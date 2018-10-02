Shocker from The Guardian: Save us the smugness over 2018’s heatwaves, environmentalists

I did a double take when I read that headline. From the Guardian, really? Yes.
Save us the smugness over 2018’s heatwaves, environmentalists
In this historically precarious moment, we need something more fundamental than climate strategies built on shame and castigation
There was a barely stifled schadenfreudian glee echoing across the liberal press through this burning hot summer. Environmentalists could scarcely disguise their we-told-you-so smirks as one suffocating heatwave after another rolled over the globe, wildfires savaged landscapes from Siberia to California and broken temperature records kept piling up.
But yearning for catastrophe is an ugly desire, and it is exactly the wrong way to think about global warming. Disasters always hit marginalised people first and worst, and as tempting as it might be to hope the calamities of 2018 bring new kinds of change, that desire only betrays how badly environmentalism needs to be overhauled.
It is a historically precarious moment for the environment. We constantly hear dire warnings from some UN body or scientific panel that we have this many years left and these thresholds before we hit the tipping points and the whole world unravels. Despite this piercing urgency, the languages at hand are so consistently inept that it often feels impossible to know what real change might be or how to talk about it.
The reflexive condescension of environmentalism that looks down on those working in industry is precisely what we do not need. Working people whose livelihoods and families depend on resource extraction have no time for catastrophism, and defaulting to that desire sets back climate justice movements immeasurably.
Ecology has to speak to class directly and confront inequality with believable claims that a different world is possible.
Individualising responsibility is one of capitalism’s prime defensive strategies: reducing ecology to just another consumer decision and isolating governments from culpability. Blaming the choices individual people make in the context of limited options and grinding employment pressures is a fool’s errand. We are all implicated in these extractivist ideologies: we’re all burning almost everything we can get our hands on, and we are as bound up with the contradictions as anyone.Advertisement
We do not need another set of climate strategies built on shame and castigation. We need something more fundamental – something beyond exhortations to recycle more – that can open viable routes to real action. We need an approach that matches the scale of the problem.
Read the entire article here
21 thoughts on “Shocker from The Guardian: Save us the smugness over 2018’s heatwaves, environmentalists”
So there’s been heatwaves in the northern hemisphere during their summer months.wow. let me know when there’s heatwaves during your winter months. Then it may get my attention.
Winters are warmer in my neck of the woods. The only question is whether or not that’s a good thing or. A bad thing.
Well it certainly is not a bad thing. Claiming that a warmer world will be a catastrophic disaster should be a hard sell, but apparently it hasn’t at least among stupid politicians. Well they’ve bought into it beacause it benefits them, but it doesn’t benefit anyone else.
“climate justice movements”
That’s a new one on me.
“Ecology has to speak to class directly and confront inequality with believable claims that a different world is possible.”
A warmer one would be nice, with increased CO2, moving us further away from the 150 ppm threshold at which meaningful life expires.
“Individualising responsibility is one of capitalism’s prime defensive strategies”
Indeed. And the socialist solution is to collectivise the decision making process so’s nothing gets decided, or if it does it turns out like a committees version of a horse.
http://animalsadda.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/05/Bactrian-Camel-3.jpg
they don’t use words for thinking but for influencing
this is the plot:
It’s always about socialism and any climate authoritarian dissent should start there. That a substantial portion of skeptics refuse the acknowledgement explains why the illogical and anti science climate agenda advanced on the world over the past 50 years.
Skeptical smugness “about science” a key cause of the failure.
Climate/environmental justice theme has been around a long time:
In 1994, Bill Clinton issued an executive order, directing that every federal agency make environmental justice part of its mission. In a speech at the April 22, 1994 Earth Day EPA Administrator Carol Browner said:
“Nobody can question that, for far too long, communities across this country–low income, minority communities–have been asked to bear a disproportionate share of our modern industrial life.”
In May 2010, the EPA press office reported that $1.9 million in environmental justice grants had been awarded to 76 non-profit organizations and local governments working on environmental justice issues nationwide.
Lisa Jackson, former EPA Head, responsible for Endangerment Finding,
“Environmental justice is one of my top priorities for my time at the EPA, and it is something we are working to include in each and every initiative and decision the agency makes.”
For alarmists, whenever it’s hot, cold, wet, dry, windy, stormy or just normal, it’s always definitive proof of global warming/climate change/imminent Armageddon.
Sadly, for alarmists the concept of weather variations, as witnessed millions of time before in the past, is a heresy.
Soo, I take it there was somewhere unusual warm this year? It sure wasn’t Indiana. And after checking out the Satellite Records, it wasn’t the Earth as a whole either.
It’s enough to make a guy think that those ‘ suffocating’ heatwaves might have been purely local weather, with matching cold somewhere else. Odd that the cold didn’t get mentioned anywhere.
~¿~
Well, speaking as an indigenous resident of a small local community someplace in the North West portion of the Northern Hemisphere, let me say that it is delightful that the Guardian is finally setting a priority on us indigenouses and our indigenous interests.
We need to stop with the relentless complacency of the ecological movement and take account of the damage done to our well being and quality of life by the relentless taxing of our fuel and the destruction of our local landscapes by monstrous steel towers which sprout like triffids everywhere the eye can see.
