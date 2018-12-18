Climate change leading to water shortage in Andes, Himalayas Rapidly melting glaciers causing similar problems on two continents

Heeeerrrreeee’ss Lonnie
(Lonnie Thompson has a whole category at Climate Audit)
Public Release: 17-Dec-2018
Ohio State University
Climate change could have devastating effects on vulnerable residents in the Andes mountains and the Tibetan plateau, according to researchers at The Ohio State University who have been studying glaciers in those areas for decades.
Their findings–that glaciers in both parts of the world are melting more rapidly than at any point in the last 10,000 years–mean the water supply in parts of Peru, Pakistan, China, India and Nepal will decline, soon.
“Supply is down. But demand is up because of growing populations,” said Lonnie Thompson, a climate scientist at Ohio State’s Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center. “By 2100, the best case scenario is that half of the ice will disappear. Worst-case scenario: two-thirds of it will. And you’ve got all those people depending on the glacier for water.”
Thompson, a distinguished university professor of earth sciences at Ohio State, presented the team’s findings on Dec. 14 at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union in Washington, D.C.
Thompson has been studying and documenting the effects of climate change on glaciers in Peru for more than 40 years. The glaciers there supply critically needed water for people, crops and livestock. In 2016, Thompson and researchers in China and India launched a research initiative to conduct similar research on the Tibetan plateau, which holds thousands of glaciers that supply water to people in parts of Afghanistan, Bhutan, China, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Tajikistan. The international research team dubbed the plateau the “Third Pole” because it contains the largest stores of freshwater in the world outside of the North and South poles.
Since then, they have drilled ice core samples from across the Tibetan plateau and the Andes mountains, examining the ice for clues about temperature, air quality and other large-scale events in history.
“The last 200 years or so, we really understand,” Thompson said. “Now we are looking at the last 10,000 years.”
What they are finding is causing him some alarm.
There have been times throughout history when the glacial ice cores showed temperatures increased–during an El Nino, for example. But within the last century, the cores from both the Andes and the Himalayas show widespread and consistent warming.
“This current warming is not typical,” Thompson said. “It is happening faster, it is more persistent and it is affecting glaciers in both Peru and India. And that is a problem, because a lot of people rely on those glaciers for their water.”
Melting glaciers can trigger such hazards as avalanches and floods. And they also can have long-lasting effects on a region’s water supply.
As the glaciers melt, initially those regions will have more water. But over time, as the glaciers shrink, the water those glaciers typically supply will dwindle, Thompson said.
“Precipitation is down and temperatures are up and that leads to retreating glaciers,” he said. “There are 202 million people in Pakistan who rely on water from the Indus River–and that river is fed by the glacier.
The effects in Peru, too, could be far-reaching, particularly on Peruvian agriculture and on the water supply in Lima, the Peruvian capital.
Thompson and his team are hoping that by studying the glaciers in both areas, they will find answers to slow glacial retreat–or to provide new water sources to at-risk areas.
“The problems are similar in both the Andes and the Tibetan plateau,” he said. “The hope is that by finding solutions, we can help both places.”
Melting glaciers do not reduce the water supply. That depends on rain or snow falls!
And without the glaciers you will get a more steady water supply . .
Horrors!
Run in circles,
scream and shout.
Another it worse than he thought alarmist.
In the year 2100 🙂
They need to get their story straight with this ‘settled science’!
If the glaciers were not melting, there would be less water now…
100 years out of 4 1/2 billion. Why is this even published?
More extrapolation over an extended period.
I weigh 200 pounds and I gained five pounds last week. Therefore I will weigh more than 450 pounds by Christmas a year from now….and the after that, OMG!
Lokki, forget about eating less. You need to stop using fossil fuels, pay more taxes, and help establish a one-world government.
It’s the solution to everything, including that extra 5 pounds.
No, no, no, no!
We just got done with Sea Level Rise with acceleration.
If you have been following along, you know by now that the only way to extrapolate into the future (to make a projection as per the IPCC) is to use an exponential.
Your simple two point medical issue produces a curve with an exponential of 1.0356.
When we run this forward another 52 weeks to next Christmas:
You weigh —— 23,515 lbs.
It’s worse than you thought, better watch those holiday treats.
(Just here to help.)
If it’s not catastrophic, then it can be mitigated through non-intrusive measures. If it’s not anthropogenic (a la Pro-Choice), then what influence do people… persons wield over a process that was modeled in isolation then extrapolated to global proportions in a statistical average calculated from a hypothesis (e.g. model) of a hypothesis (Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming)?
“The international research team dubbed the plateau the ‘Third Pole’ because it contains the largest stores of freshwater in the world outside of the North and South poles.”
Is Greenland’s ice fields included in the North Pole’s ice fields?
This sounds familiar. Weren’t all the Himalayan glaciers going to melt by 2035 with “high” confidence?
Ah yes, I remembered correctly.
I think Steve McIntyre referred to Lonnie Thompson as a “serial non-archiver” of research data.
There will be a big grant coming to Thompson and his team to encourage them to unearth even more devastating worst scenarios.
At the rate the Chinese are damming rivers, there would be about the same level of water storage as currently exists in the glaciers. Or is Dr Thompson predicting an extended drought, too?
If not enough water is available then they should move to areas where more water is available. The problem is not climate change but rather over population.
Imagine if you’d been studying those glaciers for three decades…and had nothing of consequence to report.
(Make that 4 decades)
Well, regardless of what is happening, instead of wasting more money on UN Climate Parties, the money could be used to use water more effectively. Shut up and get busy.
Consider that if the region should become colder, there would be less runoff, and more ice that doesn’t melt.
Glaciers would advance and lands would disappear under many meters of ice.
When the glaciers melt, it will still rain and snow and the river will still flow. But then I’m #20 to say that, Zag Zag started off with that obvious observation. Why does this canard persist?
I suppose of the land ice melts, we will have to settle for running water. Glaciers melting doesn’t stop it raining.
