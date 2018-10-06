Graham Readfearn jumps the shark, goes full alarmist calling natural feedback processes “climate monsters”

Sometimes, I think journalists that work for the Guardian have mental health issues. This is one of those times. When you call natural atmospheric feedback processes (which BTW aren’t completely known and quantified yet, only modeled and in wide range of possible value) “Earth’s climate monsters” , it’s not just irresponsible journalism, it’s crazy talk.
Earth’s climate monsters could be unleashed as temperatures rise
As a UN panel prepares a report on 1.5C global warming, researchers warn of the risks of ignoring ‘feedback’ effects
his week, hundreds of scientists and government officials from more than 190 countries have been buzzing around a convention centre in the South Korean city of Incheon.
They are trying to agree on the first official release of a report – the bit called the Summary for Policymakers – that pulls together all of what’s known about how the world might be affected once global warming gets to 1.5C.
What will happen to coral reefs? How will extreme weather events and droughts change? What about heatwaves? And then, what are the different “pathways” that economies could choose to keep temperatures to 1.5C?
On Monday morning, the summary document is expected to be released, and there will be a cascade of headlines around the world.
The report, being pulled together by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, was one tiny part of the Paris climate change agreement.
As things stand, if you add up all the things that the 190-plus countries have committed to do as part of that Paris deal, global temperatures will probably go well above 3C.
We’re already at 1C of warming, so the extra half a degree isn’t far away – many scientists will say it’s already locked in, while others say there are plausible ways to stabilise temperatures at that level.
But in August, one of the world’s leading scientific journals – the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences – published a “perspective” article that has become known as the “hothouse earth” paper.
There was no new science in the paper and while it was speculative, it did raise fundamental questions about the ability of governments around the world to stop the Earth from spiralling into a “hothouse”.
(bold mine) Full story here (if you want to bother)
“Speculative spiraling”. Yes, surely a “monster” in the minds of journalistic snowflakes like Readfearn. Better check under the bed, as more tangible “climate monsters” like Al Gore and Rajenda Pachauri might be hiding there.
The Guardian -Left wing, marxist-socialist journalism at its worst -constantly pushing out the ‘progressive agenda.
The UN’s aim is to bring about the end of democratic free enterprise and industry and replace it with a quasi-marxist unelected and unaccountable world government. Climate change was invented to achieve that aim.
If these experts stay at Incheon, South Korea, a little longer they may get to witness climate change first-hand. The moisture in the atmosphere will freeze into hexagonal crystals and fall out of the sky. At that point they will flee for a warmer place, like Miami Beach, where they will encounter a climate change to their liking. Paris Agreement = Show Me The Money! Keep after them, Anthony!
Sounds like IPCC junkets can be wrapped up:
Science is settled, UN Paris agreement is done, there are no plausible ways to stabilise outside air temperature and Godzilla ended climate change world war I.
maybe they could do a day tour of NK and see just how “nice” lives would be if they got their wishes?
when theres mongrels pay from their own wages for the airfare and accommodation Id believe they believe and arent just skimming green cream
if that was how it worked Id bet attendance dropped to a few dozen!
The basic issue is sharing greenfund (?) of about $500 billion!!!
The adjusted data series showed a trend of 0.91 oC for the period 1951 to 2100. The global warming component is 0.455 oC [IPCC suggestions relating to starting year of global warming and share of global warming in the trend]. This is with adjusted data series. USA data, adjusted minus raw, negates this amount also. Urban heat island effect is countered by rural cold island effect on an average.
The trend is superposed with cyclic variation between -03 and +0.3 oC of 60-year cycle. This reflects the ocean component also.
Dr. S. Jeevananda Reddy
l think us climate realists should take comfort from this. Because when the left wing air-heads at the Guardian feel they need to go full on with the alarm. lts a sure sign that the cause is losing its support fast. To be honest l think this winter is going to be a turning point for the AGW cause and it will never be the same again afterwards.
l say this because the global jet stream patterning looks like it will hit the NH hard with cold weather events during the coming winter. Maybe on a scale last seen during the LIA and don’t be fooled by warming in the Arctic. That will be just a sign that there is a large scale movement of Polar air pushing south.
The monsters live only in his head. I recommend professional help.
Almost like Sky Dragon’s.
Parisites!