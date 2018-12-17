Modern Climate Wavelet Patterns

Guest Post by Renee Hannon
Wavelet analyses of modern global temperature anomalies provides an excellent visualization tool of temperature signal characteristics and patterns over the past 150 years. Scafetta recognized key temperature oscillations of about 9, 20 and 60-years using power spectra of global surface temperature anomalies. There has been much discussion about the 60-year quasi-oscillation both in WUWT and publications.
Detrending the temperature time series and removing the 60-year underlying trend enables insights into the interplay of interannual and decadal scales. Wavelet analyses reveals these periodic signals have distinguished patterns and characteristics that repeat over time suggesting natural external and internal influences. Interannual wavelet patterns that consist of 9-year and 3 to 5-year quasi-oscillations are repeated and dominate over 70% of the instrumental record. The 3 to 5-year discontinuous breakouts are coincident to El Niño and La Niña events of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO). A period of quiescence from 1925 to 1960 is devoid of most wavelet signals suggesting different or transitional climate processes.
Wavelet Analysis Method
Applying wavelet analysis on modern climate trends provides a visual tool demonstrating how key climate oscillations vary during the past 150 years. The method in this post uses various Loess high pass filters to initially detrend the HadCRUT4 temperature anomaly time series (download the data here). Detrending removes underlying longer-term trends and isolates shorter-term signals or oscillations for further evaluation. The KNMI Climate Explorer wavelet analysis is then applied to the detrended datasets. Wavelets were also evaluated for ocean, land, tropics northern hemisphere (NH) and southern hemisphere (SH) subsets. Although the results are quite interesting, only the global temperature evaluation is discussed.
Figure 1 illustrates the method used in this post. Figure 1b is the detrended or isolated time series of Figure 1a using a 20-year Loess high pass filter. Figure 1c is the wavelet analysis of the detrended data. This graph shows key wavelet patterns and how they vary over time.
Figure 1: a) HadCRUT4 global temperature time series. Blue line is annualized monthly temperature anomalies. Red line is 20-year Loess average. b) HadCRUT4 monthly (gray line) and annual (blue line) detrended using 20-year loess average. c) Morlet wavelet power spectrum of detrended HadCRUT4 monthly temperature anomalies after 20-year high pass filter. Y-axis is periodic signal, x-axis is time, and color bar is power (degree C squared). Power greater than ~3 are colored. Contours shown for all powers. The black line arc indicates the cone of influence; points outside are influenced by the boundaries of the time series.
The Morlet 6 wavelet analysis is used here which combines both positive and negative peaks into a single broad peak as described by Torrance. The Morlet wavelet is simply a sine wave multiplied by a Gaussian envelope. Wavelet analysis decomposes a timeseries into time and frequency space simultaneously. Information is obtained on both the peak power, or strength, of “periodic” signals within the time series and how this peak varies with time. In contrast, periodograms show the periodic signal and its peak power but not how the signal varies with time. Figure 2 shows both Morlet wavelets and corresponding periodograms for the HadCRUT4 timeseries after a 20 and 40-year loess high pass filter is applied.
Figure 2: a) and b) Morlet wavelet power spectrum for HadCRUT4 global temperature anomalies after a 20 and 40-year high pass Loess filter was applied. X-axis is time in years, y-axis is the periodic signal, and the color bar is power. Contours represent power and power contours greater than ~3 are colored. The black line arc indicates the cone of influence. c) and d) Periodograms of HadCRUT4 global temperature time series after a 20 and 40-year Loess high pass filter. Power is plotted on x-axis and the periodic signal is plotted on y-axis. The blue line denotes the 95% highest spectrum which is a power of 3.
The HadCRUT4 global time series after a 20-year high pass filter shows key periodic signals or peaks between 3-5 years as well as two distinct 9-year peaks. By definition, longer term signals greater than 20 years are filtered out in Figure 2a. By using a 40-year high pass filter that includes events shorter than 40 years, an additional 22-year periodic signal becomes apparent as shown in Figure 2b. Also, applying 60 year and greater high pass filters reveals the 60 to 70-year signal that has been extensively described by Scafetta and is not addressed in this post. This 60 to 70-year signal is starting to become visible as contours on the 40-year high pass filter wavelet plot and periodogram shown in Figures 2b and 2d. Note the 60 to 70-year signal is outside the cone of influence and subjected to edge effects.
