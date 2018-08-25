L. A. Times conceals facts regarding climate policy repudiation which triggered Australian PM Turnbull’s ouster

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin
The L. A. Times concealed from its readers the key role played by the repudiation of Australian PM Turnbull’s climate policy which triggered his toppling from office.
Instead the Times mislead its readers by framing Turnbull’s removal as being driven by a challenge from a more anti-refugee populist candidate while failing to ever mention anywhere in its article the key role played by the refusal of his coalition to support his despised climate change legislation.
The Wall Street Journal clearly identified the highly unpopular climate and energy policy failures of Turnbull’s regime which lead to his downfall noting that:
“The trigger for Friday’s internal coup came over energy policy, which has bedeviled Australian politics for more than a decade. Australia has a wealth of coal, natural gas and uranium, but Australians pay some of the highest electricity prices in the world thanks to federal renewable energy mandates that force retailers to buy expensive wind and solar power.
Instead of cancelling these market distortions, Mr. Turnbull mulled curbing gas exports, begged coal producers not to shutter old plants and proclaimed his fealty to the Paris climate pact, though Australia’s contribution to global CO2 emissions is minimal. His proposal for a National Energy Guarantee was essentially a carbon-emission trading scheme that would have expanded wind and solar subsidies at the expense of cheaper fossil fuels and done nothing to lower energy costs.”
Even the New York Times acknowledged the key reason for Turnbull’s unpopularity when it said in an article regarding his climate policy schemes just prior to his final removal:
“Though recent Australian governments have been reasonably progressive on many of the issues that have tested other democracies, such as gun control, health care and wages, and Mr. Turnbull’s achievements include legalizing same-sex marriage, the bitter divisions over climate change have led to the fall of two prime ministers in the past decade. By jettisoning his energy bill, Mr. Turnbull narrowly escaped becoming the third, at least for now.”
The L. A. Times will no doubt continue to provide misleading information regarding the flaws and failures of climate alarmism and renewable energy political advocacy while concealing climate and energy policy scientific and economic reality from its readers particularly in the bizarre “Alice in Wonderland” political domain of California.
The rest of the world however is ignoring the phony climate and energy claims of California and the L. A. Times and charging forward with new initiatives driving increased use of coal and other fossil fuels needed for affordable and reliable energy while addressing the obvious shortcomings of costly and unreliable renewable energy as highlighted with just a few examples of the many articles demonstrating this energy and climate global reality displayed below.
Political leaders in California and at papers like the L. A. Times have failed to grasp that they are losing their climate alarmist, renewable energy propaganda political policy battle with the rest of the world ignoring them and taking actions needed to address their real world energy and economic needs.
Well …. it IS the LA LA Times ..
and their fingers are in their ears …
Actually they are in your pockets.
Crossed fingers behind their backs came to mind . . .
I live near LA and I paid $0.35 per kWh last month. $538 to cool a 2400 square foot (230 m2), two bedroom home.
I used to receive the LA Times daily for over 25 yrs. it was always a bit tilted left from the start, but at least it wasn’t all editorial which attempt to ‘rebrand’ itself as ‘news analyses’.
Mostly I read it for the slant to ‘know thy enemy’, but the lunacy became more than my blood pressure would suppress and the general quality suffered greatly. I cancelled my subscription and have not looked back.
Perhaps the third of three dominoes.
Brexit
Trump
Turnbull
Where is the next domino, Governor Brown perhaps?
Catherine McKennna in 2019, maybe earlier if there is an early election. Trudeau too.
may be Quebec this fall, provincial election in progress and a business friendly pragmatic newish party is leading. We may yet see a new pipeline east.
The Trudeau government has picked a fight with Saudi Arabia. That could cause energy problems for eastern Canada. link If that happens, watch all the formerly anti-pipeline Quebecois demand a pipeline.
