Josh writes on Twitter:
Must see & hugely entertaining video segment on
#globalwarming from the very brilliant @jordanbpeterson watch from 20.:30
I did, and wow. Well said, Mr. Peterson.
33 thoughts on “Jordan Peterson: “Let’s fix global warming…it’s the kind of low resolution thinking that gets us nowhere””
JBP for the WIN!
No-the best comment on a large issue.
Our ministry of forrient affairs (Sweden)wants him to go back under a stone.
No I understand why she is scared of him-he is clear and brilliant.
I have been watching jp clips on youtube for months now and he is absolutely brilliant.
I have followed Jordan Petersen for quite some time. His perspicacity and excellent grasp of major issues is brilliant & refreshing. He is also an eloquent presenter and erudite debater on those same topics, whether it be CAGW or rabid, misanthropic drivel from all the usual suspects. Always great to watch him and I salute him for his courage and willingness to go head-to-head with the protagonists of these flawed philosophies.
The purveyors of doom must soil themselves every time this guy speaks because he scythes through every crap hypothesis they try to push down our throats. Reason over dogma.
Jordan Peterson is one of the very few people in the public eye that speaks so much common sense. I recommend his book “12 Rules for Life”.
That was a great watch from 20:30-ish. He mentions there are more trees now than 100 years ago, because we started to burn coal in favour of trees!! Would we give up heating, cars, trains and Iphones? Raising people out of poverty usually results in them cleaning up the environment! Bravo! Bravo, sir!
And that reminded me DRAX in the UK is now burning pellets made from trees cut down and processed in the US and shipped to DRAX in the UK. I wonder how many present in the video actually knows that?
Ontario refitted a coal fired electrical power plant to burn wood pellets. Another power plant in Thunder Bay imports wood pellets from overseas.
Because wood is renewable. I wonder what happened on Easter Island.
Taking wood was the reason why The New Forrest was created in the UK. Not many people know that that forest is almost all man-made.
I worked on those projects and the data we obtained on the number of trees that would be required to operate power plants burning wood is huge. The original intent of the project was to convert all the coal fired power plants in Ontario to wood as dictated by the government. Clear cutting of many forests would have been required. The harsh jaws of reality bit the Ontario leaders in the ass.
Jordan Peterson was thoughtful, intelligent and honest as usual. And well done to Cambridge Uni for having a civilized debate, in contrast to the many nurseries (aka universities) scattered around the UK and elsewhere. They seem to have abandoned rationality.
He still misses the most important point: a “climate optimum” is a warm period. Mann’s infamous hockey stick was of tree rings. He said trees were growing even faster than the Medieval Climate Optimum. NASA research reported here suggests he was right.
Are trees bad?
Mann’s “hockey stick” was just really one tree, YAD061. It’s amazing the spin he put on that, Shane Warne (Famous Australian cricketing spin bowler) would be proud.
More spin than the Gatting ball? Perhaps we can call it the Manning ball.
I wonder if YAD 061 is available as a license plate in my home state…
Try New Zealand. I got “B1G P1G” for my ex-military LandRover 109 V8 FFR while I lived there!
And I had to sell the landrover for something “sensible”, kept the plate though. So, some “builders” spotted my g/f and her friend, in my Honda Civic, displaying the rego plates “B1G PiG”, stuffing themselves with (Trisha’s) pies!
@ lady life,
He cut down 70+ trees to get the one tree ring that fit his agenda. You can look the files up here on WUWT and the arguments.
I will strongly assert that the width of tree rings are not a good way of reconstructing temperature. Too many other over riding variables that affect the width. There is a different method that uses the isotopic bonding in the tree ring itself. AGW used their own co2 levels to determine the temperature reconstruction during the MCA and LIA. That reconstruction does not agree with historical accounts, the isotopic bonding, or the drilling program that looked at the ebb and flow of floral. All these were world wide and not local as asserted by AGW. Nor as AGW now asserts that it wasn’t as warm or cold, it was both warmer and colder during those times. Either AGW’s use of the co2 data is wrong or they have to come up with an explanation as to how it became warmer and colder without co2 and how that differs from today. … I think they fixed the co2 record.
NASA, in regards to climate, is to be looked at with a cautious eye.
I always assumed he cored the trees and did not ‘cut them down’.
J Peterson is of course indirectly responsible for the kerfuffle here in Waterloo at Laurier University when a video of his was shown to a class as a ‘second point of view’. That is never permitted at Laurier, apparently, and the story is hilarious if you don’t mind the diversion from ‘climate’. It is not over yet as the law suits are ongoing.