The 22-year wavelet signal is dominant early in the timeseries, pre-1950. It becomes weaker in power and gradually dissipates after 1960. It does not appear to be present as a dominant key signal from 1960 to 1990. It is a continuous flat peak with a similar periodic signal between 20 and 22 years when present. Scafetta suggests this event has a solar origin. Because this 22-year signal is present mostly in the earlier HadCRUT4 data, it could also be associated with less reliable, noisier data in the record due to sparse data coverage as described by McLean.
The 9-year Wavelets are Dynamic over Time
The 9-year wavelet peaks are quite interesting, as they display quite a bit of character. Even though periodograms show a dominant 9.3-year peak, this peak changes in both power as well as periodic signal over 150 years. There are two dominant wavelet peaks which are mostly continuous for about 50 years each. The earlier 9-year wavelet peak occurs from about the years 1870 to 1920 and the later from about 1950 to 2000.
The two 9-year wavelet peaks have surprisingly similar curved shapes and transitional ends which are the result of changing to a reduced periodic signal of about 5-years. It is difficult to interpret the start (left edge) of the older 9-year wavelet because it is at the beginning of the data series and outside the cone of influence. The younger 9-year peak tapers and becomes very weak around the year 2000.
These 9-year events do have their own distinct characteristics. The older 9-year wavelet is slightly more discontinuous and appears to have a break around 1900. The younger 9-year wavelet is more continuous over the 50-year duration period.
These 9-year peaks are weak to absent during the years from about 1920 to 1950. As these peaks become weak towards these years, they appear to merge or transition with 5-year wavelet peaks and eventually disappear.
Discontinuous 3 to 5-year Wavelets Correspond to El Niño and La Niña Events
The 3 to 5-year wavelet peaks are discontinuous due to their short duration as shown in Figures 2a and 2b. These peaks occur frequently and correspond with key ENSO El Niño and La Niña episodes. Between 1950 to present, three discontinuous wavelet peaks increase in power about the 1998 El Niño episode, and around the La Niña episodes of 1976 and 1956. From 1870 to 1920, these 3 to 5-year peaks again increase in power about 3 more times. There is a dominant burst in power around 1900 and again about 1878, a well-known El Niño episode.
Importantly, these wavelet bursts are weak to absent from 1920 to 1950 during the same timeframe the 9-year wavelet peaks are absent. Torrence conducted the Morlet wavelet power spectrum on the NINO3 sea surface temperature time series. He also noted a relatively calm period of El Niño activity from 1920 to 1960, with increased El Niño activity shown by higher or larger power during 1880 to 1920 and 1965 to present. This is a relative observation as there have been weak El Niño events during this quiet period such as in 1944, 2010, and in 2016. The year 2016 is beyond the cone of influence and may eventually exhibit a wavelet appearance.
Climate Wavelet Cycles Separated by a Quiet Period Display Similar Patterns
For nomenclature simplicity, climate wavelet observations over the past 150 years have been termed Climate Wavelet Cycle 1 and Climate Wavelet Cycle 2 shown in Figure 3. Wavelet Cycle 1 occurs from 1870 to 1925. Wavelet Cycle 2 occurs from 1950 to 2000. A 25-year quiet period separates the cycles from about 1925 to 1950. Both wavelet cycles contain periodic signals or quasi-oscillations that show comparable wavelet patterns with minor exceptions. In general, the overarching patterns are similar in that both cycles contain a mostly continuous curved 9-year signal and discontinuous 3 to 5-year episodic signals. These wavelet cycles comprised over 70% of the interannual and decadal climate instrumental record.
The 9-year peaks are separated from the 3 to 5-year peaks for most of the time suggesting a unique process. Scafetta suggests this oscillation has a solar and lunar tidal origin. Wilson calculated a long-term lunar alignment tide index curve in his Figure 14 showing strong 9-year reinforced tidal cycles from 1973 to 2001 and previously from 1890 to 1917.