Folks are willing to virtue signal until it costs them. When the chickens come home to roost watch them all rationalize excuses to do what they formerly condemned.
the issue is Quebec has pipeline access from the west and the USA but blocked the Energy East proposal to the maritimes ” because environment and climate change” so a boycott wont hurt the intransigents. the whole twit storm…ugh
“Alice in Wonderland” political domain of California…..
Isn’t that what the guide book says to do?..
…Chavez, and then Maduro, first thing you do….take over the media
Latitude
Not so funny. The UK labour party has suggested just that.
https://order-order.com/2018/08/23/corbyns-sinister-media-plans/
Anyone in the UK who now votes for the labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, his rabidly communist oppo McDonnell and the rest of this demonstrably anti Semitic political party is insane.
Facebook, twit, google, etc are just doing it….somehow free speech is no longer a liberal talking point
Corbyn is only “anti-semitic” in the deranged minds of those who worship the violent, racist, supremacist, nuclear theocracy of Israel.
http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2018/8/22/now-this-is-racism
muslim is not a race
So refusing to die is now committing violence?
Israel is no theocracy, but everyone of the governments that you support is.
Your hatred of anyone who doesn’t bow down to Allah has driven you completely insane.
Mods, hasn’t this guy earned a ban yet?
No MarkW, we need to be reminded.
Never again.
And no I am not Jewish, my ancestry is Slavic.
michael
A good thing Turnbull is gone. Now if only the EU realizes what a self-destructive path they are on?
Tom Halla
Germany is rapidly exposing itself as the most vulnerable country to a popular revolt because of it’s insane energy policy. If it’s government is exposed in the same way Australia has been, then say Ta Ta to EU climate Change policy. And it is crumbling as we speak.
The new PM is a Tony Abbott (Former PM back stabbed and outsted by Turnbull) protege. However, the new PM’s reign will be short if he doesn’t dump the disastrous climate policies of Turncoat Turnbull and the traitors that allowed him to get this far.
Craig
Hopefully Abbott will hold a little sway. I have seen his speeches on climate change, the guy is a seriously committed sceptic.
But by the sounds of it, Aussie politics is in such a mess because GE’s are only 3 years apart. That’s insane. All the politicians do is prepare for the next GE.
If I recall the news correctly, Abbott had been party leader during the last election, thus the presumptive Prime Minister, but was forced out in an intra-party operation after the election. Not being able to have any real control over who the PM is is a definite drawback for the Australian system.
Tony Abbott is a egotistical galoot despite being a climate skeptic. He was tossed out by his party for damn good reason and has been white anting Turnbull ever since. Mind you Abbott had torn down Turnbull’s leadership previously while they were in opposition so there is history aplenty between the two (not that Turnbull did not deserve it that time either)
While Turnbull is a leftard on climate he was not of refugees and in fact the opposition are pretty much on board with the policy (they stuffed that up so badly last time they were in power). Turnbull is actually far more suited to being a president, he would be a Trump lite without the salacious aspects, being an autocrat and a self important so and so. He is not a team player which is what our system requires.
What has happened is that two rivals from opposite ends of the pary spectrum have done each over again and again. The blood is now spilled and hopefully the party can move on.
It is odd that this sequential turnover has occurred over the past decade after two decades of pretty much the opposite but such is life I suppose.
Mr Abbott was undermined by Turnbull and the ABC from the word go.
He should NEVER have been deposed by the whim of the slimy underhanded narcissistic Turnbull.
He would have won the next election, just as he won the previous election, by a long way.
Turnbull has basically destroyed the Liberal party by trying to compete with Labor and the Greens on the far-left of politics.
Hopefully ScoMo will head back towards the conservative roots of the party, but we will only know his intent by his actions towards Mr Abbott. Without some contrition towards the conservative viewpoint, the Libs can NEVER win back all those that Turnbull turned away by his evil,self-aggrandising,back-stabbing of the rightfully elected PM.
We have yet to see what ScoMo will do with regard to Mr Abbott.
That is what will signal ScoMo’s rule.
Bringing TA back into the fold, and edging back towards the centre-right, rather than the distinctly leftist position they had under Turnbull, is the ONLY way the Liberals can bring back the conservatives who do most of the funding and legwork for the party.
