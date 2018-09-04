From the “global warming is the universal boogeyman” department. h/t to Charles Rotter
Roger Federer Is Tough to Beat. Global Warming Might Have Pulled an Upset.
Roger Federer, one of the world’s greatest tennis players, may have become an unwitting spokesman for the effects of climate change on Monday at the U.S. Open.
Federer, who is ranked No. 2, seemed to struggle all night in the heat and humidity at Arthur Ashe Stadium, losing in a fourth-round upset to John Millman, an Australian ranked 55th.
“It was hot,” Federer said. It “was just one of those nights where I guess I felt I couldn’t get air; there was no circulation at all.”
This was the first time Federer, who won the U.S. Open five consecutive times from 2004 to 2008, lost to a player outside the top 50 at the tournament.
While daytime temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) have been a persistent problem at this U.S. Open, forcing officials to offer players heat breaks and suspend junior matches, conditions Monday night were not much cooler. Temperatures hovered in the mid-80s, with the humidity for much of the match above 70 percent.
It couldn’t be that he had a bad day, was off his game, wasn’t conditioned well for the temperature, or his age at 37 years old, or that Millman at 29 years old was just better that day….nooooo, it HAD to be global warming wot dun it.
The stupid, it burns.
Wasn’t it just as hot for Milman? What am i missing?
That’s the weather most of the time here in Texas in summer. Out of condition? or just a bit old?
I expect all genuine climate scientists to get on line and ridicule the idiot author who clearly has no claim to being a journalist. The editor in chief should give this cretin a few weeks off to contemplate his future
NYT blames Federer’s U.S. Open loss on…’global warming’
Here I thought it was the phase of the moon.
I wish I could find the quote but IIRC, Bill Clinton once joked that Al Gore would blame the sunrise on global warming.
if the only tool you have is a hammer everything looks like nails and if your mind is fully occupied by climate holocaust every problem looks like climate holocaust.
incidentally, this is exactly how superstition driven confirmation bias works.
EXACTLY
please see the Nickerson citation in my superstition post.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/08/03/the-sorcery-killings-of-melanesia/
if you have an interest in the phenomenon of confirmation bias you might want to read the Nickerson paper. Very relevant to climate hype and climate fear particularly as it relates to extreme weather and event attribution science.
But then there is this from Australia;
https://www.heraldsun.com.au/sport/tennis/extreme-heat-hits-australian-open-as-melbourne-swelters-to-near-40-degree-temperatures/news-story/6ec7a3d0ff1acbeeb1b5efa20ae8c096
John Millman comes from Brisbane and so he knows that hotter and wetter are better.
Apparently the Australian was… acclimatised?