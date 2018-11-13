Further to the UAH Lower Temperature Bound

By David Archibald
[This looks more like a technical analysis of a stock than a discussion of physical processes to me. Any time series will have a lower bound. Selecting a few of those data points that seem to fall on a straight line and asserting that they are bounded by an undefined feedback mechanism seems arbitrary at best. But I’m posting for discussion anyway. Have at it.~ctm]
This post was on the subject of how consistent the lower bound of the UAH satellite temperature series is. The lower bound is defined by a total of six monthly data points plotting on the green line in this graph of near 40 years of data:
Figure 1: UAH Temperature of the Global Lower Atmosphere
To investigate this seemingly impenetrable bound let’s first detrend the data:
Figure 2: Detrended UAH Temperature of the Global Lower Atmosphere
The slope of the lower bound, shown by the green line in Figure 1, is 1.1°C per century. UAH calculates the slope of this temperature series as 1.3°C per century. The difference is probably due to the two big El Ninos in the second half of the record.
The lower bound of the UAH temperature range is well defined with six tests of it over the near 40 year period.
The next step is to examine the distribution of the detrended monthly data:
Figure 3: Cumulative distribution of monthly data points
Figure 3 shows that the detrended temperature record spends most of its time in a band 0.4°C wide from -0.4°C to 0.0°C. The excursions from that band are bigger on the upside than the downside.
Figure 4: UAH Temperature Distribution by 0.2°C band
Figure 4 shows the number of data points per 0.2°C band in the current UAH record. There is no long tail in the lower end of the series – consistent with it bouncing off the lower bound as shown in Figures 1 and 2. The record appears to be lumpier than it should be, particularly at -0.10°C to -0.06°C. Perhaps the lumps will even out when we have accumulated another couple of decades of data.
The lower bound in the record to date is determined by six data points:
March 1984 -0.51°
September 1985 -0.51°
August 1992 -0.45°
March 1993 -0.43°
May 2008 -0.26°
February 2012 -0.22°
Figure 5 shows what happens when we plot up just those five points:
Figure 5: The six points that determine the lower bound of the UAH record
As figure 5 shows, the lower bounding temperatures of the UAH record are far from a random walk. Some feedback mechanism is tightly controlling temperature once it departs too far from the preferred band. We will know that global warming is over once that bounding line is broken.
David Archibald is the author of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare
It’s too bad that UAH data doesn’t go back 100 years or more. Personally, I wouldn’t make any long term conclusions or make any drastic changes in governance based on what little data we have, especially since in reality there’s not much that can be done anyway, unless one wants to get rid of people.
…the AMO does….and matches it spike for spike
http://www.climate4you.com/images/AMO%20DetrendedGlobalAnnualIndexSince1856%20With11yearRunningAverage.gif
I believe what we are seeing is recovery from the Little Ice Age. The “controlling mechanism” is the ocean. It is a thermal flywheel and takes time to warm up / cool down. Weather patterns can cause cold over continental land masses for a few years or El Nino warm over the Pacific but it changes. What is the limiting factor, though, is the ocean and it has been slowly getting warmer as it recovers from the LIA. The direction if that lower bound will likely change when the ocean begins net cooling. It should begin to level off soon, if that is true. While it takes 600 to 800 years for a complete ventilation cycle of the ocean (most of the ocean water to again come in contact with the surface and exchange gas with the atmosphere) I suspect most of the change gets done early, in the first century or two, as long as the ocean circulation patterns remain strong.
Also, I would guess it is easier to cool the entire ocean from the surface than it is to warm it because convection assists in cooling. So warming the abyssal deep probably takes longer than cooling it does, though the surface would warm faster than it cools. I would guess that in a cooling ocean there is less stratification and more vertical mixing. In an ocean being warmed from the surface, more stratification as warmer water wants to stay closer to the surface.
crosspatch November 13, 2018 at 8:20 am
What mechanism do you propose to warm the deep (let’s say below the permanent thermocline) oceans from the surface?
It is the thermohaline current made up of currents like https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/04/100427101234.htm that mix the ocean upper layers with the lower layers. It is probable that they can be cold but not quite as cold as they were in previous years/decades leading to a slow increase in temperature. Of course there are also geothermal vents and other volcanism that will raise temperatures above what they would otherwise be.
crosspatch,
The abysmal deep doesn’t change its temperature in response to change in the surface temperature. It’s temperature is dictated by the temperature/density profile of water. Cold water sinks and once it sinks deep enough (below the thermocline), it becomes insulated from warm surface waters. As long as there’s a source of cold water at the poles, the temperature of the deep ocean will remain close to 0C, even at the equator!
co2isnotevil November 13, 2018 at 8:53 am
Better imo: as long as cold, dense water sinking at the poles compensates the warming by all geothermal sources, the temperature of the deep oceans will remain close to 0C.
Realize that the small geothermal flux (~100 mW/m^2) delivers enough energy to warm ALL ocean water 1K every ~5000 years, or bring the oceans to the boiling point in just 500.000 years.
This implies that the heat content of the deep oceans is completely supplied by geothermal energy.
This implies that the sun only has to warm the mixed surface layer ~15K above the deep ocean temperature to explain the current surface temperatures => NO GHE whatsoever.
