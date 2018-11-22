‘True polar wander’ may have caused ice age

From Phys.org
November 19, 2018, Rice University
Earth’s latest ice age may have been caused by changes deep inside the planet. Based on evidence from the Pacific Ocean, including the position of the Hawaiian Islands, Rice University geophysicists have determined Earth shifted relative to its spin axis within the past 12 million years, which caused Greenland to move far enough toward the north pole to kick off the ice age that began about 3.2 million years ago.
Their study in the journal Geophysical Research Letters is based on an analysis of fossil signatures from deep ocean sediments, the magnetic signature of oceanic crust and the position of the mantle “hot spot” that created the Hawaiian Islands. Co-authors Richard Gordon and Daniel Woodworth said the evidence suggests Earth spun steadily for millions of years before shifting relative to its spin axis, an effect geophysicists refer to as “true polar wander.”
“The Hawaiian hot spot was fixed, relative to the spin axis, from about 48 million years ago to about 12 million years ago, but it was fixed at a latitude farther north than we find it today,” said Woodworth, a graduate student in Rice’s Department of Earth, Environmental and Planetary Sciences. “By comparing the Hawaiian hot spot to the rest of the Earth, we can see that that shift in location was reflected in the rest of the Earth and is superimposed on the motion of tectonic plates. That tells us that the entire Earth moved, relative to the spin axis, which we interpret to be true polar wander.”
By volume, Earth is mostly mantle, a thick layer of solid rock that flows under intense pressure and heat. The mantle is covered by an interlocking puzzle of rocky tectonic plates that ride atop it, bumping and slipping against one another at seismically active boundaries. Hot spots, like the one beneath Hawaii, are plumes of hot solid rock that rise from deep within the mantle.
Gordon, the W.M. Keck Professor of Earth, Environmental and Planetary Science, said the new findings build on two 2017 studies: one from his lab that showed how to use hot spots as a global frame of reference for tracking the movement of tectonic plates and another from Harvard University that first tied true polar wander to the onset of the ice age.
“We’re taking these hot spots as marked trackers of plumes that come from the deep mantle, and we’re using that as our reference frame,” he said. “We think the whole global network of hotspots was fixed, relative to the Earth’s spin axis, for at least 36 million years before this shift.”
Like any spinning object, Earth is subject to centrifugal force, which tugs on the planet’s fluid interior. At the equator, where this force is strongest, Earth is more than 26 miles larger in diameter than at the poles. Gordon said true polar wander may occur when dense, highly viscous bumps of mantle build up at latitudes away from the equator.
“Imagine you have really, really cold syrup, and you’re putting it on hot pancakes,” Gordon said. “As you pour it, you temporarily have a little pile in the center, where it doesn’t instantly flatten out because of the viscosity of the cold syrup. We think the dense anomalies in the mantle are like that little temporary pile, only the viscosities are much higher in the lower mantle. Like the syrup, it will eventually deform, but it takes a really, really long time to do so.”
If the mantle anomalies are massive enough, they can unbalance the planet, and the equator will gradually shift to bring the excess mass closer to the equator. The planet still spins once every 24 hours and true polar wander does not affect the tilt of the Earth’s spin axis relative to the sun. The redistribution of mass to a new equator does change Earth’s poles, the points on the planet’s surface where the spin axis emerges.
Woodworth said the hot spot data from Hawaii provides some of the best evidence that true polar wander was what caused Earth’s poles to start moving 12 million years ago. Islands chains like the Hawaiians are formed when a tectonic plate moves across a hot spot.
“True polar wander shouldn’t change hot spot tracks because the hot spot track is the record of the motion of the plate relative to the hot spot,” Woodworth said.
Gordon said, “It was only about a 3 degree shift, but it had the effect of taking the mantle under the tropical Pacific and moving it to the south, and at the same time, it was shifting Greenland and parts of Europe and North America to the north. That may have triggered what we call the ice age.”
Earth is still in an ice age that began about 3.2 million years ago. Earth’s poles have been covered with ice throughout the age, and thick ice sheets periodically grow and recede from poles in cycles that have occurred more than 100 times. During these glacial cycles, ice has extended as far south as New York and Yellowstone National Park. Earth today is in an interglacial period in which ice has receded toward the poles.