The identitarian politically manipulating bods at Laurier objected to Peterson announcing that what he called legally ‘compelled speech’ was off his vocabulary from now on. No more “ze” for “he” or “she”, not because he didn’t already do that for people who requested it, but that the Ontario Liberal Party had snuck through the first law that demanded it, with penalties for not complying. Suck on that, Colorado.
Well, you can imagine the response in Toronto where 28 such personal pronouns find oxygen. A lefty U of T psychology prof refusing the latest totalitarian move to direct society towards manufactured mores? Betrayal! Call him a right wing bigot!! Ban him from speaking on any campus!! Break windows!! And they did.
Peterson doesn’t dumb down his vocabulary during interviews. That is refreshing. He is a symbol of the title “Learned”.
One of his Rules for Life is: always assume the person you are talking to knows something you don’t. Find out what it is.
That is a good attitude to bring to WUWT. There’s many a candle hidden under an ordinary-looking bushel.
The Socialist can’t call him a Climate Denier.
So Expect them to call him a Climate Nihilist.
.
Excellent presentation by Dr Peterson, well worth taking time out of my day to watch & listen! He is excellent. He will never be out gunned by the liberal left in any way! AtB.
Love what he’s doing on tour. He is fighting the narrative and changing the collective mindset.
More power to him. He’s a champion of free speech and free thinking.
Jordan Peterson deserves more than a standing ovation. Concise and very much to the point, that man. with a good sense of humour. I love it.
Saw one of his lectures. His my version of a night in shining armor.
The video is long. The good bit starts at around 20:45 and goes to around 27:00.
Someone asked if we could unite humanity behind a campaign to solve global warming. “No” was the immediate answer. The next six minutes was amazingly clear and to the point.
Dr. Peterson talked about some work reported by Bjorn Lomborg in which teams of experts (mostly economists I think) got together to prioritize the UN’s development goals. It seems to have been a big project with a lot of participants.
Global warming didn’t even make the list.
Peterson points out that global warming is a complete waste of time and keeps from doing things that would actually do some good.
Dr. Peterson never ceases to amaze.
Partial transcript here.
Also a transcript of his answers to climate change questions in a recent interview for GQ magazine.
“I spent a lot of time reading – I worked for a UN committee for 2 years on sustainable economic and ecological development, and read a very large amount during that period of time and learned a lot, much of which made me much more optimistic than I had been before I read the relevant literature, which was a real shock to me.
But the climate change is issue is an absolutely catastrophic nightmarish mess, and the idea that that will unite us, that’s not going to unite us. First of all it’s very difficult to separate the science from the politics, and second, even if the claims, the more radical claims are true we have no idea what to do about it, and so, no.
Besides it’s even worse than that, here’s one of the worst things about the whole mess — as you project outwards, with regard to your climate change projections, which are quite unreliable to begin with, the unreliability of the measurement magnifies as you move forward in time, obviously, because the errors accumulate, so if you go out 50 years the error bars around the projections are already so wide that we won’t be able to measure the positive or negative effects of anything we do right now, so how in the world are you going to solve a problem when you can’t even measure the consequence of your actions, how is that even possible?”
“……so how in the world are you going to solve a problem when you can’t even measure the consequence of your actions, how is that even possible?”
Well, we all know, climate change activists would be out of a job and lose the ability to virtue signal if the problem was solved. Therefore, the problem never be solved. Now, consider the benefits to politicians who are claiming to want to solve the problem, what benefit is it to them, to their political careers, to actually solve the problem. Again, none – in fact it is most useful to keep the problem.
Mic Drop !!! and I love the barely contained contempt for the ignorance of the questioner …
The great tragedy of our time is that Jordan Peterson is an anomaly of common sense in a vast wasteland of human thought.
He comes by his wisdom in a most unusual way: he reads the works of previously great thinkers! This bizarre behavior use to be called education. It was routinely encouraged and, at times, required for young people. Many of the great thinkers, however, happen to be white males, due to a myriad of cultural, economic and technological circumstances that culminated in the European Renaissance; a time and place where logical thought was increasingly prized and rewarded.
Today, our education system is much more focused on getting students in touch with their feelings, particularly the feelings of anger and self righteousness associated with victimhood; a form of human neurosis; a psychological disease!
I’m surprised that there wasn’t an added introduction by Stephen Sackur to say why Jordan Peterson is wrong. Or Cathy Newman, planted in the audience, repeatedly asking, “So you’re saying …. ?”