Reduction of energy loss to space, yes. Warming of the surface by the atmosphere, no way.
You can always spot a climate scientist, they are the ones blowing on their coffee to keep it warm.
Either that or the one long-term cycle of significant for the satellite record (AMO) will be more evident.
Putting the “fun” or not in the fundamentals:
1) 33 C warmer w/ atmosphere is rubbish.
2) up/down/”back” LWIR loop is thermodynamic nonsense.
3) the upwelling 396 W/m^2 BB LWIR that powers all of it is simply not possible.
1 + 2 + 3 = 0 RGHE & 0 CO2 warming & 0 man-caused climate change.
Nick Schroeder –
Can you help put some ‘mental’ into the fundamentals?
My claim is that if there is an actual ‘greenhouse gas’ physical property of CO2, then it must manifest itself somehow on Mars where the atmosphere is 95% CO2. Does Mars cool down at a slower rate due to CO2? Does it remain warmer through the entire night? Does Mars heat up more quickly at sunrise due to CO2?
I want to see this manifestation expressed in an equation that resolves to some measure of heat delta and duration if compared to a theoretical Mars’ atmosphere, equivalent in mass, but made up entirely of nitrogen.
I know we have no formulae to work with under the CAGW Theory. Likewise, we have no Laws, Theorems, Postulates, nor Axioms to reason with.
I assume that the ability for an atmosphere to retain heat is a function of its total mass, so that seems like a starting point:
Mars’ Atmosphere Total Mass –> MATM
Perhaps we need the mass of Mars itself, its speed of rotation and amount of sunlight. At some point we can derive the rate of heat dissipation from the Mars’ surface at sundown. Now we can factor in the ‘greenhouse gas’ property. I know we have no actual value for this, but once we get started we can compare with actual temperature readings from NASA.
I didn’t get very far with the formula. But can we describe the Order of Magnitude that this formula will resolve to?
Duration: amount of time a room full of mirrors stays lit after turning off the lights.
Heat: change of temperature seen for duration defined above (i.e. negligible)
Thomas,
How does the surface temp of Mars compare to that of its moons?
Nick,
1) Yes, the 33C of warming comes with 16C of unavoidable cooling from cloud albedo, so the net warming by clouds and GHG’s is only about 17C.
2) No, the radiant GHG effect is demonstrably real, the feedback claimed to amplify it by a factor of 3 or 4 is what’s fake. You don’t need to deny the radiant GHG effect to show how wrong the alarmists are. All this does is empower them to claim that skeptics deny reality.
3) The 390 W/m^2 of BB emissions by the surface is 150 W/m^2 more than the 240 W/m^2 or so incident power because the GHG’s and clouds in the atmosphere absorbed about 300 W/m^2 of what the surface emits and sends about half of this back to the surface after being delayed by the atmosphere. 150 W/m^2 returned to the surface plus 240 W/m^2 of new solar energy is what offsets the 390 W/m^2 of emissions. If you reject this, you are rejecting Conservation of Energy.
If you look at the detrended temperature series and allow for the cooling events following the 1982 El Chichon and 1991 Pinatubo volcanic eruption, you get a temperature variation on sub-decadal time scales that is essentially the same as the variations seen in the ENSO indices (e.g. the SOI and the Nini3.4 SSTs).
My hypothesis is that it is the Perigean New/Moon cycle that is effectively responsible for these (sub-decadal) temperature fluctuations via its tidal impact on the El Nino phenomenon.
https://astroclimateconnection.blogspot.com/2018/11/predicting-start-of-next-el-nino-event.html
Technical analysis evaluates patterns and has little to say about causes. Still valuable if you don’t take it too far. The patterns hold up because systems obey rules (a/k/a inherent design characteristics), even if we have no idea what those rules are. See https://constructal.org/ for some insight.
Where are the error bars on the graph? It’s easy to draw a line between nicely defined points, but they’re not nicely defined points. You can only match up the points by ignoring the estimated error.
While the data may be able to pick out a tenuous trend, it does absolutely nothing to connect this with CO2 emissions. The climate is always changing, whether its between night and day, summer and winter or longer term change. The ice core data is pretty clear that there are numerous influences with unambiguous periods from about 11 years to over a 100 thousand years. There’s absolutely no way to attribute any recent short term trend to CO2 emissions, especially since the observed change is no different than the RMS change seen in the ice cores throughout the current interglacial.
Identifying trends in short term measurements spanning multiple generations of instruments and processing is an exercise in futility that tells us very little. Testable theory based on the laws of physics is all that should matter to science, yet the fundamentals are ignored because testable theory based on the laws of physics precludes the high ECS required by the UNFCCC.
Short term linear thinking in a long term cyclical world…..
As figure 5 shows, the lower bounding temperatures of the UAH record are far from a random walk. Some feedback mechanism is tightly controlling temperature once it departs too far from the preferred band. We will know that global warming is over once that bounding line is broken.
It may be an interesting fact that the selected minim seem to be increasing linearly, but I don’t see how any causla inference is justified.
Statistically, he should be modeling using extreme value distributions; or, more generally, using quantile regression.