Dump Paris, dump the RET, NEG, and get the country going forward again, instead of being held back by leftist green ideology.
Leave Abbott where he is imo – in the dog house where he belongs. You will note that the ‘coup’ attempt was not for Abbott but for Dutton and very predictably ended up with ScoMo. Abbott was not in the picture anywhere. This was brought on as much by Turnbull’s ineptitude as anything.
Abbott should leave politics frankly.
The fact you call yourself “Komrade” says all that needs to be said.
The left are scared of Mr Abbott because he represents common sense.
Turnbull’s dumping was triggered by his immense INEPTITUDE, and his huge drift towards the far-left.
I guess the change of ownership hasn’t kicked in yet … or has it?
It is standard operating practice for the left to paint conservatives as racist, sexist, and homophobic. link Of course, they also complain about fake news. Pretty disgusting.
Spot on comrade Bob. Our ‘anti refugee’ policy is actually an anti 2.5% of boat refugees drowning at sea. That is a corpse unloaded at the end of every bus trip, 5 or 10 corpses at the end of every airline flight and a similar number as a train pulls into the station.
The L. A. Times will no doubt continue to provide misleading information …
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!
Does a bear sleep in the woods?
Is the Pope Catholic?
Can a fat baby fart?
Does Dolly Parton sleep on her back?
“Mr. Turnbull’s achievements include legalizing same-sex marriage, ”
I’m still amused that anyone thinks it makes any difference whether
homosexual partnerships are “legal marriages” or not. Exactly how does
one apply the marriage laws when both members are of the same sex?
Marriage laws were primarily passed to protect 1) the weaker member (the wife) from the stronger member and the children. None f this has any meaning for homosexual unions. As far as I can tell,
homosexuals who get married are just making things messy when the breakup occurs.
It was a complete waste of time. Same sex couples could be “married” via civil union, which could include all the laws currently protecting hetrosexual marriage. The law, Family Law that is, protects assets in a marriage those being money, property and children. Anyone who has been through divorce in Australia will know this.
The issue with “narrative news”, which is really issue advocacy propaganda, is that most people don’t recognize the difference.
I had an online discussion, of sorts, with a climate lemming today. It didn’t matter what facts I stated, that person just assumed that what was in their head (from the indoctrination) was true, no matter what. Sad.
When a moderate candidate for leadership of our Liberal Party is called a “hard-line anti-refugee populist”, I can only assume the writer is a card-carrying member of ANTIFA.
The narrative that this was all about personal ambitions is being pushed by the lefty media in Australia too. But the key point was that last weekend Turnbull gave up all hope of getting his climate change fantasy written into legislation under the guise of a National Energy Guarantee. He could only be a lame duck PM after that – so duck season opened in Canberra. Perhaps his worst mistake (in the last fortnight, that is) was going behind the backs of his own party in proudly showing his draft legislation to the opposition Labor Party.
‘The L. A. Times will no doubt continue to provide misleading information’ This is what we call MSM “Fake News”.
ousting not ouster
Ah yes. The Fake News Media are still at it. They are utterly incapable of providing news and information without applying their political narrative to it or straight out lying, both by admission and fabrication.
In fact, Turnbull was completely undone by 38 disastrous polls and the launch of his new Nation Energy Guarantee policy legislation that contained a CO2 emissions target that pandered to the ecofascist Greens and the Climate Change elite and their media mates, which only guarantees higher electricity prices and more ecofascism.
The Liberal Party room was at their wits end with Turnbull’s inability to represent Conservative values. They were finally coming to the realization that the Liberal coalition had lost its voter base and were looking at being annihilated at the next election.
Dumping Turnbull as leader and representing more economic and scientifically conservative policies is the only way to regain the trust of the Conservative Liberal voters…. But you won’t find too much analysis about it in the ABC or mainstream news. It’ll be all how “evil” Tony Abbott ruined “nice” Mr Turnbull…. etc ad Nauseam.