Another notable feature is the interaction across the interannual 3 to 5-year and 9-year boundaries. This suggests a transition between these events towards the quiet period from 1925 to 1950 when the 9-year wavelet peaks appear to merge with the 3 to 5-year wavelet peaks.
One unique dissimilarity between the two climate cycles is a dimming of the 9-year peak around 1900 in Climate Cycle 1. During this time a broad 5-year signal occurs suggesting prolonged El Niño/La Niña climate conditions. Another contrast between the cycles is the slightly higher occurrence of 5-year wavelet peaks in Climate Wavelet Cycle 1 versus Climate Wavelet Cycle 2. Some of these dissimilarities may also be due to noisier data in the earlier record of the HadCRUT4 data.
The quiescent period from 1925 to 1950 is very distinct. There are no 9-year oscillations and minor to weak 3 to 5-year wavelet peak breakouts. This important period from 1925 to 1950 represents a 25-year discontinuity or transition period where internal or external climate processes changed. Reinforced lunar tide peaks are weak and major volcanic activity is quiet. It was also a time of global climate warming.
Interplay of Ocean Oscillations and Wavelet Patterns
The Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO) and Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO) changes from warm to cool phases were briefly examined to determine what, if any, relationship existed with the 9-year and 3 to 5-year wavelet patterns over time.
Quite interestingly, the transition of the AMO and PDO to warm and cool phases appear to correspond to terminations of the 9-year oscillations as shown in Figure 4. About 1925 the AMO begins to advance towards a warm phase around the same time the earlier 9-year peak begins to end. The shorter lived PDO began its decline to a cooler phase around 1950 and shortly thereafter the 9-year wavelet reappears. By 1956, the PDO was at its maximum cool phase as La Niña conditions prevailed. And once again, around the year 2000 the AMO is transitioning to a warm phase coincident with the termination of the later 9-year peak. Also, during 1900 as the AMO is descending to a cool phase there is a discontinuity in the 9-year event.
Figure 4: Morlet wavelet plot of HadCRUT4 global temperature time series after 20-year Loess high filter pass. Same as Figure 3 with added annotation showing AMO and PDO phase relationship with 9-year and 3 to 5-year wavelet patterns. El Nino events in red, La Nina in blue, both in gray.
The quiet period of about 25 years has unique natural internal and external processes. Both the AMO and PDO are in a warm phase. As mentioned earlier, this is also a quiet time for both major volcanic activity as well as reinforced lunar tidal peaks. Present day, Earth has been experiencing these same set of conditions since about 2000. The AMO is in a warm phase. There has been no significant major volcanic activity. And strong lunar tidal peaks ended around 2001 with a small peak around 2010. If the past 25-year quiescent period repeats itself, then Climate Wavelet Cycle 3 should begin around 2025 to 2030.
Periodic signals and quasi-oscillations present in temperature time series are not always constant over time. While this is no surprise, wavelet spectrum analysis provides an additional technique to help understand the interaction and transitional nature of these interannual and decadal patterns with time. There is a complex relationship between external and oceanic-atmospheric processes as demonstrated by the wavelet cycles and patterns of 9-year wavelet peaks and 3 to 5-year El Niño/La Niña episodes. Evaluation of detailed seasonal effects and incorporating the dynamic interactions between the ocean, land, NH and SH wavelet patterns may help understand the transitional nature of the climate quasi-oscillations from pole to pole.
Acknowledgements: Special thanks to Andy May and Donald Ince for reviewing and editing this article.
References
Scafetta, N., (2013). Discussion on climate oscillations: CMIP5 general circulation models versus a semi-empirical harmonic model based on astronomical cycles. Earth-Science Reviews 126, 321-357.
Torrence C, Compo GP (1998). A practical guide to wavelet analysis. Bull. Amer. Met. Soc., 79(1): 62-78.
McLean, J., (2018). An Audit of the Creation and Content of the HadCRUT4 Temperature Dataset. Robert Boyle Publishing, 135.
Wilson, I.R., and Sidorenkov, N. S., (2013). Long-Term Lunar Atmospheric Tides in the Southern Hemisphere. The Open Atmospheric Science Journal. 7, 51-76.
