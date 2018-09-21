New lithium battery design eats up carbon dioxide while charging

Lithium-based battery could make use of greenhouse gas before it ever gets into the atmosphere
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A new type of battery developed by researchers at MIT could be made partly from carbon dioxide captured from power plants. Rather than attempting to convert carbon dioxide to specialized chemicals using metal catalysts, which is currently highly challenging, this battery could continuously convert carbon dioxide into a solid mineral carbonate as it discharges.
While still based on early-stage research and far from commercial deployment, the new battery formulation could open up new avenues for tailoring electrochemical carbon dioxide conversion reactions, which may ultimately help reduce the emission of the greenhouse gas to the atmosphere.
The battery is made from lithium metal, carbon, and an electrolyte that the researchers designed. The findings are described today in the journal Joule, in a paper by assistant professor of mechanical engineering Betar Gallant, doctoral student Aliza Khurram, and postdoc Mingfu He.
Currently, power plants equipped with carbon capture systems generally use up to 30 percent of the electricity they generate just to power the capture, release, and storage of carbon dioxide. Anything that can reduce the cost of that capture process, or that can result in an end product that has value, could significantly change the economics of such systems, the researchers say.
However, “carbon dioxide is not very reactive,” Gallant explains, so “trying to find new reaction pathways is important.” Generally, the only way to get carbon dioxide to exhibit significant activity under electrochemical conditions is with large energy inputs in the form of high voltages, which can be an expensive and inefficient process. Ideally, the gas would undergo reactions that produce something worthwhile, such as a useful chemical or a fuel. However, efforts at electrochemical conversion, usually conducted in water, remain hindered by high energy inputs and poor selectivity of the chemicals produced.
Gallant and her co-workers, whose expertise has to do with nonaqueous (not water-based) electrochemical reactions such as those that underlie lithium-based batteries, looked into whether carbon-dioxide-capture chemistry could be put to use to make carbon-dioxide-loaded electrolytes — one of the three essential parts of a battery — where the captured gas could then be used during the discharge of the battery to provide a power output.
This approach is different from releasing the carbon dioxide back to the gas phase for long-term storage, as is now used in carbon capture and sequestration, or CCS. That field generally looks at ways of capturing carbon dioxide from a power plant through a chemical absorption process and then either storing it in underground formations or chemically altering it into a fuel or a chemical feedstock.
Instead, this team developed a new approach that could potentially be used right in the power plant waste stream to make material for one of the main components of a battery.
While interest has grown recently in the development of lithium-carbon-dioxide batteries, which use the gas as a reactant during discharge, the low reactivity of carbon dioxide has typically required the use of metal catalysts. Not only are these expensive, but their function remains poorly understood, and reactions are difficult to control.
By incorporating the gas in a liquid state, however, Gallant and her co-workers found a way to achieve electrochemical carbon dioxide conversion using only a carbon electrode. The key is to preactivate the carbon dioxide by incorporating it into an amine solution.
“What we’ve shown for the first time is that this technique activates the carbon dioxide for more facile electrochemistry,” Gallant says. “These two chemistries — aqueous amines and nonaqueous battery electrolytes — are not normally used together, but we found that their combination imparts new and interesting behaviors that can increase the discharge voltage and allow for sustained conversion of carbon dioxide.”
They showed through a series of experiments that this approach does work, and can produce a lithium-carbon dioxide battery with voltage and capacity that are competitive with that of state-of-the-art lithium-gas batteries. Moreover, the amine acts as a molecular promoter that is not consumed in the reaction.
The key was developing the right electrolyte system, Khurram explains. In this initial proof-of-concept study, they decided to use a nonaqueous electrolyte because it would limit the available reaction pathways and therefore make it easier to characterize the reaction and determine its viability. The amine material they chose is currently used for CCS applications, but had not previously been applied to batteries.
This early system has not yet been optimized and will require further development, the researchers say. For one thing, the cycle life of the battery is limited to 10 charge-discharge cycles, so more research is needed to improve rechargeability and prevent degradation of the cell components. “Lithium-carbon dioxide batteries are years away” as a viable product, Gallant says, as this research covers just one of several needed advances to make them practical.
But the concept offers great potential, according to Gallant. Carbon capture is widely considered essential to meeting worldwide goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but there are not yet proven, long-term ways of disposing of or using all the resulting carbon dioxide. Underground geological disposal is still the leading contender, but this approach remains somewhat unproven and may be limited in how much it can accommodate. It also requires extra energy for drilling and pumping.
The researchers are also investigating the possibility of developing a continuous-operation version of the process, which would use a steady stream of carbon dioxide under pressure with the amine material, rather than a preloaded supply the material, thus allowing it to deliver a steady power output as long as the battery is supplied with carbon dioxide. Ultimately, they hope to make this into an integrated system that will carry out both the capture of carbon dioxide from a power plant’s emissions stream, and its conversion into an electrochemical material that could then be used in batteries. “It’s one way to sequester it as a useful product,” Gallant says.
