Musings about “…the crystal meth of social media”

From Instapundit, who shut his own Twitter feed down yesterday.

TWITTER’S GONE CRAZY BANNING PEOPLE ON THE RIGHT, so I’ve deactivated my Twitter account. Flashback: Despite Twitter’s Protests, The Stifling of Conservative Speech On The Platform Is Real. UPDATE: People seem to want more, and although there’s nothing duller than posting a screed on why you’re quitting a platform, here’s the gist: I’ve never liked Twitter even though I’ve used it. I was a late adopter, and with good reason. It’s the crystal meth of social media — addictive and destructive, yet simultaneously unsatisfying. When I’m off it I’m happier than when I’m on it. That it’s also being run by crappy SJW types who break their promises, to users, shareholders, and the government, of free speech is just the final reason. Why should I provide free content to people I don’t like, who hate me? I’m currently working on a book on social media, and I keep coming back to the point that Twitter is far and away the most socially destructive of the various platforms. So I decided to suspend them, as they are suspending others. At least I’m giving my reasons, which is more than they’ve done usually.

He’s right, Twitter is a cesspool. And, the company that won’t give me the blue checkmark and appears to have shadowbanned my content? They’ve certainly been biased towards WUWT. Is it worth keeping my Twitter account?

Given the attacks, character assassinations, childishness, and boorishness I endure there daily, I’ve thought more than a few times about why I bother to continue publishing on Twitter.

The inevitable answer I always come back to is: “Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty”. Twitter can only work if people of principle stand up and use it as a tool to fight back.

As for my detractors; Best wishes, I forgive you, because I know you are unable to help yourselves.