55 thoughts on “Modern Climate Wavelet Patterns”
The ultimate in useless Cyclomania.
Such articles are in the same league as those which take nearly-homologous climate data (or random values, for that matter) and manage to produce “hockey stick” graphs.
Clearly there are chaotic cycles in different thermal-transport systems. We have names for them, the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation; even El Niño and La Nina. Peaking and troughs, troughs and peaks. We know of really long period Kelvin waves, of other planet-scale motions. We cannot predict the beginning of the next Ice Age any more than we have ‘past-cast’ the last one. Yet, plenty of orbital inclination, precession, nutation and other axis wobbles are cited. Because there really also is pretty good correlation with them, and with grand-terran-climate changes.
Thankfully, as the ‘width of the filter’ pre-applied to the data changes, so do the identified epicycle periods. Which of course makes your point directly: Cyclomania. Watching the clouds and imagining all nature of fantastic animals and creatures.
Thanks as always for your brevity and insight.
we do “know” of Kelvin Waves yet we just don’t fully understand the process.
This article seeks to refine insights related to change over time yet fails to first define the system as a whole. The research is a sweet conformation of cycles (which we have all understood from the beginning of this climate diatribe) yet without cause and effect.
Or, do you disagree?
Stunningly astute analysis.
From the guy who work centers on cycles.
If you wish to wack at people because it’s fun to wack I don’t really respect the comments.
If yo uwish to wack at it because it lacks fundamentals that is different.
Care to explain why your area spends so much time watching a whirling dervish switch directions and wonder about its length of cycle?
And milankovitch cycl(omania) gets to study the transition from obliquity to eccentricity as a climate knob?
However, Mr. May’s analysis, is bunk?
I believe it is just your pre-occupation with Mr. May.
In fact a look at how fast you repsond to WUWT articles indicates you lurk Mr. Mays articles so that you can immediately trash them. Additionally any reference by anyone prior to your groups reanalyse of sunspot numbers is immediately referred to as out of date and wrong and that to me appears to be a rather self serving arrogant stance.
Just based on how quickly, following any reference to earlier sunspot calculations, any time period, say Wolf, etc… immediately kicks in the ‘Leif is going to wack someone’ response algorithm is rather telling.
I could assume you want people to know about your deep cyclomania research, (and get credit as the authoritarian) or that you are still worrying if you understand it and that you fear any work by anyone who has attacked/disagreed with your work, so regardless of the topic, you jump in.
Just observing the Leif cyclic behavior.
Care to explain why your area spends so much time watching a whirling dervish switch directions and wonder about its length of cycle?
Because it is of considerable societal value to predict the next solar ‘cycle’ eruption making use of known physics and direct observations.
I do appreciate that even when trashed you fight back! Now let’s use your same argument and apply it to the post (aka May referenced Hannon posted)
Perhaps their desire to understand the climate cycles, they see, are of considerable societal value, especially if they don’t want trillions spent in things that they don’t trust, aka computer future models.
I would argue that the societal value of cycle study of climate, especially regional, out weighs the search for the next Carrington Event.
What a very Mosher-like comment.
Brief and to the point.
Dismissing, insulting and completely devoid of substance in just 5 words.
But without the typical Javier-like ad hom.
Leif, not so fast! I made the wavelet of the SSN with the described method:
https://i.imgur.com/OJ3vOsm.jpg
As one would await it there is a very strong signal at 11 years. And you don’t see it in the cited figures of the GMST. This points IMO to no measurable solar influence on the GMST? 🙂
This points IMO to no measurable solar influence on the GMST
Indeed, so cyclosomatic people desperately look elsewhere.
Javier
I agree that it is laconic in a Mosherian style. In any event, it is dismissive without contributing anything to why he feels that way.
At least I’m considered an end-member. Better than an average or middle of the road.
Any method of displaying complex signals which may enable a thought to come to someone is good.
Whether the data, the method, the analysis, the display is helpful or useful only time will tell, but more information the better.
The main point I would question is why do this on a physically meaningless air+water “index”. First start by doing the analysis on SST.