The study: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2542435118304057?via%3Dihub
MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering provided support for the project.
Written by David L. Chandler, MIT News Office
Related: Research update: Team observes real-time charging of a lithium-air battery
Interesting concept, but with only 10 charge/discharge cycles available, highly impractical.
This process costs energy, right?
Other possible improvements ot lithium batteries being studied are more promptly promising. Advances in other kinds of batteries and capacitors are also being made, both incremental to existing type and potentially revolutionary new approaches to energy storage, release and recharging.
Why remove plant food from the air, anyway, unless it really does produce a useful product? So far the only observable effects of more atmospheric CO2 have been beneficial.
Maybe the calcium carbonate recovered from this process could be packed and processed in bulk, sold on a brand new chemical market to water distribution plants, where it would be added to the water supply to help prevent tooth decay? Anything is possible — because now, according to scientists, the Placebo Effect is Growing in Potency Among Americans.
To prevent tooth decay fluoride is far more effective.
Efforts to circumvent the Second Law of Thermodynamics continue.
Repeal the 2nd Law.
I proposed stopping entropy, but nobody agreed with me…
Couldn’t we just amend it?
2/3 approval required to amend.
I like the consistency of the 2nd law, so I’ll withhold my vote to amend.
Instead of repealing or amending the Second Law of Thermodynamics, it would be easier to just send it to the ninth circuit court in California where the judges will re-interpret it to require perpetual motion. Problem solved.
Marty,
Excellent suggestion. For the best chance at receiving the desired reinterpretation, might I recommend the 9th Circuit’s California Northern District Court?
https://www.cand.uscourts.gov/home
Some of the other districts are less reliably reinterpretationist.
10 charge/discharge cycles. So if I get one now, I can drive 2000 miles total for every $15,000 I spend on battery.
I really don’t see them conquering any hurdles in terms of increased capacity with their liquid cathode, or improving safety. This is just another red herring battery technology.
So how many new CO2 spewing drivers, by 2040, could be taken off the roads of the future with $15,000 worth of free contraception today in the countries whose populations, of people and their automobiles, is poised to explode? ( China, India, African continent)?
Lee,
China’s population pyramid looks like a pagoda:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/1/14/Population_pyramid_of_China_2016.png
So how much does it actually cost?
No price on new chemistry yet. Being based on lithium, I would guess it wouldn’t be much different than what Tesla charges for a new battery pack.
The question is way way way premature.
” still based on early-stage research and far from commercial deployment,”
If you have to ask, you can’t afford it.
Nothing like poisoning your battery, thus limiting charges-recharge cycles, with anodic oxidation.
At https://seekingalpha.com/stocktalk/100860884 I posted:
Seven comments followed my post, at https://seekingalpha.com/stocktalk/100860884
CO2, the more the better. This shouldn’t allowed.
China and India will not longer need to steal our intellectual property they will just demand the students at major USA universities return home with the patents.
Almost universally, the university owns the controlling commercial interest in the patent, while the name of the inventors on the patents remains. Quite common then for PI’s with patents to spin off commercial companies from the university to commercialize the technology, getting VC funding, while university gets the patent royalties.
So in no way can a student “take their patent” back with them to their home country. But that doesn’t stop China from ignoring IP rights and copying it in their own factories.
Ah… MIT press releases are the master of using words such as “could be”, which is found in the very first sentence.
The crucial sentence:
“The discharge reaction forms solid-phase Li2CO3 as the primary discharge product”
So what do you do then? Throw the battery away? Or regenerate the lithium and liberate the CO2?
Another fun effect, during the charge/discharge cycle each pound of lithium turns into five pounds of lithium carbonate. For a battery that contains as much lithium as a 70 kWh Tesla battery pack that is an extra 550 lbs!
Personally I can’t imagine why they keep trying. It is easy to show that even with the most energetic reaction theoretically possible (Li + O2 -> LiO2), 100 % efficiency in charging and discharging (not even theoretically possible) and completely weightless electrolyte and battery structure (even more theoretically impossible) no battery will ever equal the energy density of gasoline.
Tty,
So much money is being spent on battery research for valid reasons as well as to combat “climate change”.
For starters, submarines and military vehicles.
But for private and commercial automobiles and trucks as well, because the weight of the whole system is what matters, not just the fuel or power supply. At present, the mass of batteries and motor in an EV about equals that of a full fuel tank, an ICE and transmission. (Of course the fuel weighs less as it’s used up.) Decreasing the weight of batteries while increasing energy density, charging time, range and other performance factors is thus a consummation devoutly to be wished.
Besides which, it’s beneficial to concentrate pollution from power generation to point sources, where it’s more readily controlled, rather than distribute it among a hundred million vehicles.
In the present state of technology, however, I favor natural hybrid gas-powered vehicles over EVs and electrical hybrids.
As for submarines they still use lead accumulators. Nothing that is better and equally safe has yet been invented.
If you wonder why, read the USAF regulations for airlifting lithium batteries.