This destruction of our indigenous way of life, forcing us to change our heritage dress of tweeds and check Viyella shirts for fleece, because we can no longer afford the escalating costs of our traditional practice of living in warm houses because of the electricity tax for wind turbines, its appalling. We are even having to resort to the profoundly un-British device of the duvet, and recalling with nostalgia distant memories of heavy woollen blankets and hospital cornered cotton sheets, made in traditional mills in Blackburn or someplace by traditional craft workers, now all out of work since the duvet has replaced their ancestral crafted products.
All power to the Guardian for recognising that the hostility and discrimination and heedlessness directed at the rural tweedsters and the deep infrastructure and ancestral wisdom that supported their culture and way of life has been quite wrong.
Perhaps this call to reason and compassion will find echoes with its readers, and the millenials in BMWs who swan through our villages on vacation will look with more awareness at the indigenous struggling to continue to practice their traditional culture in a world which they the millenials have too carelessly turned upside down.
I for one hope so!
Ah, a first step on the long road to the recognition that ‘climate change’ is natural and that we have little to do with it let alone have any control over it.
Funny.
The water melon Marxists created their dumbed down congregation.
Their green religious zeal.
Now their self anointed ”community leaders” want them to change and play nice.
They have no self-awareness, they cannot see they all fit a very easily recognisable profile.
These idiots really believe that all those un-believers for instance are evil right wingers.
Ofcourse reality is most skeptics like most people are not really political and will vote the best option for them, the candidate that offers change they want.
I dont know or read any AGW evangelist who is not ”woke” and leftwing.
Yet they cannot recognise that they are just a small sub-set of our communities who truly imagine they are apart of some huge majority,……
The Guardian, the high Temple of British AGW evangelism, 1% of the population readership [600k], the Green party about 2% of the voters in the country, it is an illness they have, and it stands out a mile to the majority.
And goes un-recognised by the minority.
Gary Ashe
That’s socialism for you. The entire country (UK) in thrall to minority groups who dictate government policy with their shrill shrieking and street protests.
If it continues it will be the death of democracy here. May God forbid that the communists Corbyn and McDonnell ever get close to the reigns of power.
Gary Ashe
P.S. This is an image from the Labour party conference where participants were issued Palestinian flags to wave at an opportune moment. Yet they maintain they are not anti Semitic!
The article is worth reading.
http://www.melaniephillips.com/destruction-israel-signature-cause-labour-party/
We do of course note, there is not a single functioning, meaningful, fossil fuelled power station within the London area (that being defined by the M25) and I suspect many other British cities are similar, they are all on the outskirts. Similarly, there is not one meaningful wind farm nor solar array within the same area. Yet where is the majority of the countries energy use focussed on?
Nor would I mind if cities weren’t used to judge the rest of the countries air quality on, imposing electric and hybrid vehicles on us all; imposing taxes on fuel to clean up the air in cities; imposing building standards and planning laws designed for cities on rural communities; carving a useless HS2 rail line from north to south (that is, England. Scotland won’t ‘benefit’) through pristine countryside, all to save travellers 20 minutes from one end of England to the other. I’ll also add that around 7% of travel is undertaken by rail in the UK, but a disproportionate, eye watering amount of money is spent on it largely to satisfy the daily London commuters.
But of course we must maintain the Victorian concept of mass transit because it’s largely supported by the taxpayer and entrepreneurial endeavours to modernise it (ironically, as the Victorians did) are frustrated because we can’t possibly upset the status quo established over the last 200 years, otherwise known as regressive stagnation.
I could go on, but best not.
Sorry, that reply was to michel.
HS2 is an EU construct! The EU mandated/dictated a while ago that all regions of the EU MUST be accessible to high-speed train, full stop! All arguments in favour of it from politicians (aka liars, cheats, thieves, decievers, etc) were manufactured to convince the public at large of its virtues! AtB
The article seems to make the point that for the climate obsessed delusional fear is preferred to smugness, but that both are preferred to reality.
The Guardian knows that, if asked, the majority of the UK population (and their own readers) will describe the summer of 2018 as a “good summer”, possibly a “great summer”. They just can’t admit it, even to themselves.
Wow that’s an interesting article. It reminds me of a coach giving the players a pep-talk after a big win, so they don’t get overconfident and to keep them focused on the next battle. It also reveals just how entrenched is their blind faith in leftist environmentalism.
A slightly trivial take on The UK Heatwave..
….and….
My little crop of Wunderground personal weather stations.
Based in England with the longest records I can find fro such things- 15 years+
For that record:
August was in 1st, 2nd or 3rd place for warmest August across them all. August was warm.
September results are in and is the coldest 1st, 2nd or 3rd across them all. September was cold.
Now we understand this article from the Grauniad.
They *know* that and are attempting to prevent September from kicking their asses should they get onto their Global Warming Heatwave High-Horse. September has undone the buckle holding the saddle on.
Maybe it’s time to start shaming them.
A real-world discount rate zeroes out any “benefits” of carbon regulations.
The only pathway to significantly reducing carbon “pollution” is natural gas to nuclear power.
Even if they were right about the science (they aren’t), basic economics render all solutions pointless and their favored solutions worse than pointless.
Of course the entire exercise would be pointless, because Warmunists are morons, particularly regarding economics.