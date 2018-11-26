Environmental Groups Claim Coal Killed 7,600 People in Europe in 2016… Can’t Name Any of the Victims.

Guest commentary by David Middleton

Groups target Europe’s coal companies over harmful emissions By FRANK JORDANS | November 20, 2018 BERLIN (AP) — Environmental groups claimed Tuesday that 10 utility companies are responsible for the majority of premature deaths caused by emissions from coal-fired power plants in Europe. In a report on the health impacts of coal emissions across Europe, five campaign groups blamed the utility companies for 7,600 premature deaths and millions of work days lost because of health problems in 2016. Emissions from German utility company RWE are said to be responsible for the highest number of premature deaths, mostly from tiny particles known as PM2.5. RWE said it abides by legal limits on emissions and continually tries to lower them. The five groups, which include Greenpeace… […] The activists’ report finds that four of the most damaging companies operate in Germany… […] Dr. Michael Barczok, a spokesman for the German Pulmonologists Association, said the harmful health effects of PM2.5s described in the study — such as their contribution to increased risk of asthma, heart disease, cancer, diabetes and strokes — are well-established “It’s true that coal can trigger these illnesses,” said Barczok, a practicing pulmonologist who wasn’t involved with the report and declined to comment on the precise figures. “We have to assume people are sickened by this, or that it can contribute to their premature deaths.” 7 KPLC TV

Good fracking grief!!!

“The harmful health effects of PM2.5s described in the study — such as their contribution to increased risk of asthma, heart disease, cancer, diabetes and strokes — are well-established.”

“It’s true that coal can trigger these illnesses,” claimed a “pulmonologist who wasn’t involved with the report and declined to comment on the precise figures.”

“We have to assume people are sickened by this, or that it can contribute to their premature deaths.”

Translation:

The science is settled.

No, I can’t provide any specific support for the numbers.

We have to assume the science is settled or more people will die!

So… Coal, via PM2.5’s killed 7,600 people in Europe in 2016 with asthma, heart disease, cancer, diabetes and strokes. Name them… Any of them. It shouldn’t be too difficult to identify the bodies. We have a pretty good idea as to how many people in Germany died from various causes. Being a modern, industrialized nation, they probably kept track of who died in 2016.

The World Health Organization keeps track of how many people die from various causes. In the most recent year available (2015), 244,707 people in Germany died of asthma, heart disease, diabetes and strokes:

Germany No. of deaths Diabetes mellitus 24,400 Ischaemic heart diseases 128,230 Cerebrovascular diseases 56,982 Chronic lower respiratory disease 35,095 Total 244,707

If I included cancer, the number would have been even larger. From 2006-2015, an average of 245,000 people died each year in Germany from asthma, heart disease, diabetes and strokes… And these Bozo’s think they can attribute 7,600 deaths to those causes plus cancer, across Europe, to coal?

Even if you could attribute 7,600 deaths in Europe in 2016 to coal (via asthma, heart disease, cancer, diabetes and strokes), that’s only 3% of the number of deaths just in Germany, just from asthma, heart disease, diabetes and strokes.

Here’s the pièce de résistance…

In a report on the health impacts of coal emissions across Europe, five campaign groups blamed the utility companies for 7,600 premature deaths and millions of work days lost because of health problems in 2016.

How many work days would have been lost if Germany shut down all of its coal-fired power plants?

The Greenpeace-of-schist

Yes… I know that asthma, heart disease, diabetes and strokes aren’t strictly synonymous with chronic lower respiratory disease, ischaemic heart disease, diabetes mellitus and cerebrovascular diseases… But that’s the closest that WHO listed and they are close enough to demonstrate the idiocy of this Greenpeace-of-schist.

Needless to say, the Greenpeace-of-schist is based on (drum roll, please)… Models…

How many work days would have been lost in 2016 if RWE had shuttered all of its coal-fired plants? How many premature deaths would have occurred due to a lack of reliable electricity?

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