The “quiet” period in the middle is where most of the assumption driven meddling with the data goes on in HadSST3. Is that the reason for the break in wavelet analysis.
It would be interesting to see the same thing applied to ICOADSv2.5 data before it went through the sausage machine.
Greg,
I did conduct wavelet analysis on the HadSST3 as well as on the CRUTEM4 land datasets. The wavelet analysis on the HadSST3 is very similar to the global dataset. The 3-5 year wavelet events are even more pronounced.
https://imgur.com/YLjP3Vw
Agreed. Glad you said it
We’ve “looked at clouds from both sides now.”
Basic signal processing is not an illusion.
If you want to find a cause for this series of paramaterized sharp waves, you will likely find exactly what you are looking for. The flight direction of a fly in a house would be a good start. Or maybe a bay elephant’s directional trunk wriggle?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LFMWgI0qmbA
The problem I have with this is that HADCRUT is so stepped on, deriving anything is inherently suspect.
HadCRUT data pre-1880 is very questionable due to low data coverage. Wavelet analysis of GISS, NOAA, and satellite UAH TLT data all show very similar 9-year and 3-5 year wavelet patterns.
Hi Renee, can I suggest take a look at two articles of mine on Climate Etc. :
mixing air and water temps. I would suggest starting with SST not a bastardised mix of incompatible media.
https://judithcurry.com/2016/02/10/are-land-sea-temperature-averages-meaningful/
HadSST3 fiddling. You will find a link to the untrampled ICOADS v2.5 dataset at the end. It may be worth doing the same analysis you did above on that data.
https://judithcurry.com/2012/03/15/on-the-adjustments-to-the-hadsst3-data-set-2/
Greg,
I wanted to introduce the Wavelet analysis concept and decided to use the global dataset otherwise the post was growing exponentially. As I mentioned in the post I evaluated all other subsets, which in themselves have their own story. I will try and run the Wavelet analysis on the ICOADSV2.5. Thanks for the links. See the link in my response above for the HadSST3 Wavelet analysis. It is very similar to the global wavelet analysis.
Greg,
Thank you for the link to your CE article on temperatures. I found it interesting. I have on several occasions here suggested that temperature plots or other analyses should handle oceans and land separately, and not conflate them, for the reasons you explain.
Temperature does not fit the usual definitions of intensive/extensive well. It is obviously not extensive because it is not additive. Further, all other intensive properties, which are derived from two or more extensive properties, are characteristic of the substance. For example, density or shear strength can be used to identify or characterize a pure substance such as gold or water. However, gold or water can have any temperature. Further, an unstated assumption about temperature is that the object being measured is in thermal equilibrium. One has no such constraints for measuring the density or speed of sound through a metal rod, albeit the temperature along the rod can affect intensive properties. Rather than considering temperature to be an intensive/intrinsic property, I think it better to think of temperature as being a response to a transient energy pulse little different from gamma rays passing through an object, where the thermal pulse has greater longevity than the gamma ray.
In any event, I agree with you that SSTs and land surface temps are apples and oranges and should be handled accordingly.
Precisely my thought, too. Garbage in; garbage out.
Like the ole fellow was heard to say, …… “iffen ya massage the data long enough it will cough-up whatever you want it too.”
HadCRUT data pre-1880 is very questionable due to low data coverage. Wavelet analysis of GISS, NOAA, and satellite UAH TLT data all show very similar 9-year and 3-5 year wavelet patterns.
With what has been done by climateers to the temperature records (their algorithm looks for shifts that could be real and homogenizes to disappear them), I suspect that such a detailed analysis may only be mapping malfeasance of the jiggery pokery. They took the 1930s-40s high that existed worldwide (NH and SH – S. Africa, Paraguay, Ecuador…) and pushed this dominant wave down giving you your quiet period of 25 yrs in the middle.
Prior to doing that, all of the 0.8C rise from 1850 had occurred by 1940! All the “modern warming period” was a recovery from a steep 40yr temperature decline after that (- the ice-age-cometh period since removed). All this clumsy sleight of hand was needed, because it wouldnt do to have all the warming take place with CO2 at 280ppm and not surpassed despite a 42% increase in CO2 content in the atmosphere. We then saw the shift by the climate muddles from 1950, back to 1850 as the start of CAGW.
