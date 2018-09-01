Weekend Open Thread

Today is a three day weekend for most Americans, including me. Feel free to discuss any topic within the purvue and scope of this website. Guest authors are welcome to post submissions as regular postings will be light.
Have a great holiday weekend everyone!
-Anthony
Advertisements
Interesting article about uncertainty over at Judith Curry’s site, Climate etc.: “The lure of incredible certitude”
https://judithcurry.com/2018/09/01/the-lure-of-incredible-certitude/
Outstanding paper.
The old line in economics has been:
When an economists changes his forecast for GDP growth from 3% to 3 1/4 % he does it to show that he has a sense of humour.
The irony is that when made, the forecasts are taken seriously. Particularly when made by staffers at the Federal Reserve System.
Bob Hoye
Reminds me of the old quote about Economics. Put two economists in a room and you’ll get two different opinions, unless one of them is Lord Keynes, in which case you’ll get three.
Also, too many people, even in the sciences, don’t understand the difference between precision and accuracy.
Here’s my favorite quote about Economists: “If you took all of the Economists in the world and laid them down end-to-end they still wouldn’t reach a conclusion”
…and they would all still be wrong
Sheeple follows the most certain leader. They follow people, not the facts, because they do not have time or background looking at science. They select the most convincing person and believe what (s)he says.
You became an expert by certifications granted by others.You are believed because you are a doctor or a professor without looking at your data and reasoning. Sheeple will get confused if science is not settled and you do not know whom to follow.
An interesting anecdote from the comments in a Wall Street Journal article on California’s climate change virtue signalling:
“I kept my house in the Los Angeles area to rent out, when I moved to Reno, Nevada eight years ago.
Today’s LA electric bill: 21 cents per kWHr. Reno: 9 cents. And now looks like CA wants to double that again!”
http://www.wsj.com/articles/if-california-was-serious-about-climate-1535747309
Very relevant post. Utilities are making their bills as difficult to understand as possible. I think a Republican congressman would have a winner of a bill that required electricity prices to be displayed on billing as prominently as gas prices at a gas station.
I believe that San Diego’s elecric prices are even greater – the number I heard was for peak prices of 35 cents. For a Tesla Model S that’s about 12 cents per mile. That makes an electric car’s fuel more expensive than a gas powered vehicle. And that’s residential price – public fast chargers will cost more.
In live in Tucson, Arizona. I drove by a local large U-Haul Concession on Friday. On their big sign out front, they had advertised special low rates for renting trucks and auto-trailers to California. They had $169 for a truck and a trailer to Cali. That is probably below their cost, but they obviously have a huge demand in California for them that they intend to make up the loss just to get the moving trucks to California.
Questions #3 & #6 in the upcoming election are interesting, especially in light of the references to California… California’s rates continue to rise, and there are efforts in Nevada to push for a parallel mindset with wind and solar…. vs. the evil dirty coal….
Meanwhile I’m looking at the effect of Tesla’s move to Reno and the skyrocketing rents.
Embracing the Electric Battery Gods have some very expensive consequences.
Peat? Yesterday I heard a woke panel of gardeners on UK BBC R4 competing with each other on how much they have stopped putting peat on their gardens, presumably because of that awful “carbon”. The Irish are complaining about that otherwise wonderful EU stopping them from even touching their extensive peat bogs, apparently wind turbines are much better for the environment.
The USA seems (from Google) to be unaffected by peat mania, but maybe it lurks on the next page of search results. Can anyone from the US shed some light (LED lights only please) on this conundrum?
Here in Northern Ohio, I haven’t heard about there being a problem with using Peat but I did find this article from (surprise, surprise) California that talks about not using Peat for gardening:
https://www.life.ca/naturallife/0712/asknlpeat.html
RicDre, Maybe I missed it but the article seems to be stressing the need to protect peat bogs more than peat decomposition causes greenhouse gas problems.
We do know that disturbing peat or other old organic soils does release heavy metals, most especially mercury into the environment. Florida “discovered,” what was apparently long documented in Scandinavia, that just disturbance, not even direct mining caused such releases.
Edwin: “Maybe I missed it but the article seems to be stressing the need to protect peat bogs more than peat decomposition causes greenhouse gas problems.”
I agree with your interpretation of the article. It was the only article I could find from the US that implied that Peat use was causing an environmental impact, but I may well have missed one or more US articles related to “decomposition causes greenhouse gas problems.”
All right – a free-for-all.
My basic refutation of RGHE theory is that the 396 W/m^2 upwelling LWIR power flux is only a theoretical calculation, 289 K, 16 C, inserted in the S-B equation with an ideal BB emissivity of 1.0. (TFK_bams09)
This 396 W/m^2 power flux has no physical reality because: 1) it requires thermodynamic violations, i.e. 333 W/m^2 created out of thin air, a 100% efficient perpetual energy loop, cold to hot energy flow w/o added work and 2) the non-radiative heat transfer processes, e.g. conduction, convection, advection, latent evaporation & condensation, of the contiguous participating media, i.e. atmospheric molecules, limit the surface’s LWIR emissivity to 0.16, 63/396.
In the spirit of R. W. Wood’s 1909 experiment that disputed CO2’s atmospheric role, I have actually demonstrated point 2 in a lab situation.
https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6394226874976919552
No 396 W/m^2 upwelling means no 333 W/m^2 GHG energy loop invalidating RGHE theory, CO2 warming and man caused climate changing.
Seems to me that over RGHE’s decades of decades my refutation would have been addressed long ago and a defense, an explanation of how & why I’m wrong, lying close at hand.
