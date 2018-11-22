While not a direct casualty of the #CampFire …that event was the trigger. As many of you know, I’ve stepped away from the day-to-day operations of WUWT, and Charles The Moderator aka “ctm” is at the helm at the moment.
After founding the very first online weather store in 1995 (weathershop.com), I have decided to close the doors. I can’t compete anymore in the age of Amazon and with the turmoil going on, I have to focus on other more profitable pursuits to keep the doors open.
If you’ve been thinking about a weather station, or weather gadget, either for yourself or as a Christmas gift. Now is the time, because I’m literally having a “fire sale” …which in itself becomes sort of a “black” Friday event for me. One-time sale, lowest prices ever. Sale stock is limited to what is on hand, and it is quite a lot, including complete weather stations, parts, and accessories. There’s some cool gadgets too.
Even if you don’t buy anything here, see my post from last year on what to avoid. There’s a lot of junk out there. We don’t sell any of that.
Thanks sincerely to everyone who donated to help my employees and others get re-established after losing homes in the fire. The outpouring of support was epic and humbling at the same time.
I hope you all have a happy Thanksgiving. Click image or here to see all the fire sale stuff.
3 thoughts on “In the wake of the #CampFire comes….a fire sale”
…. and thus, a new chapter begins. Congratulations and, indeed, condolences, too, as you bid farewell to a mighty fine little business venture, one of your many “Little Engines that Could.”. There will be more of them in the years to come. GOOD THINGS ARE AHEAD FOR YOU!
Best wishes to you as you wrap things up (heh) at the Weathershop and HAPPY THANKSGIVING to you and to all I hold dear at WUWT,
Janice
It is sad to see parts of your life’s go, so I suggest that the readers can contribute whatever they can afford so you can keep framed your five exquisite instruments.
(I’ve just added a nominal sum with paypal)
Done,
Thank you!!