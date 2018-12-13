U.N. trots out phony sinking island claims after rejection of it’s exaggerated climate alarmist report

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin
The United Nations trotted out phony claims of sinking pacific islands after the COP24 climate conference failed to adopt the IPCC grossly exaggerated October climate report alleging global impacts from a 1.5 degree C temperature rise.
The L. A. Times published a story presenting scientifically disproved claims of sinking island assertions which were supposed to show the terrible consequence of rejecting the exaggerated IPCC climate report which was based on flawed and failed climate models.
The Times story noted that:
“Smaller nations, some already losing land to the sea, insisted on the stronger language endorsing the IPCC report, which said that if greenhouse gas emissions continued unabated, the atmosphere would warm as much as 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit above the preindustrial averages by 2040, worsening droughts, wildfires, sea level rise and poverty. Global temperatures have already risen an average of about 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit above preindustrial levels.
But the United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait blocked endorsing the report. They only wanted the conference document to “note” the October study.
The negotiations, normally bureaucratic affairs, turned contentious. One by one, representatives of a dozen countries spoke out against the larger nations’ refusal to accept the report from the panel considered to be the world’s most definitive body on climate change.
The small island nations’ voices emerged with impassioned speeches filling a void.”
“Small island states and poor nations already suffering from sea level rise and other global warming effects took a stand at the U.N. climate change conference over wealthier nations’ relative lack of urgency.”
“Ian Fry, the delegate from Tuvalu, said his low-lying island group between Hawaii and Australia was “deeply disappointed that one group of parties could not accept the consensus in the room.” Tuvalu is already shrinking, with many residents moving to New Zealand.”
The Times ignored the results of scientific studies which clearly showed that Pacific island groups are not sinking and in fact are growing in stark contrast to the phony alarmist claims of sinking islands.
Specifically the studies of the Tuvalu island groups showed that:
“Here we present the first comprehensive national-scale analysis of the transformation in physical land resources of the Pacific atoll nation Tuvalu, situated in the central western Pacific (Supplementary Note 1). Comprising 9 atolls and 101 individual reef islands, the nation is home to 10,600 people, 50% of whom are located on the urban island of Fogafale, in Funafuti atoll28. We specifically examine spatial differences in island behaviour, of all 101 islands in Tuvalu, over the past four decades (1971–2014), a period in which local sea level has risen at twice the global average (Supplementary Note 2).Surprisingly, we show that all islands have changed and that the dominant mode of change has been island expansion, which has increased the land area of the nation. Results are used to project future landform availability and consider opportunities for a vastly more nuanced and creative set of adaptation pathways for atoll nations.”
Other additional scientific studies have also shown that Pacific islands groups are not sinking but climate alarmist continue to misrepresent and conceal the fact that such claims are unsupported by scientific data.
This latest article from the L. A. Times is just another example demonstrating that the papers is conducting a scientifically unsupported politically contrived climate alarmist propaganda campaign devoid of any connection to scientific reality.
20 thoughts on “U.N. trots out phony sinking island claims after rejection of it’s exaggerated climate alarmist report”
Well done United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait!
Regarding the picture, I would love one that showed the entire room, so I can see how many of the 22,771 registered participants bothered to attend.
Nice when you can use satellite imaging over time to prove a lie. However, I’d like to see that study with more recent pictures from say today or so, to see if the study is still accurate in islands continued expansion, and not stop at 2014. It should be real easy to get the most recent pictures for accurate analysis.
Here is Tonga. Still looking good:
https://imgur.com/a/KTRhHw5
If one lie doesn’t work, try another.
Sinking is better than tipping over. At least you have time to man the lifeboats……
read any intro geology book, it explains how atolls rise and fall with sea, they have for millions of years.
The problem is that you cannot take someone to court for deliberately lying unless fraud is involved. Fraud has to involve a direct monetary connection. Lying to sell neswpapers is not against the law.
Classic ‘shake-down’ they where hopping for a very big pay day , none of which was coming from China or India
so they keep coming back and asking for the money.