Those following this for some time will recall Hansen’s ‘disappointment that 1998 super El Nino did NOT break global temperature records. He fixed all this on the eve of his retirement in around 2007. Tom Karl erased The Dreaded Pause also on the eve of his retirement – we’ll see more of this trick going forward.
Here’s an explanation of the difference between wavelet analysis and Fourier analysis.
Climate signals look like they have oscillations. The frequency and phase aren’t reliable though. This is called quasiperiodicity. As a result, Fourier analysis shows nothing. Wavelet analysis, on the other hand, has a better chance of showing whether there’s ‘something’ there.
Here’s a paper which shows how quasiperiodic oscillations arise on a thin sphere. That would describe the atmosphere, and to a lesser extent, the oceans. Quasiperiodic oscillations are plausible and wavelets should be able to help us understand them.
Out of topic. Can someone how this (https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-018-07533-4) could be working?
Saying, how much CaCO3 is needed to have an efficient sun shield?
In simple terms they are trying to make a mirror in the atmosphere.
In exactly the same way a normal mirror is a very thin silver layer painted onto the back of glass and it reflects light of any intensity back from where it comes.
You have particles being dispersed in the atmosphere in a very thin layer which creates exactly the same effect. There reflection is for certain frequencies of light and it’s only a partial mirror but that is all just detail it is a mirror.
What they want to do is obviously measure the effect, so you take readings, spray and take more readings. There will be a number of things that change the reflections like dispersal density, temperature, wind etc.
The climates scientists, green, lefties and social justice warriors are against the idea no matter how safe it is because means the worry over CO2 would be over and they are out of a job and the wealth redistribution doesn’t need to occur 🙂
And crash the world in to the next Ice Age, they know not what they do.
It doesn’t stay in the atmosphere for long, you would need to keep using it for that sort of effect. You are trying to bring the temperature down slowly over many years typically 20 or so and so that sort of concern is stupid. The moment you stop using it the temps would start there climb again.
I should add you could simply fly a large IKAROS like space sail out with a partial mirror and do the same trick from space. It would cost a hell of a lot less than what is proposed for emission controls and you can always simply move it out of the way or destroy it (fly it into sun) once it has done what it needs.
Lets face it CAGW is political no-one really wants to solve it.
And the rest of us are against it because of enormous cost, unexpected unwanted side effects, and, so far, no detected ill effects of climate change. Most of the 0.8C warming experienced since 1850 occurred by 1940 with CO2 hardly changed from ~280ppm. Since, we’ve added 42% more CO2 with essentially no statistically increased temp. Wonder why we’ve pushed the 30s-40s highs, way down, and moved the CAGW starting gate from 1950 back to 1850?
Never entirely happy with the term “detrended” unless it is specified what has been done. There is more than one way to do it.
In this post, a Loess 20-year average curve was calculated using the HadCRUT4 global temperature monthly anomaly data shown in Figure 1a (red line). This 20-year loess curve is subtracted from the monthly time series resulting in the detrended data shown in Figure 1b. The KNMI climate explorer high pass Loess filter was used to detrend the data. In Figure 2b, a 40-year Loess high pass filter was used to illustrate how Wavelet analysis responds to the use of different high pass filters.
Renee,
Bob Tisdale recently demonstrated that working with anomalies and ‘absolute’ (anomaly precursor) temperatures can give different results. Have you tried your wavelet analysis on ‘absolute’ temperatures such as is published by BEST?
It would be interesting to see how the analysis held up using other temperature series, especially since HADCRUT is not exactly a global series.
It would be much more interesting to see what comes out of using Raw data instead of the manipulated, mangled “final products” any of the Climate departments put out.