Tty,
Safety is another reason for battery research. Reducing the risk of fire and explosion in Li-ion batteries or developing less flammable designs, such as sodium-ion.
Sodium of course is also cheaper. The sodium-ion battery designed at Stanford can store as much energy as a lithium-ion battery for less than 80 percent of the cost.
How about welfare for white men in white coats.
“Currently, power plants equipped with carbon capture systems generally use up to 30 percent of the electricity they generate just to power the capture, release, and storage of carbon dioxide.”
30% !?!
– how does that get factored into comparisons with renewables?
– 30% of fossil fuel generated electricity is used to throttle the Carbon Cycle?
We could boost fossil fuel electricity generation 42% simply by not doing something deleterious to life?
CO2 feeds life
Take it easy, nobody actually does CO2-capture except a few plants situated in oil fields which can sell the CO2 back to the oil companies who pump it down for EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery). Supercritical CO2 (which is what you get at oilfield pressures) is an extremely good solvent for hydrocarbons.
And oilfields are about the only places in the world where it is safe to store large quantities of CO2 at high pressure. The fact that the oil is still there after millions of years show that they are completely leak-proof.
An interesting experiment but it is too early to get charge up about this.
“An interesting experiment but it is too early to get charge up about this.”
Rather shocking comment, though I’m not certain if you’re intent is positive or negative.
Carbophobia is just another grant simulator.
I’ve developed a solar powered carbon capture cycle..I call it photosynthesis.
I can easily beat that. I have developed three solar powered carbon capture cycles. I call them C3 photosynthesis, C4 photosynthesis and CAM photosynthesis. C3 is optimized for high CO2 environments, C4 for low CO2 environments and CAM for low H2O environments.
PS
It will be extremely difficult to get enough CO2 from the atmosphere to make this work. There is only 0.04% CO2 there you know (which is, admittedly 0.06 % by weight). To take a Tesla 70 kWh pack as an example again (and 100 % efficiency) it will need the CO2 from about 250 000 cubic meters of ordinary air for charging. That will require a fairly hefty induction system.
CO2 in aqueous systems can be quite reactive. A patented process of mine uses electrolysis to convert lithium extracted as a soluble salt from hard rock minerals (principally spodumene, a lithium aluminum silicate) to the battery grade chemical LiOH solution at the cathode. A second battery chemical, lithium carbonate can be produced by bubbling atmospheric sourced CO2 through LiOH (also my patent). CO2 reacted so quickly that over 90% of it was captured as Li2CO3. Both products are the highest quality battery chemicals manufactured. A demonstration plant proved up the process and the world’s largest LiOH.H20 plant is now under construction. My work was the initial bench scale work in 2012, much improved by others in scaling up.
https://patents.justia.com/inventor/gary-pearse
Do you just bubble the air through LiOH, or would a more concentrated source of CO2 be preferable?
Instead of the ‘Fight Climate Change’ banners, we should have spoof ‘Fight Entropy’ banners :-;
this is getting sicker and sicker….can’t even build a f’in battery without a global warming punch
The basic problem is that world reserves of lithium are estimated at 16 megatons (USGS). There is actually more mass of Li than C in lithium carbonate, and we emit about 10 gigatons C a year in CO2. So all the lithium we might ever mine could store just a few hours of our emissions.
Good catch Nick. It shows the orders of magnitude out of touch with the real world. Besides having to “take out the ashes” after each charge.
The problem with all USGS estimates is the lack of knowledge of innovation, technical change, and scale of investment in supply. Did they count oil shales as reserves or even resources prior to the Bakken?
The world contains something like 40m tons of recoverable Lithium. World production of Lithium is about 40k tons p.a. World emission of CO2 is about 40m tons p.a. Obviously those numbers will change over time, but equally obviously the world will run out of fossil fuels long before this Lithium-Carbon technology can make any kind of dent in CO2 emissions.
“World emission of CO2 is about 40m tons p.a”
Actually, gigatons.
My design is far superior:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/crb4h9q8qlmm3ae/HamsterBattery.jpg
The article says? Currently, power plants equipped with carbon capture systems generally use up to 30 percent of the electricity they generate just to power the capture, release, and storage of carbon dioxide. I’m shocked. Here we go again spending significant quantities of energy for nothing. CO2 is an insignificant greenhouse gas and is not the cause of global warming, yet we are wasting up to 30 percent of a power plants power to keep it out of the atmosphere. Wow, how stupid can we get??
There goes the Federal budget and debt capacity….to tax credits that exceed GDP.
If it consumes lithium and carbon dioxide as it discharges, then it would require storing ever increasing quantities of lithium carbonate end product. And create greater demand for elemental lithium at what financial and environmental cost. Lithium carbonate is not exactly a promising chemical to have leaching into municipal water supplies when it is placed in its final sequestered storage container.
If is as a rechargeable battery system, it does not remove carbon dioxide from the environment.
There is no discussion of the ergonomics, environmental impact, health implications, engineering feasibility or economic considerations associated with this concept. It implies moral high ground without evidence of moral high ground.