift.

I also wish to thank Kip Hansen, who was instrumental in me getting back on my feet by helping my employees recover after the devastating #campfire. I very nearly lost my business due to the fallout. Thanks to everyone who helped. The situation is slowly turning around now, and I have hope.

In 2019, there are going to be some changes, good changes (though some may not see it that way) and I hope to rejoin daily operations. Look for some announcements soon.

In the mean time, I appreciate you all; the readers, the moderators, the guest contributors, and even my detractors, because you fuel my fire. I wish you all a Merry Christmas, wherever you are, and a happy and prosperous new year in 2019.- Anthony

h/t to Raphael Telis for the graphic

Advertisements

Related posts

24 thoughts on “Merry Christmas Everyone!

  8. Merry Christmas Mr. Watts.
    Thank you for all you have done for the country and the world.

    I’m also grateful and thankful for Kip Hansen and CTM (and others who stepped into the breech).

    Reply

  10. Best of luck in this new year. Hopefully the world will wake up to the massive global warming fraud, as well as the fraudulent “solutions”.
    Col John Singleton Mosby, the Gray Ghost

    Reply

  13. From a proud member of the Tribe of the Great White North, currently ensconced in wintery Summerland BC, a very Merry Christmas to one and all.

    Reply

  15. Anthony, your tireless efforts and sound judgment are a force for good and truth in a world where ‘postmodern’ untruths by scoundrels have gained traction. We’re lucky to have you on the side of the angels.

    Thank you, keep up the good work.

    Reply

  16. Merry Christmas to you Anthony, your employees and all the volunteers, and the readers. The science discussions are a gift every day to me. So thank you all.

    Reply

  21. You’ve managed to keep important work going with this site and surface stations while dealing with all your personal issues. Thank you for all your efforts over the years and may the new year bring happiness and success. Merry Christmas.

    Reply

  23. I join in all the best wishes and have great appreciation for all those who have contributed and particularly to Anthony and his team.

    Reply

  24. A Blessed Christmas to you Anthony.
    Thanks to you and all your team for your amazing efforts to #TestAllThings, seek the truth, validate models, and support real science relating to climate and more.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *