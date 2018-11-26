Environmental Groups Claim Coal Killed 7,600 People in Europe in 2016… Can’t Name Any of the Victims.

Guest commentary by David Middleton
Groups target Europe’s coal companies over harmful emissions
By FRANK JORDANS | November 20, 2018
BERLIN (AP) — Environmental groups claimed Tuesday that 10 utility companies are responsible for the majority of premature deaths caused by emissions from coal-fired power plants in Europe.
In a report on the health impacts of coal emissions across Europe, five campaign groups blamed the utility companies for 7,600 premature deaths and millions of work days lost because of health problems in 2016.
Emissions from German utility company RWE are said to be responsible for the highest number of premature deaths, mostly from tiny particles known as PM2.5.
RWE said it abides by legal limits on emissions and continually tries to lower them.
The activists’ report finds that four of the most damaging companies operate in Germany…
Dr. Michael Barczok, a spokesman for the German Pulmonologists Association, said the harmful health effects of PM2.5s described in the study — such as their contribution to increased risk of asthma, heart disease, cancer, diabetes and strokes — are well-established
“It’s true that coal can trigger these illnesses,” said Barczok, a practicing pulmonologist who wasn’t involved with the report and declined to comment on the precise figures. “We have to assume people are sickened by this, or that it can contribute to their premature deaths.”
Good fracking grief!!!
- “The harmful health effects of PM2.5s described in the study — such as their contribution to increased risk of asthma, heart disease, cancer, diabetes and strokes — are well-established.”
- “It’s true that coal can trigger these illnesses,” claimed a “pulmonologist who wasn’t involved with the report and declined to comment on the precise figures.”
- “We have to assume people are sickened by this, or that it can contribute to their premature deaths.”
Translation:
- The science is settled.
- No, I can’t provide any specific support for the numbers.
- We have to assume the science is settled or more people will die!
So… Coal, via PM2.5’s killed 7,600 people in Europe in 2016 with asthma, heart disease, cancer, diabetes and strokes. Name them… Any of them. It shouldn’t be too difficult to identify the bodies. We have a pretty good idea as to how many people in Germany died from various causes. Being a modern, industrialized nation, they probably kept track of who died in 2016.
The World Health Organization keeps track of how many people die from various causes. In the most recent year available (2015), 244,707 people in Germany died of asthma, heart disease, diabetes and strokes:
|Germany
|No. of deaths
|Diabetes mellitus
|24,400
|Ischaemic heart diseases
|128,230
|Cerebrovascular diseases
|56,982
|Chronic lower respiratory disease
|35,095
|Total
|244,707
If I included cancer, the number would have been even larger. From 2006-2015, an average of 245,000 people died each year in Germany from asthma, heart disease, diabetes and strokes… And these Bozo’s think they can attribute 7,600 deaths to those causes plus cancer, across Europe, to coal?
Even if you could attribute 7,600 deaths in Europe in 2016 to coal (via asthma, heart disease, cancer, diabetes and strokes), that’s only 3% of the number of deaths just in Germany, just from asthma, heart disease, diabetes and strokes.
Here’s the pièce de résistance…
In a report on the health impacts of coal emissions across Europe, five campaign groups blamed the utility companies for 7,600 premature deaths and millions of work days lost because of health problems in 2016.
How many work days would have been lost if Germany shut down all of its coal-fired power plants?
The Greenpeace-of-schist
Yes… I know that asthma, heart disease, diabetes and strokes aren’t strictly synonymous with chronic lower respiratory disease, ischaemic heart disease, diabetes mellitus and cerebrovascular diseases… But that’s the closest that WHO listed and they are close enough to demonstrate the idiocy of this Greenpeace-of-schist.
Needless to say, the Greenpeace-of-schist is based on (drum roll, please)… Models…
How many work days would have been lost in 2016 if RWE had shuttered all of its coal-fired plants? How many premature deaths would have occurred due to a lack of reliable electricity?
21 thoughts on “Environmental Groups Claim Coal Killed 7,600 People in Europe in 2016… Can’t Name Any of the Victims.”