Guess not.
That’s a shame.
Regards,
Nick S.
that is one way to approach the problem.
Mine was another. More empirical.
click on my name to find out.
Looks like the general downward trend in global mean surface temperature anomaly since the early 2016 El Nino and warm Arctic related peak is continuing:
Longer view since 2014:
Should be interesting to see what happens over the next year or two. It is possible GMSTA might return to levels last seen during “the pause”, but it’s not quite there yet.
Well, it being an open thread, I’d like to use it for a curious purpose—to celebrate Watts Up With That.
For me, the best thing about WUWT is that here in the glare of the public marketplace of scientific ideas, my mistakes have a shorter lifespan than a mayfly. If I put up a claim that is demonstrably untrue, you can bet it will be demonstrated post-haste.
I cannot even begin to estimate the time that this has saved me. Many, many times comments from the readers have kept me from haring down a blind alley or pointed me to an easier or better solution. This is an incredible resource to have.
In fact, WUWT is a most curious and unique thing. It provides the world’s largest active peer-review system for climate science. Some people get their work peer-reviewed by three people in secret and receive the answers a month later.
I get my work peer-reviewed, in some measure by people who hate my ideas and disbelieve my theories, by dozens and dozens of experts and get the answers the next day.
So I’d like to thank some people for my having this amazing opportunity.
First, of course, is Anthony Watts. The site represents a huge effort, as I know from running my own much, much, much smaller personal web site. He has done this while having a day job and spending as much time as possible with his kids. Well done, bro’, you da man! (Or in these PC times “You da person of indeterminate gender!”
Next, the moderators. Keeping this site from descending into the common web bunfight is the job of the moderators. Because of the worldwide reach of the site, it needs to be kept on track 24/7. So my thanks to the moderators around the world. Being the trash-collector is not glamorous, but it is absolutely critical. You maintain the quality of the site, firmly but with a light hand. Well done.
Next, the commenters. The ongoing climate discussion and debate depends on the commenters, my thanks to all of them. Great fun.
Next, the lurkers, those who read but never post. This site gets many more page views than comments. My thanks to all of the lurkers for their interest in all that goes on here. I am well aware that if anyone wants to claim that they stay up with climate science, they need to read WUWT. As a result, it is read by those on both sides of the climate aisle, and I thank people on both sides of the climate aisle.
And finally, my thanks to those who rabidly oppose me, for the reasons I gave above. Their fanatical attempts to find errors in my work are the best thing that could happen, both for me and for science. Science depends on falsification. As a general rule, nothing can be proven in science, but anything might be disproven. It’s what makes science progress, a slow parade of people showing that old scientific ideas are wrong or need adjustment.
And if my worst enemies can’t find holes in my work, if they can’t find any way to falsify it, then I can rest [provisionally] easy. I say provisionally because tomorrow, someone could show me wrong.
And if they do show me wrong tomorrow, I’ll thank them just as today I am thanking those who oppose anything I say and have found my mistakes in the past.
Beautiful morning here, best to all regardless of your views on climate,
w.
Willis, I enjoy the site for the same reasons, although I’m not as bold as you in tossing out new ideas and hypotheses. It’s a great site for learning and I’ve learned a lot over the years.
And as far as I know Anthony Watts is a man, so “you da man” is appropriate. 🙂
Dang Willis, you sound like you are talking about Scientific Method. It is a shame that the global warmists seemed to have abandoned its use or more probably, in today’s educational institution, they never learned to begin with.
Willis,
You said, “You da person of indeterminate gender!”
No, Anthony definitely has cojones! 🙂
Apropos of nothing really, but it seems folks in Chico will have something to take their minds off of the impending doom of AGW soon:
http://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/2018/08/30/bikini-barista-coffee-chain-in-california-drawing-criticism-from-residents-near-next-location.html
So, going to support the local coffee shop Anthony? I mean, we wouldn’t want the poor ladies to be too cold in their skimpy attire! AGW is good for them! I find it amusing the things the Progressives in the People’s Republik Of Kalifornia choose to get bent out of shape about. They aren’t showing anything more than you can see on a beach, or at such places as the Tilted Kilt restaurant.
In case it hasn’t yet been posted, this article describes how an idle Nova Scotia (Canada) wind-farm parts manufacturing plant cannot attract a buyer, so the government is stuck with it.
“Nova Scotia gives up attempts to find buyer for failed wind tower plant”
https://business.financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/nova-scotia-gives-up-attempts-to-find-buyer-for-failed-wind-tower-plant
The Canadian government’s attempt to impose a nationwide carbon tax is unraveling because of strong opposition from key provinces. Lost in this discussion is the actual impact the tax would have had on global warming.
According to peer-reviewed science, each tonne of CO₂ emissions increases global temperature by 0.0000000000017⁰C per year.
https://phys.org/news/2016-01-temperature-co2-emissions.html#jCp
The Canadian government has estimated that emissions could be reduced by 90 million tonnes by 2022 as a result of the tax. Going by past experience this is likely an optimistic estimate, but let’s do the math.
https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-action/pricing-carbon-pollution/estimated-impacts-federal-system.html
90,000,000 tonnes x 0.0000000000017⁰C / tonne = 0.00015⁰C
The spread between Toronto’s average annual high (27⁰C) and low (-7⁰C) is 2.3 million times this figure.
Global warming would be averted by 0.00015⁰C per year, or one degree per 6500 years.
Knowing this, how many Canadians would support the carbon tax as a high societal priority?