SHAME: @350 is Turning children into climate activists by encouraging school strikes

350.org’s Bill McKibben supports campaign of school-strikes over climate alarm this Friday 12/14/18
The aberration that is climate alarm had it’s ugliest moment a few years ago, when the ill-fated 10:10 organization made a video that depicted bloody explosive detonations of school children who didn’t want to follow the path of climate brainwashing at schools. It was so horrid, so self-serving and anti-cognizant of free speech, basic human rights, and optics that the video was immediately excoriated, pulled, and the 10:10 climate organization fell into ruins.
What’s going on now isn’t quite that bad, but it is a form of brainwashing, and in my view, socially repugnant. Politicizing children at school is the lowest of the low.
You're all terribly misguided and on a fool's errand. Brainwashing children. Shame on you.
— Watts Up With That (@wattsupwiththat) December 12, 2018
Here is the video that Bill McKibben made in support of the effort:
Here is the document summary of the plan put together by Greta Thunberg
School #ClimateStrike 2018 – All You Need To Know
WHAT
Students are walking out of school and going on #ClimateStrike to call on governments to keep warming below the unacceptably dangerous level of 1.5 degrees Celsius and protect our future. See this video from Greta Thunberg, the 15-year old Swedish student who sparked the movement — and then join the strike!
WHY
Heat waves, floods, and hurricanes are killing hundreds and devastating communities across the world. Climate change is already a deadly reality. Governments are meeting for the UN climate talks right now in Poland, and despite the latest stark warning from climate scientists that we have only 12 years to reverse course, politicians are ignoring their call. What use is it learning facts if adults ignore them? That’s why Greta and her fellow students are walking out of school to teach politicians a lesson in leadership. Read more here.
WHEN
Friday, December 14, 2018, during normal school hours, which is the final day of UN climate negotiations
WHERE
Your school, anywhere you feel called.
…
KEY FACTS — WHY WE #CLIMATESTRIKE
Here are some key facts you can use to talk to your peers about why you’re going on #ClimateStrike:
- There is no debate among climate scientists that human-generated carbon pollution is the primary reason for global warming.
- The 6 hottest years on record have all been since 2010.
- Climate-related disasters like floods, hurricanes, heat waves, and droughts cause hundreds of billions of dollars of damage every year, destroying lives and communities across the world.
- We have the solutions — renewable energy is cheaper than fossil fuels across much of the world.
- Students from Sweden to Australia to Japan have been striking to hold leaders accountable to deliver on the kinds of action needed that will protect the future for everyone.
This effort is repugnant, ridiculous, and wrong-headed.
But then again, we know Bill has in the past supported Klu Klux Klan style intimidation of people in their homes, so it appears he has no moral compass or limits to his activism.
One day, he’ll go too far in supporting this lunacy, and it will come back to him in a spectacular implosion.
20 thoughts on “SHAME: @350 is Turning children into climate activists by encouraging school strikes”
“Go away, kid, you bother me.”
AS disgusting if not more so than the “scientists” who back up this fraud known as AGW. The tide is turning though. The yellow jackets are just the beginning. You can only push people so far with nonsensical stupidity, but when it hits the pocketbooks hard it will come crashing down. Not to mention the continuing lack of accelerating warming and complete lack of verifiable evidence from warmists.
McKibben has perhaps read of the Children’s Crusade, but not of the result. IIRC, the children were sold into slavery.
That was the plan hatched with the guys who offered to transport them across the Mediterranean. In the end most died, drowned, went home or wound up dispersed without many managing to become slaves.
“The remaining ones departed for Germany after the Pontiff exhorted them to be good and to return home to their families. Nicholas did not survive the second attempt across the Alps; back home his father was arrested and hanged under pressure from angry families whose relatives had perished while following the child.[3]”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Children%27s_Crusade
Climate modellers should take a lesson from this: the crusade leaders just made stuff up and by the time it didn’t come to pass, most who listened died.
It’s the Walking Brain Dead Season 1.
OK, that was just too good! Plus 42!
There appears to be a market for video editing workers in either alarmism acting work or science project cheating a la Al Gore Productions. This is where most enviro science majors will end up in makeshift career moves.
This brings up a question. Do enviro science majors have any course requirements in ethics like other majors? Some majors are just too good to be bothered with such requirements.
One of my “Environmental Engineering” (30 years ago) was consumed by at least 50% social ethics as it related to engineering.
Biggest waste of time of any class, followed (preceded) by the prerequisite course.
“we have only 12 years to reverse course”
“WOLF!!!”
“WOLF”
“Wolf”
“wolf”
“Look at me”
“hey …”
“please …
WOLF!!!!”
“WOLF … gdamit … Wolf … hey ….”
The only way to stop the lunacy of climate alarmism is to excise the politics from climate science. This will only be possible if the developers of CAGW ‘science’ are compelled to defend their many errors and improper assumptions and upon their inevitable failure, make very public apologies for being so wrong. Unfortunately, none of those who would need to apologize are willing to defend their position.
…any excuse to get out of school
What these ‘Kids” don’t realize is that they DO have a certain amount of power they can exert over their boogey man.
They can research what it takes fossil fuels to produce (Plastic, Nylon, Rayon, Prescriptions, Rubber tires, etc.) and simply elect not to make use of any product requiring the use of fossil fuels to produce or transport.
No cars for them
No bicycles for them
No cell phones for them
No Nylon Fill Jackets for them
Few prescriptions for them
No plastic water bottles or soda bottles
No plastic or rubber soled shoes
No one will stop their efforts to destroy the fossil fuel industry by simply NOT utilizing any product or product derivative manufactured by fossil fuels.
Shame, as well on the parents who allow and/or encourage their children to do this. Child abuse.
Hey kids, skip school and you can be just like Billy McKibbles!
Bill McKibben teaches at Middlebury College where tuition is $60000+/yr . If I was pissing away that kind of money to listen to Weepy Bill’s drivel, not only would I go on strike, I’d demand a refund.
People such as Bill McKibben can always find ‘reasons’ why for the good of the people claim , should end up with so many of these people dead.
In an earlier time he would have been a witchfinder.
‘Shame’ is as a non-issue as ‘hypocrisy’ – you can’t shame the shameless, and a hypocrite, by definition, doesn’t care.
A bad deal when combined with destructive zealotry.
A sure sign your science is not solid, when you try to find an audience that does not have the mental maturity to evaluate whether they are being sold the scientific equivalent of “meth on the street corner”.
Children are not allowed to vote, buy alcohol, tobacco, or firearms, drive a car, truck, or join the military. They are not allowed to enter into a binding contract, or have a medical procedure without the consent of a legal guardian. They are given a separate legal status, when charged with a crime, which grants them court leniency based on their limited “cognitive development”, which limits how much “free will” they maintain over their own actions.
Predatory propaganda exposure to children is despicable behavior, and should be condemned.
Thank you Anthony, for highlighting the agenda creeping into the public school system. McCreepen is like the guy who only dates divorcees, because he has the hots for her elementary school age kids.