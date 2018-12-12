SHAME: @350 is Turning children into climate activists by encouraging school strikes

350.org’s Bill McKibben supports campaign of school-strikes over climate alarm this Friday 12/14/18

The aberration that is climate alarm had it’s ugliest moment a few years ago, when the ill-fated 10:10 organization made a video that depicted bloody explosive detonations of school children who didn’t want to follow the path of climate brainwashing at schools. It was so horrid, so self-serving and anti-cognizant of free speech, basic human rights, and optics that the video was immediately excoriated, pulled, and the 10:10 climate organization fell into ruins.

What’s going on now isn’t quite that bad, but it is a form of brainwashing, and in my view, socially repugnant. Politicizing children at school is the lowest of the low.

You're all terribly misguided and on a fool's errand. Brainwashing children. Shame on you. — Watts Up With That (@wattsupwiththat) December 12, 2018

Here is the video that Bill McKibben made in support of the effort:

Here is the document summary of the plan put together by Greta Thunberg

School #ClimateStrike 2018 – All You Need To Know

WHAT

Students are walking out of school and going on #ClimateStrike to call on governments to keep warming below the unacceptably dangerous level of 1.5 degrees Celsius and protect our future. See this video from Greta Thunberg, the 15-year old Swedish student who sparked the movement — and then join the strike!

WHY

Heat waves, floods, and hurricanes are killing hundreds and devastating communities across the world. Climate change is already a deadly reality. Governments are meeting for the UN climate talks right now in Poland, and despite the latest stark warning from climate scientists that we have only 12 years to reverse course, politicians are ignoring their call. What use is it learning facts if adults ignore them? That’s why Greta and her fellow students are walking out of school to teach politicians a lesson in leadership. Read more here.

WHEN

Friday, December 14, 2018, during normal school hours, which is the final day of UN climate negotiations

WHERE

Your school, anywhere you feel called.

…

KEY FACTS — WHY WE #CLIMATESTRIKE

Here are some key facts you can use to talk to your peers about why you’re going on #ClimateStrike:

There is no debate among climate scientists that human-generated carbon pollution is the primary reason for global warming.

The 6 hottest years on record have all been since 2010.

Climate-related disasters like floods, hurricanes, heat waves, and droughts cause hundreds of billions of dollars of damage every year, destroying lives and communities across the world.

We have the solutions — renewable energy is cheaper than fossil fuels across much of the world.

Students from Sweden to Australia to Japan have been striking to hold leaders accountable to deliver on the kinds of action needed that will protect the future for everyone.

This effort is repugnant, ridiculous, and wrong-headed.

But then again, we know Bill has in the past supported Klu Klux Klan style intimidation of people in their homes, so it appears he has no moral compass or limits to his activism.

One day, he’ll go too far in supporting this lunacy, and it will come back to him in a spectacular implosion.