Both GISS and NOAA global t anomaly data shows similar peaks and patterns. They only go back to 1900, so the first wavelet 9-year peak is outside of the dataset. I plan to do a separate post comparing and contrasting these datasets. Hopefully, the pic will post.
https://i.imgur.com/gTYHkR9.jpg
The TLT uah wavelet patterns also show the 9-year wavelet stopping around the year 2000. There is a 4-year fairly continuous wavelet with a 2.5 year wavelet at 1998 and around 2010, El Nino events.
https://imgur.com/7xoLKzQ
Great idea, using subtractive logic – the results should point to flaws within all thus opening insight …
Steve, this is the wavelet of C&W prepaired with the procedure given in the article:
https://i.imgur.com/20C60j0.jpg
There are only a few clicks in the “KNMI climate explorer” neccesary for the outcome. The author also used this very fine instrument, however he forgot it in the acknowledgements. I would like to catch up this:
“The special thank of the author goes to Geert-Jan v. Oldenborgh for delivering the instruments used in this article.”
Frankclimate,
Thank you for pointing out the acknowledgment to Geer-Jan v. Oldenburg.
Andy or MOD, can you please add this acknowledgment to my post. “Special thanks to Gertrude-Jan v. Oldenborgh for delivering and maintaining the instruments used in this article.”
Renee, very good! One should remember that the team of the “CE” is in real more or less an “one man band”. Whenever somebody uses the offered tools he should make an acknowledgement to Geert-Jan.
Congratulations on another fine analysis, Renée. I rarely comment nowadays at WUWT since it is no longer possible to post pics in comments except for some people, and the scientific interest of comments has decreased. As you will be treated to the usual attacks by people with a different view on climate and little appreciation for your generous sharing of your time and effort, I’ll make an exception so you know it is not all falling on deaf ears.
The nature of your analysis detects periodical changes in the coupled atmospheric-oceanic system that determines interannual to multidecadal variability in surface temperatures. This variability is independent of the long term trend that you have eliminated by detrending the data.
That you correctly identify the ENSO signal is reassuring that your analysis is correct, as ENSO is known to be the most powerful interannual factor affecting global surface temperature.
The 9-yr periodicity is present also in other indices, and it has been suggested repeatedly that it has a lunar origin. I analyzed it in AMO a few months ago:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/04/26/the-60-year-oscillation-revisited/
Scafetta has showed that the speed of the Earth around the Sun is perturbed with a 9.1-yr frequency by the Moon orbiting the Earth. And the Moon is known to cause both atmospheric and oceanic tides that should necessarily affect temperature at the surface. The late Charles Keeling has a couple of articles on tidal frequencies, and the last two peaks in tidal power fall squarely at the center of your 9-yr bands, with the second one being more powerful than the first.
In my opinion the non-stationary correlation between the 9-yr cycle and the 11-yr solar cycle is responsible for the ~ 60-yr periodicity.
http://wattsupwiththat.files.wordpress.com/2018/04/042618_1234_the60yearos13.png
Finally, regarding the 22-year periodicity. I recently wrote an article about how low solar activity profoundly alters winter atmospheric circulation, to the point of altering the rotation speed of the Earth.
It’s the gradient, stupid!
I think that what you are picking in that 22-year band is a measure of low solar activity affecting the atmosphere and surface temperature.
Why 22 years and not 11? I don’t know. The planet appears to respond very little in the 11-year frequency, and usually requires two consecutive solar cycles to show a response above the noise.
But what it is very clear is that your 22-year band shows a clear correlation (with a lag) with low solar activity, for example as measured by the number of spotless days in the following figure:
https://i.imgur.com/I9QsfcI.png
Then you would have an explanation for why some periodicities disappear and reappear. They depend on things like low solar activity lasting long enough to produce a significant effect.
Javier,
Thank you for the kind words. I read your post on the gradient and found it very interesting. Your overlay of the 11 year solar activity on the 22-year peak is helpful and I completely agree with your correlation and lag. I was quite puzzled by this 22-year peak.
Can you send me the link to the Keeling articles on tidal frequencies. Thanks again for your correlation to probable causes.
That nearly all my comments go into moderation and then take a long time to appear doesn’t help, either.
Me to — they’re not picking on us — it’s a wordpress “thing”. Patience is key 🙂
Apart from anti-aliasing, are you performing any filtering at all prior to running your wavelet function?
Steve,
The only thing I am doing is using various high Loess filters to detrend the monthly dataset to remove underlying longer term trends.