9 thoughts on “‘True polar wander’ may have caused ice age”
Himalayas are only 15 my old.
Earlier this year, I read articles about Canadian Indian tribes who have witnessed the shift of sunrise/sunset position with respect to their forebears.
How very observant, given their supposed lack of technology. Just a pedestrian opinion.
Humans as a species are only a few hundred thousand years old, the events being described here are millions of years ago. Whatever they observed, it wasn’t this.
Kind of like the PETM
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/10/28/petm/
And yet in AGW there is no role for the planet’s innards. No carbon no heat nothing. They like to borrow things like ocean acidification and ocean heat content from the PETM yet all the while ignoring the role of the earth itself.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/10/06/ohc/
Yes this whole ocean heat absorption from the atmosphere because of CO2 increase is so bogus. Heat is lost from the oceans to the atmosphere by evaporation. It doesnt go the other way around. Since 70% of the earth’s surface is water, the solar radiation that finally makes it to the ocean surface has to find a way out of our geosystem. The way out is by evaporation. Even NASA says that ocean heat lost though evaporation is more than 50% of the solar radiation reaching the ocean surface. IR does not penetrate more than a few microns deep in the ocean surface. The oceans are heated mainly by underground volcanos. Since 1850 CO2 ppm in atmosphere has only increased by 46%. So if there is heat hiding in the ocean now because of 410 ppm CO2 there was heat hiding in the ocean when the CO2 ppm was 280. So if the transfer of heat was from atmosphere to ocean the oceans would have boiled over long ago. The reality of evaporation of sea water makes the transfer of heat one way from ocean to atmosphere. Alarmists will stop at nothing to try to explain global warming.
You may want to look at this paper from 1996. It represents one of the last non fraudulent papers that came out of the Goddard Institute for Space Studies. I am astounded that Hansen let it be published. The only explanation is that around that time Hansen had a change of heart and had concluded that there wasnt any global warming. A couple of years later he again changed back to his original fraudulent thinking and the rest is history.
https://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/full/10.1175/1520-0442%281998%29011%3C3069%3ACFBCSR%3E2.0.CO%3B2
In the abstract they say this:
“Extending this correlation to the present suggests that solar forcing may have contributed about half of the observed 0.55°C surface warming since 1900 and one-third of the warming since 1970. ”
At the end of the abstract they say this:
“But attributing a significant fraction of recent climate warming to solar forcing presents serious ambiguities about the impact of increasing greenhouse gas concentrations whose radiative forcing has been significantly larger than solar forcing over this time period. Present inability to adequately specify climate forcing by changing solar radiation has implications for policy making regarding anthropogenic global change, which must be detected against natural climate variability.”
In the Summary at the end of their paper they say this:
“Response of the climate system to radiative forcing, including by the variable sun, is not yet understood with sufficient certainty to unambiguously interpret the earth’s surface warming over the past 140 yr. Presently specified climate sensitivity overpredicts the magnitude, and cannot replicate the shape of the surface warming expected from radiative forcing by greenhouse gases alone.”
Theses days, saying such things would harm a climate scientist’s funding.
Finally they say this:
“Unless (until) the reality of longer-term solar irradiance variations is established it will be difficult to evaluate whether the correlations among solar and climate parameters are coincident or causal,”
Climate science as yet has not provided an answer to the above. And yet we are now stuck with carbon taxes. Absolute madness.
Motion of the crust relative to the spin axis is what continentl drift is all about. Paleomagnetic reconstructions presume the magnetic poles approximate the spin axis, even though magnetic north is currently away from the north pole.
Having the entire planet , core, mantle, and crust move relative to the spin axis should also move the magnetic field relative to the crust, upsetting paleomagnetic reconstructions.
True polar wander seems independent of the motion of the Hawaiian/Emporer chain. Studies of different hotspot chains show different trajectories relative to plate motion above, indicating that the hotspots themselves are not fixed relative to the spin axis.
Both hotspots and spreading ridges are shallow melt features in the upper mantle, not deeply rooted. We know spreading ridges move relative to the spin axis. It is no surprise that hotspots do too.