The law of diminishing returns – As the air gets incrementally cleaner, the number of premature deaths increase.
Very interesting … for liberals its just fine to report statistical illnesses and deaths, as if they are real. If you follow this the sports agencies should just start reporting statistical wins and losses… if that were the case we wouldn’t even have to watch the games or read the box scores.
Some baseball fans live to read box scores… 😉
It looks like another LNT (linear,no threshold) study, which given the size of the population affected, actually means a nearly undetectable effect. But 7600 deaths sounds so much more scary than an increase best written in negative exponential form.
Cue the marble cenotaph To The Unnamed Victims.
Proof, if any were still needed, that climate change hits the most vulnerable among us—people so disadvantaged, they don’t even exist—the hardest.
I hope they put it next to the monument to the Anonymous Pacific Nations whose Atlantean fate was first (and last) mentioned in An Inconvenient Truth. Apparently the refugees “evacuated to New Zealand” never made it there. We may never know their names, the language they spoke, anything about their culture, their religion or even their architecture. By now they must be so far below the surface there’s no point looking for them.
If you find any of this narrative fishy, don’t. Remember, 50 million climate refugees managed to elude the entire world’s detection in 2010 (a couple of them are probably in your house right now), so a few hundred thou is nothing.
One might think that if climate change was wiping out the people who don’t exist… the Democrat voter base would be shrinking… Oh wait… Democrats rely on the votes of dead people who never existed… Never mind.
Brad Keyes November 26, 2018 at 12:30 pm
Brad please remember this is Germany we are speaking of. It is most likely a training or safely issue.
below is a fork lift training video from your homeland.
it is slow at first, but i think you will be “amused” by it.
michael
There was a foolish person posting on a global warming meme at Insty claiming that a bunch of homeless people living near the beaches were going shortly drown because of sea level rise because we skeptics lacked a logistics gene.
Premature death is a strange statistical figure. They are not really dead, more like zombies, that don’t know they are dead.
The funny thing is, that premature deaths must be compensated by late deaths to keep the average, but that is never told.
All deaths are premature by definition…
The coal fired power plants were run to backstop intermittent electricity from wind turbines. Shouldn’t they assume part of the blame? Oh, wait. I forgot. Green energy has no downsides.
Vegetables must have a small but significant detrimental affect on people. So must going on protest marches.
Perhaps someone could do a similar no-threshold calculation on all the things activists hold dear, and tell us how many people they killed…..
Just imagine how many people will die because of this same crowd’s opposition to nuclear power. I mean, we’re all going to die because of greenhouse emissions, and over the last 40 years they’ve effectively throttled the only large-scale, non-carbon emitting energy source that had any chance of meeting our needs for power.
Be careful when graphing deaths by disease type, as we get better at stopping early deaths due to cancer and heart disease an aging population becomes increasingly susceptible to death from age related complications to diseases that normally have lower mortality in the young – pneumonia, influenza etc. Hence you would expect a rise in % of people dying by these diseases as the population ages regardless of any changes in air quality.
Good fracking grief!!!
Well said
While a modern coal fired power station does clean up most if not all of the nasties in the ash, having to run inefficiently to make up for the shortfall in Green electricity output makes this clean up far harder. So its the fault of renewable generation, not the other way around.
MJE
In a few years we will count the killed people by particulates from wood fired stoves in Germany, wood fired stoves promoted to save the CO2 balance !
Perhaps the worst case would be the Great Smog of London. It is said that 10,000 people died as a result. I’m pretty sure they know who the victims were.
I was talking to a Brit last summer and he informed me that London no longer gets fogs. Say What! I thought fog was a cultural icon and would be protected as such. 🙂
According to a 2015 WHO report 84,586 Europeans died of road traffic injuries in 2013.
List of countries by traffic-related death rate
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_traffic-related_death_rate
The number is inferred from a model constructed with the known and believed characteristics of coal from recovery to reclamation. It’s standard practice when information is unknown, unknowable, or incomplete for a particular, often special, and sometimes peculiar, purpose.