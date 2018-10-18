NYT asks Geologist and Moonwalker Dr. Harrison Schmitt about UN IPCC report:
The New York Times’ Nicholas St. Fleur: “…as one of the leading climate change deniers, when there was a huge report that just came out last week [talking about] the risk and what is going to happen … as soon as 2040. I’d love to know if you see any irony in your views on people who denied man walking on the moon vs. your views on climate change.”
Schmitt:
“I see no irony at all. I’m a geologist. I know the Earth is not nearly as fragile as we tend to think it is. It has gone through climate change, it is going through climate change at the present time. The only question is, is there any evidence that human beings are causing that change? Right now, in my profession, there is no evidence.”
“The observations that we make as geologists, and observational climatologists, do not show any evidence that human beings are causing this. Now, there is a whole bunch of unknowns…”
“I, as a scientist, expect to have people question orthodoxy. And we always used to do that. Now, unfortunately, funding by governments, particularly the U.S. government, is biasing science toward what the government wants to hear. That’s a very dangerous thing that’s happening in science today, and it’s not just in climate. I see it in my own lunar research.”…
“If NASA’s interested in a particular conclusion, then that’s the way the proposals come in for funding. So it’s a very, very serious issue, and I hope the science writers in this room will start to dig deeply into whether or not science has been corrupted by the source of funds that are now driving what people are doing in research, and what their conclusions are.”
15 thoughts on “Apollo astronaut & scientist rejects IPCC climate report”
I had the pleasure of having a few drinks and talking with Jack Schmitt once. He made the greatest statement to start a story I’d ever heard.
He said:
As some folks know, I’ve got a few stories myself … but that opening is one I’ll never top.
He’s a brilliant man, folks should pay attention to what he says.
w.
Well, that’s unequivocal.
No doubt he’ll be written off by the alarmists as just another crank who didn’t walk on the Moon.
The science is settled, as are the politics, the money, the corruption, the damage, and the socialist intentions of the UN for global governance.
Oh! And 120,000,000 dead by 2050 (32 years away) in developing countries from inhaling smoke from burning animal faeces and wood because they are not allowed cheap electricity (WHO numbers). But I guess they can walk on the Moon for all the alarmists care about them.
In fairness, it’s not just the source of funds that biases communities. It’s also peer pressure.
There is a need to publish papers to survive in academia. To publish you need to be original… but not too original.
If your paper reduces the value of every other paper ever written by your peer reviewers it will not get an easy passage. If all your peer reviewers say “this a rubbish paper” then it takes a brave journal editor to publish it anyway.
Group Think is in-built into academia. It’s how the system works. The idea of a paradigm shift seems reasonable (it seemed to happen over plate tectonics) but institutions are resistant to such upheavals. They are designed to survive and protect their reputations. Devaluing the achievements of their members is not welcome.
How many paradigm shifts occurred int he last 100 years? Can anyone think of more than three?
Thank you Dr. Harrison Schmitt for speaking the truth.
BTW, no more government research funding for you! You broke the ONE RULE – always support global warming and climate change falsehoods! Always! No exceptions!
Eisenhower’s farewell address:-
“Akin to, and largely responsible for the sweeping changes in our industrial-military posture, has been the technological revolution during recent decades.
In this revolution, research has become central, it also becomes more formalized, complex, and costly. A steadily increasing share is conducted for, by, or at the direction of, the Federal government.
Today, the solitary inventor, tinkering in his shop, has been overshadowed by task forces of scientists in laboratories and testing fields. In the same fashion, the free university, historically the fountainhead of free ideas and scientific discovery, has experienced a revolution in the conduct of research. Partly because of the huge costs involved, a government contract becomes virtually a substitute for intellectual curiosity. For every old blackboard there are now hundreds of new electronic computers.
The prospect of domination of the nation’s scholars by Federal employment, project allocations, and the power of money is ever present – and is gravely to be regarded.”
SimonJ
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/06/110605132433.htm
“Carbon release to atmosphere 10 times faster than in the past, geologists find”
Date:
June 6, 2011
Source:
Penn State
Summary:
The rate of release of carbon into the atmosphere today is nearly 10 times as fast as during the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), 55.9 million years ago, the best analog we have for current global warming, according to an international team of geologists. Rate matters and this current rapid change may not allow sufficient time for the biological environment to adjust.
How did they measure that back then? What are the error bars?
“However, the researchers note in the current issue of Nature Geoscience, that the source of the carbon, the rate of emission and the total amount of carbon involved in this event during the PETM are poorly characterized.”
“Using the data collected from the cores, the researchers forced a computer model to in essence run backward. They set up the models to find the proper amounts of greenhouse gases and atmospheric temperature that would have resulted in the carbon isotope ratios observed in the cores.”
Never mind
C’mon, you’d have to believe Obama and Gore over that guy.
Wow. Talk about a, “So, when did you stop beating your wife,” question!
So, what are Mr St. Fleur’s qualifications to be questioning such a renowned, celebrated and high achieving man?
Well, very little, it would appear:
Those Apollo astronauts must be a great disappointment to the current honchos who spent billions building a giant space station and don’t even have their own transport to pay it a visit. But, hey, what do scientists like Schmitt know about climate? I leave it to Mark Steyn to provide the official view on another noted “denier”. “Clearly this Buzz Aldrin kook is just some wackjob who believes the moon landings were filmed in Nevada”.
Please note, and possibly alter the words used in response, that when alarmists use the word ‘carbon’, they are not referring to what the normal scientific/engineering community know as carbon. You didn’t realise? Well, what they are referring to is not that horrible black stuff that used to coat everything back in the days of open fires but the much less frightning-sounding, odourless, colourless gas correctly referred to as Carbon Dioxide, or CO2. No, really, it is!
Now to fight back. If you know a bit of science, you will realise that CO2 comprises 1 carbon atom and 2 oxygen atoms, so carbon only comprises 1/3 of the molecule, with the remaining 2/3 being oxygen. Furthermore, if you know even more science, you would know that atomic masses of those atoms are not the same, with Carbon being ~12, and Oxygen being ~18, so of the complete molecular weight of 48, fully 36, or 75% (3/4) is oxygen!
So, if you insist in reducing it to one word, the word you use should be ‘Oxygen’.
(Please consider your oxygen footprint before printing this page)
SimonJ
Wow, there is just a whole lot of truth and wisdom in this thread:
– “If NASA’s interested in a particular conclusion, then that’s the way the proposals come in for funding. So it’s a very, very serious issue, and I hope the science writers in this room will start to dig deeply into whether or not science has been corrupted by the source of funds that are now driving what people are doing in research, and what their conclusions are.”
– In fairness, it’s not just the source of funds that biases communities. It’s also peer pressure.
– The prospect of domination of the nation’s scholars by Federal employment, project allocations, and the power of money is ever present – and is gravely to be regarded.”
He who has ears, let him hear.
” I’d love to know if you see any irony in your views on people who denied man walking on the moon vs. your views on climate change.”
No. The irony is, not being able to recognise the difference between reality and fantasy. This failure to understand their own question, betrays their ignorance.
Eamon.